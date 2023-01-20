Read full article on original website
Mike McCain
2d ago
Meanwhile we having a hard time earning a living, can't barely buy food, the jobs are not paying enough 2care of ourselves and family, but we're supporting this mess???!! Why?
Reply
3
sh bas
2d ago
wow a whole center for what % of population while homeless lanquish..food insecurity affects how many?
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Related
Newark parents, advocates demand answers on superintendent’s contract renewal
The extension of Roger León’s contract without any discussion with the school community has raised questions. Newark education advocates planned on showing up to Saturday’s school board retreat to question why Superintendent Roger León’s contract was reportedly renewed in secret last May. The Newark school...
North Bergen on target to open junior high building in September, superintendent says
North Bergen middle-school students will finally have their own school starting this fall, when the former High Tech High School on Tonnelle Avenue becomes the district’s first ever junior high school. Renovations and construction at the site are on track for a fall opening that will unite all seventh-,...
American Dream rewards NJ students for scholastic excellence
In its ongoing commitment to the community, American Dream is doing something to reward students for doing well in school. And it has reached out to a school whose students have unlimited potential, but limited resources. The school has as its mission, the determination for all of its students to excel in, and graduate from, the top colleges and universities in the nation, against many odds.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund grant applications to reopen on Monday
The Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund grant applications are set to reopen on Monday at 9 a.m. and will accept submissions through Friday, March 3rd at 5 p.m. The first allocation of grants, totaling $900,000 awarded to 89 artists and arts organizations last year, the city is looking to promote even more applicants the second time around.
Ready, set ... apply! Jersey City to accept requests for Arts and Culture Trust Fund grants
Jersey City will begin accepting applications Monday for the second round of grants from the Arts and Culture Trust Fund, aimed at expanding arts education and programming citywide, officials announced. After some $900,000 was allocated to 89 artists and arts organizations last year in the initial round of funding, city...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County Community College gets $2.2M in federal funds for new academic tower
Hudson County Community received $2.2 million in federal funds for a new 11-story, 153,186 square-foot academic tower in the Journal Square section of Jersey City. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we made a significant investment in technology to ensure our students could continue to make progress in achieving their academic goals by offering courses, programs, and services remotely and fully online,” HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber said in a statement.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Newark
Newark, New Jersey is the largest city in the state and a thriving center for commerce, culture, and entertainment. It offers a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
HIV-focused pharmacy for North Bergen
A new specialty pharmacy that focuses on helping those living with HIV has opened in a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen. It’s the only HIV-focused pharmacy in the Northeast. Aleata Postell, senior director of specialty pharmacy business development for Walmart’s health and wellness team, said the location was chosen based on the data showing areas where HIV-related needs in the state were not being met.
jerseydigs.com
Designs for First New Townhouse in a Century on Newark’s James Street Earns Praise
A four-story building approved by Newark’s Landmark and Historic Preservation Commission last week could become the first new townhouse built on James Street in a century. The proposed construction at 52 James Street is located in the city’s oldest historic district, which has suffered a rash of demolitions since 1975. The neighborhood became one of the state’s most endangered places, which is ironic, as the resident who founded the commission, Donald Dust, lived at 21 James Street.
Federal grant for violence intervention efforts in Paterson
Reimagining Violence receives $1M to expand hospital-based programs. Rep. Bill Pascrell says he’s working to make Paterson safer. The congressman recently helped secure $1 million in federal funding to expand hospital-based violence intervention programs in the city. Pascrell (D-9th) joined local leaders and members of the community in Paterson...
essexnewsdaily.com
Despite personal struggles, Irvington woman works to help others
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Saudia Reid’s story is one of struggle, perseverance and obstacles that surface along the way. Reid obtained her bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University in Brooklyn in 2018 and her master’s degree in library science from the University of South Florida in December 2021.
Union County Declared Code Blue In Elizabeth
Elizabeth, NJ - Union County has declared a code blue alert from Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27, 2023, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. When extreme weather conditions are predicted, the Union County Department of Human Services will implement a Countywide Code Blue. A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population. According to the County of Union, a network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation...
ems1.com
Amid financial problems, N.J. city says shuttered EMS squad needs to be investigated
PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Plainfield is calling for an investigation by federal, state, and county authorities into the city’s temporarily shuttered rescue squad, according to a statement released by the city. The city has accused the Plainfield Rescue Squad, which has provided emergency medical services to residents in Union...
‘50s dealership was the pride of Jersey City’s Italian-American community | Legends & Landmarks
The vintage A.C. Chevrolet auto center and showroom recently demolished in the Journal Square area of Jersey City was a much-heralded, award-winning building when dedicated in December 1953 — an instant mid-century landmark that symbolized in steel, aluminum, concrete and glass the generations-making automotive ambitions of Hudson County’s Italian-American community.
insidernj.com
The Death of a Newspaper Icon
The loss of the Hudson Reporter this week was more symbolic than a reality. The newspaper chain in Hudson County had been in decline for more than a decade before being sold off to a Philadelphia circular concern. Founded by a developer, the newspaper chain relied heavily on the real...
Newark woman who helped wounded police officers honored at ceremony
Angela Walker’s bravery was recognized Sunday evening at the ceremony, where she received the Heroes of the Dream award.
yonkerstimes.com
Rev. Sharpton Responds to Latest Siena Poll-80% of Black and 90% of Latino New Yorkers View Crime as Serious Threat
Results show overwhelming majority view crime as a serious issue, would support reforms. Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), issued the following statement on the Siena College poll released today. The results showed nearly 80% of Black and 99% of Latino New Yorkers viewed crime as either a somewhat or a very serious threat in their community.
Funds Raised For Family Of Late Toms River Teacher
TOMS RIVER – The Toms River community came together to raise money for the family of a local teacher who recently passed away. At the recent Toms River Board of Education meeting Mayor Mo Hill and Police Chief Mitch Little presented over $3,400, which was raised by Township employees and officers, for the family of Jena LeRiche.
roi-nj.com
Le Léo in Jersey City’s Journal Square hits 75% leased milestone
Journal Square’s Le Léo has quickly found its mark in Jersey City’s crowded rental market, with an impressive 75% of its 99 apartments leased since a late-fall debut, according to a Monday announcement from developers Park Stone Management and Fields Grade. Located at 244 St. Paul’s Ave.,...
Plans For $97M Route 17 Bottleneck Project Revealed
Preliminary plans for the $97 million Route 17 Bottlebeck Project have been released, and county officials are urging the public to weigh in.A third lane of travel, additional bridges, and improvements to some local streets are among the changes that Bergen County officials hope will relieve some o…
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 10