PWMania
Fight Breaks Out at the WWE Performance Center Between Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller
Today at the WWE Performance Center, a fight broke out. Miss Indiana USA Alexis Lete shared a video on Instagram Stories to show fans what she’s been learning as she prepares to become a WWE Superstar. The video ends with a fight breaking out, and you can see numerous other trainers and trainees swarming in to try to break things up.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: Surprise Entrant for the WWE Royal Rumble Match Revealed
Nia Jax, the former RAW Women’s Champion, may be returning to WWE soon. According to a new report from PWInsider, many people within WWE expect Jax to make a surprise in-ring return in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday. It was noted that Jax’s Rumble appearance had not...
PWMania
Bray Wyatt Wanted Forgotten WWE NXT Star as a Wyatt Family Member
Former WWE star Enzo Amore revealed on the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast that Bray Wyatt had asked for Knuckles Madsen to be a member of the Wyatt Family. However, WWE management decided against it and instead chose Erick Rowan and Luke Harper. Knuckles Madsen worked in...
PWMania
Mark Briscoe Not Allowed to Wrestle in AEW Due to Warner Bros. Discovery
Fans have been pointing fingers on social media since Jay Briscoe passed away, pointing out Warner Bros. Discovery’s hypocrisy in allowing Dana White’s Slap Fighting to air after he slapped his wife while forbidding The Briscoes from appearing on AEW TV. Jay got into trouble over ten years ago for making anti-gay remarks, but he repeatedly apologized and had taken steps in private to learn from his error. People who knew Jay have recalled him as a kind man who cherished everyone.
PWMania
AEW Star’s Contract Set to Expire, Feelers Within WWE
Brian Cage will be a free agent soon unless he agrees to a contract extension with AEW, as his current contract is set to expire soon. According to Fightful Select, Cage signed with AEW in 2020 and his contract will expire in a matter of weeks. His contract was set...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
PWMania
Warner Bros Discovery Lifts Briscoe Ban, Mark Briscoe Match Set For AEW Dynamite This Week
Warner Bros Discovery has lifted the ban. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported the news on Tuesday, confirming that Mark Briscoe is no longer banned as a result of the controversial past tweet from Jay Briscoe. As a result, Tony Khan has announced Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal for...
PWMania
Kevin Nash Speaks Out About His Off-Color Remarks: “I Would Never Do Anything to Harm Myself”
As PWMania.com previously reported, when asked how he was doing after the death of his son, Kevin Nash made a sarcastic remark about wanting to put a gun in his mouth. As a result, authorities arrived at his home to conduct a physical examination on him. After several media outlets...
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Highlights Something Darby Allin Did in AEW That WCW Wouldn’t Have Permitted
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone mentioned one of Darby Allin’s most recent pre-match videos that is featured on AEW programming on his most recent What Happened When podcast. Schiavone revealed that Allin creates all of his videos for the promotion, and when he mentioned Cody Rhodes, he realized that mentioning a former wrestler would have been illegal in AEW.
PWMania
WWE Hall of Famer Was Contacted for WWE RAW XXX and Explains What He Wanted to Do
The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, which takes place tonight in Philadelphia, has a packed WWE schedule. Triple H, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Jerry Lawler, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Theodore Long, Ron Simmons, DDP, Ted DiBiase, Mike “Irwin R. Schyster” Rotunda, Alundra Blayze, The Godfather, and Lita are among those joining the company.
PWMania
WWE Appears to Pass on Signing Former AEW and Impact Wrestling Talent for the Time Being
Kylie Rae, a former AEW and Impact Wrestling star, recently received a WWE tryout match, but it appears that the company will not sign her for the time being. Kylie addressed the situation during an appearance on the Going Broadway podcast. “Never say never, to my knowledge, not in the...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2023
WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2023. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Hulk Hogan asking the WWE Universe what’s up then says Raw started while Hulk A Mania was running wild. He says the show has only grown since then and together, WWE is celebrating 30 years of the Red Brand. He then puts over the Philadelphia Eagles.
PWMania
The Undertaker Reacts to WWE RAW is XXX Segment with Bray Wyatt and LA Knight
On Monday night’s RAW 30th Anniversary special, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker shared a “special, defining” moment with Bray Wyatt. LA Knight appeared on RAW to promote Saturday’s inaugural Pitch Black match against Bray Wyatt at the WWE Royal Rumble. Knight discussed how Wyatt and the other WWE Legends backstage were living in the past. Knight then challenged any WWE Legend in the back with “enough tingle in his loins” to come out and watch a preview of the Pitch Black match.
PWMania
AEW Announces Dark Taping Session at Universal Studios
This Saturday, All Elite Wrestling will return to Universal Studios in Orlando, FL for the latest tapings of AEW Dark. The promotion announced in a tweet that there will be two sessions on January 28, with limited seating for both. You can read the official announcement below:
PWMania
Kurt Angle Reveals He Was Expected to Have a Long WWE Title Reign Like Roman Reigns
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including looking back on his feud with Brock Lesnar. Lesnar defeated Angle at WrestleMania 19 to become a two-time WWE Champion. Angle was supposed to defend...
PWMania
Possible Reason Why AEW: Fight Forever Release Date Has Not Been Announced
A trailer for the new AEW: Fight Forever console video game was released in November 2022, but a “coming soon” message was displayed and no release date was confirmed. According to Matt Black of WrestleZone.com, there has been a delay in announcing the release date for Fight Forever due to issues with the game’s rating. The amount of blood and gore in the game is thought to have caused problems for AEW and THQ Nordic in obtaining a “teen” rating.
PWMania
Chris Jericho Recalls Coming Up With Idea To Put Action Andretti Over With One Match On AEW TV
Chris Jericho made Action Andretti a star in one night. “The Ocho” recently appeared as a guest on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast for an in-depth interview, during which he revealed when he came up with the concept to put Action Andretti on the map in All Elite Wrestling with one match on AEW television.
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (1/16/23) – Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH – 7,608 sold. AEW Dynamite (1/18/23) – Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA – 5,111 sold. WWE SmackDown (1/20/23) – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI – 11,777 sold.
PWMania
Warner Bros Discovery Chief Content Officer Praises AEW Viewership
Fightful has shared some comments made by Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Content Officer Kathleen Finch about AEW’s viewership. TBS recently debuted Power Slap, the brainchild of UFC President Dana White. Finch was asked if he was nervous for Power Slap after video of White slapping his wife became public.
PWMania
Dax Harwood Has Pushed for a Match Against Jon Moxley
Dax Harwood revealed on the latest “Dax with FTR” podcast that he has been pushing for a singles match with Jon Moxley and hopes for it to happen in 2022. Tony Khan, according to Dax, declined to book the match. Dax stated, “I politicked so much to Tony to allow him and I to work towards the end of the year because I wanted to have a who is the better wrestler in 2022. I’ve worked very hard.”
