thelakewoodscoop.com

New Bill Would Set Minimum New Jersey SNAP Benefits At $95 Per Month

New Jersey residents who receive food assistance through the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could see their monthly minimum benefits nearly double according to a recently introduced bill making its way through the New Jersey Legislature. As recently reported by TLS, beginning in March, all households eligible for...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

As COVID-19 dollars run out, NJ residents face ‘hunger cliffs’ and food deserts

Starting March 1, the state’s guaranteed SNAP benefit will be $50 a month, but lawmakers and advocates say $95 is needed to stave off hunger. Struggling New Jersey residents could see their monthly food benefit nearly double under a proposal designed to avoid what advocates describe as a looming “hunger cliff” after federal emergency funding expires in February.
NJ Spotlight

Murphy, lawmakers want more fiscal accountability from public colleges

They propose a series of measures to ensure more fiscal transparency. Recent financial problems at some of New Jersey’s public colleges and universities have prompted calls for more accountability. Gov. Phil Murphy and members of the Legislature Thursday proposed more fiscal transparency through a series of bills. They also cited incidents of irresponsible spending at schools like Rutgers University and recent fiscal mismanagement at New Jersey City University as reasons behind the legislation.
Morristown Minute

New Laws in NJ 2023, So Far

S275 (Pass) – Permits pharmacists to furnish self-administered hormonal contraceptives pursuant to a standing order, in accordance with protocols established by the Board of Pharmacy and the Board of Medical Examiners. [read the full text] – 2023-01-13. S1034 (Pass) – Establishes New Jersey Siblings' Bill of Rights. [read the full text] – 2023-01-12.
NJ Spotlight

Startups seeking to improve maternal care get NJ funding

Products to fight morning sickness, pacifiers that can dispense infant medication. New Jersey has a maternal health crisis, according to first lady Tammy Murphy, who is leading efforts to improve care for mothers and newborns. In 2019, Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife established Nurture NJ, with the goal of ending racial disparities in maternal and infant health. On Friday, 17 New Jersey startup companies were awarded grants to develop products, services and technologies to support the well-being of mothers and their children. Each company received a grant of $75,000. Some of the projects funded by the grants include products to fight morning sickness and special pacifiers that can dispense infant medication.
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight News: January 19, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Funding eligibility expanded for families of 9/11 victims. Some previously excluded from funding now eligible under 9/11 Families Act. Murphy, lawmakers...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. Republicans and Dems already have $2.8M stockpiled for fall campaigns of full Legislature

It takes money to run for office. That’s why it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the so-called big six fundraising committees used to get people into elected office across New Jersey have larger-than-usual amounts of cash stockpiled this year as all 120 seats in the state Legislature will be on the ballot in November, according to the state’s Election Law Enforcement Commission.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Police Shoot, Kill Man in NJ, AG Says

Police shot and killed a man during an encounter in South Jersey Sunday afternoon. The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced late in the day that they were investigating the deadly shooting that took place along Fox Run Road in Deptford, Gloucester County. The AG's office said that its...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
orangeandbluepress.com

New Jersey Gets Another Extension for the ANCHOR Property Tax Program

Another extension has been given for the filing of New Jersey’s ANCHOR property tax program. Extended Filing Deadline for NJ ANCHOR Property Tax Program. In his fifth state address, Gov. Phil Murphy announced another extension to file for the $2 billion program. The deadline is set until Feb. 28 for eligible residents to complete the application. $2 million homeowners and renters are primed to receive $971 from the ANCHOR program. As of now, there are 1.2 million households who applied.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ looks to solve nursing shortage

New study says staffing crisis is getting worse as lawmakers consider solutions. New Jersey’s health care workforce could lose another 10,000 nurses to retirement or other jobs over the next few years, according to a new report, further exacerbating the existing staffing shortage in hospitals, nursing homes and home care.
NJ Spotlight

Murphy touts expanded health care coverage for undocumented kids

The expanded coverage is for 16,000 children not previously eligible for public health insurance. On Wednesday Gov. Phil Murphy celebrated the expansion of the Cover All Kids initiative that makes health coverage available to children in families that are Medicaid-eligible, regardless of their immigration status. The expanded coverage is for some 16,000 children who weren’t previously eligible for public health insurance because of their immigration status. Since its launch in 2021, Cover All Kids has enrolled more than 47,000 children.
NJ Spotlight

Lawmakers want to change NJ tax code to help cannabis businesses

Lawmakers want to update the New Jersey tax code to help out cannabis businesses. The current code effectively treats the businesses as if the products they are selling are still illegal, even though recreational marijuana use by adults is legal in the state. A measure that easily passed a key...
southarkansassun.com

Homeowners, Renters to Receive Up To $1,500 in New Jersey

Homeowners and renters will be receiving up to $1,500 rebates in New Jersey. These rebates are under the state’s Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) Program. Homeowners and renters from the state of New Jersey can look forward to receiving up to $1,500 in rebates. These...
NEW JERSEY STATE
