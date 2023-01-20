Products to fight morning sickness, pacifiers that can dispense infant medication. New Jersey has a maternal health crisis, according to first lady Tammy Murphy, who is leading efforts to improve care for mothers and newborns. In 2019, Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife established Nurture NJ, with the goal of ending racial disparities in maternal and infant health. On Friday, 17 New Jersey startup companies were awarded grants to develop products, services and technologies to support the well-being of mothers and their children. Each company received a grant of $75,000. Some of the projects funded by the grants include products to fight morning sickness and special pacifiers that can dispense infant medication.

3 DAYS AGO