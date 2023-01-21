Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Applications open for Sue Shelton White Scholarship
JACKSON, Tenn. — An opportunity for financial assistance is being offered for some local students. Madison Area Democratic Women (MADW) announce applications are now open for the $2,500 Sue Shelton White Scholarship. A news release states the scholarship is in honor of the late Sue Shelton White, who was...
radionwtn.com
Preparing The Way For Blue Oval City
Union City, Tenn.–At the most recent American Advertising Federation West Tennessee Event, Discovery Park of America hosted Heath McMillian, President of Tennessee College of Applied Technology Jackson. The event was titled “Preparing the Way for Blue Oval City”. McMillian spoke to local professionals interested in what the new TCAT and BlueOval City electric vehicle assembly plant in Stanton can offer our community. He spoke about the site’s development and answered questions regarding the TCAT campus and job opportunities.
WBBJ
Two food giveaways coming to West Tennessee this week
SELMER, Tenn. — Those in need in the community are invited to attend one of two upcoming food giveaways. Mid-South Food Bank announces they will host two food drives in West Tennessee this week. The first will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 213 South Court in Tiptonville.
WBBJ
Events this Week in West Tennessee: Jan. 23-29
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Note: LIFELINE Blood Services has announced an urgent need for blood donations. Click here for mobile blood drive locations this month. The Jackson-Madison County Library is also hosting...
WBBJ
Fundraiser being held to support Bob’s Burgers owners
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Bells community is coming together to help Bob’s Burgers, and you can be a part of it. The restaurant was lost to an early morning fire on Tuesday. The Bells First Baptist Church is hosting a Burgers for Bob’s Community Fundraiser to help Bob and Jennie O’Donnell, the owners.
WBBJ
Cold Rain & Windy Weather, Wintry Mix Possible North of Trenton
A cold rain and breezy conditions continue to impact West Tennessee tonight. Temperatures are still just a few degrees to warm for a wintry mix or snow here in Jackson but chances continue for areas north and west of Gibson county tonight. The low pressure system is sitting right over Little Rock at 9:30 PM.
WBBJ
Local bakery feels the effects of a national shortage
JACKSON, Tenn. — Egg prices have soared to historically high prices. Although households across the country are feeling the effects, so are the places that need them the most. For the past six to eight months, Woodstock Bake Shop in north Jackson has been feeling the effects of increased...
WBBJ
Jan Rhodes appointed director of JSCC’s Savannah-Hardin Co. Center
JACKSON, Tenn. — Following an extensive search to fill the position, a new director has been announced for Jackson State Community College’s Savannah-Hardin County Center. A news release states Jan Rhodes has been appointed to the position by Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Jennifer Lopes. The release...
WBBJ
Mothers invited to postpartum support group in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — All West Tennessee mothers are invited to attend a free event coming up this Sunday. The West Tennessee Postpartum Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. on January 29. This group is intended for all feeding preferences, all birth circumstances, in hospital or out of hospital...
WBBJ
Love Your Block gets new member
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local program got a new member as they expand their work. The Love Your Block program selected the City of Jackson to receive their grant back in 2021. The amount of the grant was $100,000, and the program will work to give out mini-grants to residents and community partners to incentivize neighborhood driven change.
WBBJ
Suicide prevention fundraiser to be held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local musician is hosting an event for suicide prevention. Tosh Newman, a country music singer and songwriter, is hosting a fundraising event at Hub City Brewing Friday night. The event will not only raise funds for local suicide prevention organizations, but also serve as a...
WBBJ
Students get shopping trip with police officers
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Boys and Girls Club of Jackson partnered with the Jackson Police Department and Dick’s Sporting Goods of Jackson to award students for good behavior. “We’ve selected 10 of our kids based on behavior, performance just being awesome people so they can come in and shop with Dick’s Sporting Goods,” said Renee Jones, the Director of Organization and Development and Communication for the Boys and Girls Club.
WBBJ
Two schools host open houses
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two schools in the Jackson-Madison County School System held open houses Monday night. Jackson Central-Merry Early College High School held their open house, giving future students and parents a chance to see what the school has to offer. JCM announced on their Facebook page that they...
WBBJ
Training sessions address EMS worker shortage across state
JACKSON, Tenn. — Every week, people in the community have the chance to train for life-saving work and provide critical access to medical care. The Tennessee Ambulance Services Association, along with emergency management service professionals, hold training classes from 8 in the morning to noon every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday in Jackson.
WBBJ
Authorities investigating fire in vacant home
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating a fire at a home in the Hub City. Firefighters were called to a house fire on Daugherty Street in east Jackson. Authorities say it is a vacant home and no one was in the home at the time of the fire. No...
WBBJ
10 students awarded scholarships
JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders Education Foundation has awarded a new scholarship to 10 students from West Tennessee. The Workforce Readiness Scholarship is a $9,500 award split among 10 students who attend with community colleges or Tennessee College of Applied Technology. The program launched in December and each recipient can...
WBBJ
USJ to host open house January 29
JACKSON, Tenn. — The University School of Jackson will host its annual schoolwide open house on Sunday, January 29. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. According to a news release, both the Lower School and Middle and...
WBBJ
Mrs. Brenda Kate Harris
Mrs. Brenda Kate Harris, 52, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 12:00 Noon at Rawls Funeral Home in Brownsville. Interment will be in Knight of Pythias Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 11:00 A. M. until time of service at Rawls Funeral Home.
WBBJ
Monday fire highlights importance of smoke alarms
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire in Hardin County highlighted the importance of smoke alarms, says the Hardin County Fire Department. The Hardin County Fire Department says that around 10 minutes past midnight on Monday, their firefighters responded to a home fire in the Bruton Branch community on Huckleberry lane.
WBBJ
Tyson gives update on Newbern expansion
NEWBERN, Tenn. — Tyson released an update on efforts to expand into Newbern. Tuesday, a news release from Tyson said that the final two phases of their $20 million expansion is underway. Tyson says the expansion includes production capabilities, a team-member wellness center, and roadway for production transportation. “This...
