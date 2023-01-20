Read full article on original website
As COVID-19 dollars run out, NJ residents face ‘hunger cliffs’ and food deserts
Starting March 1, the state’s guaranteed SNAP benefit will be $50 a month, but lawmakers and advocates say $95 is needed to stave off hunger. Struggling New Jersey residents could see their monthly food benefit nearly double under a proposal designed to avoid what advocates describe as a looming “hunger cliff” after federal emergency funding expires in February.
Gov. Murphy pushes to make N.J. state universities more transparent about their finances
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is throwing his support behind legislation designed to make the state’s public colleges and universities more fiscally accountable. The package of bills requires the schools to submit a yearly fiscal monitoring report to the Secretary of Higher Education and undergo a sweeping financial audit every three years.
Don’t Retire In New Jersey! New Study Says NJ’s Awful For Retirees
Listen, I love you Jersey, but you're getting a little outrageous, k?. Yep, we're all feeling it right now. NJ's always been expensive, but lately it feels like everything costs an absurd amount of money! Inflation has, no doubt, made it extremely difficult on people living in the Garden State that are currently on a fixed income. Looking at you, retirees.
Hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans could lose Medicaid coverage soon
Federal rules that allowed for continuous enrollment in Medicaid will lapse in April, prompting new decisions for more than 2.2 million New Jerseyans. The post Hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans could lose Medicaid coverage soon appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NJ invests in nature to fight the effects of climate change
DEP pays $24.3 million for planting trees, restoring marshes, defending coastlines. Planting trees on city streets, restoring coastal marshes and building defenses against rising seas are among the nature-based responses New Jersey is now investing in to fight the effects of climate change. Grants totaling $24.3 million to help local...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Bill Would Set Minimum New Jersey SNAP Benefits At $95 Per Month
New Jersey residents who receive food assistance through the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could see their monthly minimum benefits nearly double according to a recently introduced bill making its way through the New Jersey Legislature. As recently reported by TLS, beginning in March, all households eligible for...
‘Threat assessment teams’ at NJ schools will identify ‘students of concern’
Garden State schools are working to get in line with a relatively new state law that officially takes effect in the fall of 2023. By the start of the next academic year, every school needs to have a "threat assessment team" in place. The multidisciplinary team will be charged with...
Don’t Panic When You See the Latest Foreclosure Data For NJ
U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
Survey Says: New Jersey Leads The Nation In People Moving Away
The cavalcade of evidence that consistently places the state of New Jersey at, or, near the bottom of various metrics continues. I came across a review of all 50 states, conducted by Zohark.com, which created a rating system of how each state is doing regarding outbound migration. In other words,...
For once, a corporate consolidation that N.J. can love | Editorial
South Jersey has been on the losing end of private-sector job consolidations so often that it isn’t prepared to hear some good news for a change:. The American appetite for pretzels and portable toddler food (other than Cheerios) is large enough to bring an estimated 330 positions to the City of Camden.
Protect yourself – New wave of text scams hitting NJ
A new wave of "phishing" text messages appears to be hitting New Jersey. This past weekend my phone was bombarded by a series of text messages seeking to get me to correct or verify information about various accounts. Fortunately, these messages were not especially convincing, so it was easy to...
New Jersey Republicans heat up debate over gas stove bans
(The Center Square) — New Jersey Republicans are seeking to block any efforts to ban gas stoves, as the state takes aggressive steps to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. A proposal filed by Senate GOP lawmakers would prohibit New Jersey from banning the sale, installation or operation of gas stoves and other appliances. The bill's primary sponsor, Senate Minority Leader Steven Oroho, R-Sussex, said at a time when many New...
Vitale Urges Residents to Sign up for Health Coverage Through “Get Covered New Jersey”
SAYREVILLE – Sen. Joe Vitale (D-19th Dist.) is urging New Jerseyans to sign up for a 2023 health insurance plan through the state’s health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey. With just days left in the Open Enrollment Period, Vitale is urging residents in need of health coverage to review their options and sign up. Open Enrollment for 2023 health insurance ends January 31. “I am pleased that residents across the state continue to take advantage of Get Covered New Jersey,” said Vitale, chair of the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee. “But time is running out for residents without coverage through an...
People from NJ are afraid to put this word on their resumés
With so many people still out of work here in NJ, it's not a shock to hear that a lot of resumé editing has been in the works lately. Since every company wants something different, it's not common for people to cater their skills listed on their resumés to the specific job duties on the listing. In today's climate, it's not lost on people that one company or another may have certain biases that, depending on the details of his or her resumé, might deter the hiring manager from calling for an interview. The biases may not be a reflection of the company at all, rather the person in charge of the hiring process.
David Sciarra to retire from Education Law Center after 26 years
In March, education advocate David Sciarra will step down as head of New Jersey’s Education Law Center after 26 years at the helm. As a civil rights attorney, Sciarra litigated cases on everything from affordable housing to homelessness. He championed education rights for low-income students and students of color, securing groundbreaking requirements from the New Jersey Supreme Court on school funding in the landmark Abbott v. Burke case.
NJ issues consumer alert over crisis pregnancy centers
“They are intentionally misleading patients,” Dr. Kristyn Brandi said, referring to crisis pregnancy centers, or CPCs, like Lighthouse Pregnancy Resource Center in Paterson. It’s one of more than 50 such facilities in New Jersey that advertise with website messages like, “Considering an abortion? We’re here to support you during your unplanned pregnancy.”
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy announces planning for new 2024 Energy Master Plan
NEW JERSEY – Governor Murphy Friday announced the commencement of planning for the development of a new Energy Master Plan (EMP) for release in 2024. The 2024 EMP will reflect New Jersey’s updated climate goals and the impacts of recent state and federal policies that will help accelerate the state’s transition to a 100% clean energy economy.
SNAP federal emergency allotments set to expire: How that will impact NJ residents
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) —New Jersey residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will soon see a change in their benefits as emergency federal allotments expire in February, officials said Thursday. Throughout the COVID pandemic, SNAP households received higher monthly food assistance, Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman said. Starting in March, all enrolled New Jersey […]
southarkansassun.com
New Jersey Extends Deadline For ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program
The state of New Jersey extends the deadline to apply for the ANCHOR Property Tax Relief program. Governor Murphy has announced that applications will be open until February 28. On January 10, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has announced that the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR)...
Garfield is latest NJ town to get funds to replace lead service lines
Advocates say more funding needed to replace all the lead lines in NJ. The city of Garfield is receiving $2.4 million in federal funds to remove lead pipes from the city’s water supply. The news is the latest announcement regarding federal infrastructure funds being used to make improvements in New Jersey. Given that New Jersey has about 350,000 known lead service lines, the money is very much needed.
