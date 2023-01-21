ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bray Wyatt Wanted Forgotten WWE NXT Star as a Wyatt Family Member

Former WWE star Enzo Amore revealed on the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast that Bray Wyatt had asked for Knuckles Madsen to be a member of the Wyatt Family. However, WWE management decided against it and instead chose Erick Rowan and Luke Harper. Knuckles Madsen worked in...
Mark Briscoe Not Allowed to Wrestle in AEW Due to Warner Bros. Discovery

Fans have been pointing fingers on social media since Jay Briscoe passed away, pointing out Warner Bros. Discovery’s hypocrisy in allowing Dana White’s Slap Fighting to air after he slapped his wife while forbidding The Briscoes from appearing on AEW TV. Jay got into trouble over ten years ago for making anti-gay remarks, but he repeatedly apologized and had taken steps in private to learn from his error. People who knew Jay have recalled him as a kind man who cherished everyone.
AEW Star’s Contract Set to Expire, Feelers Within WWE

Brian Cage will be a free agent soon unless he agrees to a contract extension with AEW, as his current contract is set to expire soon. According to Fightful Select, Cage signed with AEW in 2020 and his contract will expire in a matter of weeks. His contract was set...
Tony Schiavone Highlights Something Darby Allin Did in AEW That WCW Wouldn’t Have Permitted

AEW announcer Tony Schiavone mentioned one of Darby Allin’s most recent pre-match videos that is featured on AEW programming on his most recent What Happened When podcast. Schiavone revealed that Allin creates all of his videos for the promotion, and when he mentioned Cody Rhodes, he realized that mentioning a former wrestler would have been illegal in AEW.
WWE Hall of Famer Was Contacted for WWE RAW XXX and Explains What He Wanted to Do

The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, which takes place tonight in Philadelphia, has a packed WWE schedule. Triple H, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Jerry Lawler, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Theodore Long, Ron Simmons, DDP, Ted DiBiase, Mike “Irwin R. Schyster” Rotunda, Alundra Blayze, The Godfather, and Lita are among those joining the company.
WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2023

WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2023. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Hulk Hogan asking the WWE Universe what’s up then says Raw started while Hulk A Mania was running wild. He says the show has only grown since then and together, WWE is celebrating 30 years of the Red Brand. He then puts over the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Undertaker Reacts to WWE RAW is XXX Segment with Bray Wyatt and LA Knight

On Monday night’s RAW 30th Anniversary special, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker shared a “special, defining” moment with Bray Wyatt. LA Knight appeared on RAW to promote Saturday’s inaugural Pitch Black match against Bray Wyatt at the WWE Royal Rumble. Knight discussed how Wyatt and the other WWE Legends backstage were living in the past. Knight then challenged any WWE Legend in the back with “enough tingle in his loins” to come out and watch a preview of the Pitch Black match.
AEW Announces Dark Taping Session at Universal Studios

This Saturday, All Elite Wrestling will return to Universal Studios in Orlando, FL for the latest tapings of AEW Dark. The promotion announced in a tweet that there will be two sessions on January 28, with limited seating for both. You can read the official announcement below:
Possible Reason Why AEW: Fight Forever Release Date Has Not Been Announced

A trailer for the new AEW: Fight Forever console video game was released in November 2022, but a “coming soon” message was displayed and no release date was confirmed. According to Matt Black of WrestleZone.com, there has been a delay in announcing the release date for Fight Forever due to issues with the game’s rating. The amount of blood and gore in the game is thought to have caused problems for AEW and THQ Nordic in obtaining a “teen” rating.
Warner Bros Discovery Chief Content Officer Praises AEW Viewership

Fightful has shared some comments made by Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Content Officer Kathleen Finch about AEW’s viewership. TBS recently debuted Power Slap, the brainchild of UFC President Dana White. Finch was asked if he was nervous for Power Slap after video of White slapping his wife became public.
Dax Harwood Has Pushed for a Match Against Jon Moxley

Dax Harwood revealed on the latest “Dax with FTR” podcast that he has been pushing for a singles match with Jon Moxley and hopes for it to happen in 2022. Tony Khan, according to Dax, declined to book the match. Dax stated, “I politicked so much to Tony to allow him and I to work towards the end of the year because I wanted to have a who is the better wrestler in 2022. I’ve worked very hard.”

