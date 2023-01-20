Read full article on original website
Related
‘Threat assessment teams’ at NJ schools will identify ‘students of concern’
Garden State schools are working to get in line with a relatively new state law that officially takes effect in the fall of 2023. By the start of the next academic year, every school needs to have a "threat assessment team" in place. The multidisciplinary team will be charged with...
Hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans could lose Medicaid coverage soon
Federal rules that allowed for continuous enrollment in Medicaid will lapse in April, prompting new decisions for more than 2.2 million New Jerseyans. The post Hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans could lose Medicaid coverage soon appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Bill Would Set Minimum New Jersey SNAP Benefits At $95 Per Month
New Jersey residents who receive food assistance through the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could see their monthly minimum benefits nearly double according to a recently introduced bill making its way through the New Jersey Legislature. As recently reported by TLS, beginning in March, all households eligible for...
Murphy postpones public hearings on state’s new Energy Master Plan
Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday unexpectedly shelved public hearings slated to begin this week on the state’s Energy Master Plan, adding to the uncertainty about his ambitious clean-energy agenda as it moves forward. In a press release issued by his office, the governor announced stakeholder meetings that were to...
As COVID-19 dollars run out, NJ residents face ‘hunger cliffs’ and food deserts
Starting March 1, the state’s guaranteed SNAP benefit will be $50 a month, but lawmakers and advocates say $95 is needed to stave off hunger. Struggling New Jersey residents could see their monthly food benefit nearly double under a proposal designed to avoid what advocates describe as a looming “hunger cliff” after federal emergency funding expires in February.
Murphy, lawmakers want more fiscal accountability from public colleges
They propose a series of measures to ensure more fiscal transparency. Recent financial problems at some of New Jersey’s public colleges and universities have prompted calls for more accountability. Gov. Phil Murphy and members of the Legislature Thursday proposed more fiscal transparency through a series of bills. They also cited incidents of irresponsible spending at schools like Rutgers University and recent fiscal mismanagement at New Jersey City University as reasons behind the legislation.
New Laws in NJ 2023, So Far
S275 (Pass) – Permits pharmacists to furnish self-administered hormonal contraceptives pursuant to a standing order, in accordance with protocols established by the Board of Pharmacy and the Board of Medical Examiners. [read the full text] – 2023-01-13. S1034 (Pass) – Establishes New Jersey Siblings' Bill of Rights. [read the full text] – 2023-01-12.
Startups seeking to improve maternal care get NJ funding
Products to fight morning sickness, pacifiers that can dispense infant medication. New Jersey has a maternal health crisis, according to first lady Tammy Murphy, who is leading efforts to improve care for mothers and newborns. In 2019, Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife established Nurture NJ, with the goal of ending racial disparities in maternal and infant health. On Friday, 17 New Jersey startup companies were awarded grants to develop products, services and technologies to support the well-being of mothers and their children. Each company received a grant of $75,000. Some of the projects funded by the grants include products to fight morning sickness and special pacifiers that can dispense infant medication.
NJ Spotlight News: January 19, 2023
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Funding eligibility expanded for families of 9/11 victims. Some previously excluded from funding now eligible under 9/11 Families Act. Murphy, lawmakers...
Don’t Retire In New Jersey! New Study Says NJ’s Awful For Retirees
Listen, I love you Jersey, but you're getting a little outrageous, k?. Yep, we're all feeling it right now. NJ's always been expensive, but lately it feels like everything costs an absurd amount of money! Inflation has, no doubt, made it extremely difficult on people living in the Garden State that are currently on a fixed income. Looking at you, retirees.
Doing your taxes? The NJ IRS Criminal Investigation Unit has some warnings
💵 The NJ IRS Criminal Investigation Unit says beware of scammers. 🚨 They may use a variety of fraudulent techniques. 🔎 You should also select your tax preparer carefully. Now that the holiday season is over, tis the season to do your taxes. With so many people...
N.J. Republicans and Dems already have $2.8M stockpiled for fall campaigns of full Legislature
It takes money to run for office. That’s why it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the so-called big six fundraising committees used to get people into elected office across New Jersey have larger-than-usual amounts of cash stockpiled this year as all 120 seats in the state Legislature will be on the ballot in November, according to the state’s Election Law Enforcement Commission.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Shoot, Kill Man in NJ, AG Says
Police shot and killed a man during an encounter in South Jersey Sunday afternoon. The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced late in the day that they were investigating the deadly shooting that took place along Fox Run Road in Deptford, Gloucester County. The AG's office said that its...
orangeandbluepress.com
New Jersey Gets Another Extension for the ANCHOR Property Tax Program
Another extension has been given for the filing of New Jersey’s ANCHOR property tax program. Extended Filing Deadline for NJ ANCHOR Property Tax Program. In his fifth state address, Gov. Phil Murphy announced another extension to file for the $2 billion program. The deadline is set until Feb. 28 for eligible residents to complete the application. $2 million homeowners and renters are primed to receive $971 from the ANCHOR program. As of now, there are 1.2 million households who applied.
State is reviewing 988 crisis hotline responses, prepares for next phase
More people are using a new nationwide suicide crisis hotline. In the six months since the 988 hotline was launched, there has been an increase in calls and texts to it from New Jersey. Now the focus is shifting to whether communities have enough resources to respond to those calls.
NJ looks to solve nursing shortage
New study says staffing crisis is getting worse as lawmakers consider solutions. New Jersey’s health care workforce could lose another 10,000 nurses to retirement or other jobs over the next few years, according to a new report, further exacerbating the existing staffing shortage in hospitals, nursing homes and home care.
Murphy touts expanded health care coverage for undocumented kids
The expanded coverage is for 16,000 children not previously eligible for public health insurance. On Wednesday Gov. Phil Murphy celebrated the expansion of the Cover All Kids initiative that makes health coverage available to children in families that are Medicaid-eligible, regardless of their immigration status. The expanded coverage is for some 16,000 children who weren’t previously eligible for public health insurance because of their immigration status. Since its launch in 2021, Cover All Kids has enrolled more than 47,000 children.
Lawmakers want to change NJ tax code to help cannabis businesses
Lawmakers want to update the New Jersey tax code to help out cannabis businesses. The current code effectively treats the businesses as if the products they are selling are still illegal, even though recreational marijuana use by adults is legal in the state. A measure that easily passed a key...
southarkansassun.com
Homeowners, Renters to Receive Up To $1,500 in New Jersey
Homeowners and renters will be receiving up to $1,500 rebates in New Jersey. These rebates are under the state’s Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) Program. Homeowners and renters from the state of New Jersey can look forward to receiving up to $1,500 in rebates. These...
New Jersey AG files emergent application for recount and recheck of four towns in county impacted by voting system error
The New Jersey attorney general's office on Friday filed an emergent application in superior court to ask for a full recount and recheck of vote tallies in a handful of towns in Monmouth County, which was impacted by a voting system error during the November election.
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0