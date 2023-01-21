ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccracken County, KY

Crittenden County Schools closure

Crittenden County parents frustrated after school canceled due to bus driver shortage tied to girls' basketball tournament. Parents in a local school district are frustrated. A girls' basketball tournament on top of a preexisting shortage of bus drivers led Crittenden County Schools to cancel school for two days.
Crittenden County parents frustrated after school canceled due to bus driver shortage tied to girls' basketball tournament

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Parents in a local school district are frustrated. A girls' basketball tournament on top of a preexisting shortage of bus drivers led Crittenden County Schools to cancel school for two days. The district on Monday announced its decision to cancel school Wednesday and Thursday. Crittenden...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
McCracken County Circuit Court will weigh in on David Guess removal next week

PADUCAH — The clock is ticking. Paducah city commissioners have limited time to find a replacement for David Guess. Guess was removed from the Paducah City Commission last week after he sent a text message with racist connotations to Deputy Fire Chief Greg Cherry on Nov. 8, 2022. The commission has been working to appoint a replacement for Guess, but now the process is going to be held up for a bit longer.
PADUCAH, KY
Old Farley Elementary becoming community center

PADUCAH — The old Farley Elementary School that closed its doors in 2015 is becoming a community center for the surrounding community, including Southside Paducah. James Scott, a former Farley Elementary student, bought the 50,000-square-foot building and 12-acre lot at 1 p.m. Friday. Talking with Local 6 on Monday, Scott said he's excited for what's to come.
PADUCAH, KY
Paducah City Commission pauses plans to appoint new commissioner after David Guess appeals decision to remove him from office

PADUCAH — Ousted Paducah City Commission member David Guess has filed an appeal of the commission's decision to remove him from office following a misconduct hearing one week ago. The commissioners voted unanimously to remove Guess from the local governing body because of text messages with racist connotations Guess...
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall Strong, 5 years later

Be like Bailey, Play like Preston: Teens leave lasting legacy in wake of Marshall County shooting. It's been exactly five years since two 15-year-old students' lives were tragically taken in a shooting at Marshall County High School. On this somber anniversary, we're remembering Preston Cope and Bailey Holt — and the lasting impact their kindness has had on a whole community.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Road to improvement: KYTC seeks public input on U.S. 62 proposals

CALVERT CITY, KY — Anyone who lives near, owns property along, or travels U.S. 62 is invited to a public information meeting to discuss improvement project proposals. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the meeting is being held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Calvert City Civic Center on Feb. 7.
CALVERT CITY, KY
1/23 High School Basketball

PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Monday, January 23. Graves County 64, Hickman County 48. Hopkins County Central 92, Livingston Central 72. Paducah Tilghman 61, Mayfield 57. GIRLS. Mayfield 39, Murray 18. McCracken County 74, Hopkins County Central 34.
PADUCAH, KY
Henry County Fire Victim Identified

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky

KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
KENTUCKY STATE
Caldwell County animal abuse case

Tortured, shot and left to die: one dog's survival highlights Kentucky pet law. Stallins let her pet go outside after a bath and then, she vanished. Athena was found a day later with a cable tied around her back legs and gunshot wound on her spine, paralyzing her.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Sikeston Department of Public Safety works double homicide

SIKESTON, MO- The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigation a double homicide that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by the department, police responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of Southwest Street. After arriving on scene officers found a married couple with gunshot wounds.
SIKESTON, MO

