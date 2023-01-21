Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KFVS12
Man wanted in connection with assault at Paducah Waffle Hut
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of assaulting a cook at Waffle Hut. The man is described as 30-40 years old, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and with a thin build. He was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.
KFVS12
5 cited in connection with meth bust at Marion, Ill. hotel
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were cited in connection with a meth bust at a southern Illinois hotel. Kyle J. Williams, 31, was arrested after a brief foot chase. Police say Williams was seen around 2:20 p.m. in the area of Russell and Boulevard Street. When the detective tried to talk to Williams, he ran away. They said the chase ended and Williams was taken into custody near the area of Goodall and Hamlet Street.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fire Victim Identified
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for man accused of stealing two vehicles, taking wallet from another vehicle in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a man accused of stealing two vehicles and stealing money from inside a third vehicle in Paducah. Around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, a woman reported to police that her wallet, bank card and cash had been stolen from her vehicle in the 1900 block of Park Avenue, and she received an alert from her bank that someone tried to use her card at the Kroger Fuel Station on Park Avenue, the Paducah Police Department says. While at the scene, officers saw a vehicle stuck in a yard that had been reported missing in McCracken County.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with murder in deadly Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, IL — A 19-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting in Carbondale, Illinois, prosecutors say. Officers with the Carbondale Police Department found the gunshot victim around 1:27 a.m. Saturday in an apartment in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue. A suspect identified as...
KFVS12
Man accused of violating domestic violence order arrested in Ky.
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police say a Mayfield man was arrested after he was allegedly caught on video violating a Kentucky emergency protective order. On January 21, Luis Amador, 34, from Mayfield, Ky., was arrested by police following an investigation. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department, Amador...
whvoradio.com
Part of Trigg Sheriff’s Federal Lawsuit Dismissed
A portion of the federal lawsuit filed by a Cadiz woman against Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree and Jailer James Hughes has been dismissed with an amended action now filed with the court. Crystal Smith filed the lawsuit late last year alleging assault, battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police release names of couple killed in Sikeston shooting
SIKESTON, MO — Police have released the names of two people killed in a shooting Sunday in Sikeston, Missouri. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Southwest Street in Sikeston. On Sunday, police said the victims were a married couple. Monday, the Sikeston Department...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman jailed on meth possession, other charges
A traffic stop landed a Paducah woman behind bars after authorities say drugs were discovered in the vehicle. Deputies stopped the vehicle early Tuesday morning on Kentucky Avenue near the Deluxe Inn. A search reportedly uncovered about 4 grams of crystal methampehtamine, hydrocodone, and other items related to drug use.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah PD celebrates K-9 paw-tner's 4th birthday
PADUCAH — K-9 Joker has a knack for sniffing out trouble. Whether he's cleaning up crime, or crumbs — he's a valuable part of the Paducah Police Department's team. According to a Monday morning Facebook post, officers responded to Joker's growling stomach with a bone-shaped birthday cake. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Eddyville man in jail following alleged domestic dispute, fighting with deputies
An Eddyville man is in jail following an alleged domestic dispute and then reportedly fighting with the Lyon County Sheriff's deputies that responded. According to WPKY, the dispute took place early Sunday morning. Deputies responded just before 1 a.m. to a home on Linden Avenue. Deputies said 42-year-old Aaron Andrews had allegedly assaulted a female in the home.
KFVS12
Mayfield, Ky. man arrested for failure to appear in court on several drug-related charges
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man with a warrant in McCracken Co. was charged for failure to appear in court. On January 21, AJ Jackson, 35, from Mayfield, Ky. was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department on a warrant. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department, Jackson failed...
KFVS12
Shots fired in Paducah, police investigating
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Ky., are investigating after shots fired were reported that shot out three windows of someone’s van. On January 19, the owner of the van shot told police he had been sitting in front of a home on North 12th Street where he had been waiting on someone. As he pulled from the curb, heading northbound, he heard gunshots.
KFVS12
Victims identified in Sikeston double homicide
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Officers identified the victims as 33-year-old Kiara D. Haynes and 27-year-old Breana C. Conner. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Unit is working alongside the Major Case Squad in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall Strong, 5 years later
Be like Bailey, Play like Preston: Teens leave lasting legacy in wake of Marshall County shooting. It's been exactly five years since two 15-year-old students' lives were tragically taken in a shooting at Marshall County High School. On this somber anniversary, we're remembering Preston Cope and Bailey Holt — and the lasting impact their kindness has had on a whole community.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sikeston Department of Public Safety works double homicide
SIKESTON, MO- The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigation a double homicide that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by the department, police responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of Southwest Street. After arriving on scene officers found a married couple with gunshot wounds.
wpsdlocal6.com
Narcan emergency kits being placed in high-traffic areas, including McDonald's, to prevent overdose deaths
PADUCAH — More people are dying from drug overdose every year. In Kentucky alone, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracked a 14.5% spike in opioid overdose deaths from 2020 to 2021. That's why local nonprofit Four Rivers Behavioral Health is working to supply Narcan in more high-traffic areas, like McDonalds.
wpsdlocal6.com
Tortured, shot and left to die: one dog's survival highlights Kentucky pet law
PRINCETON, KY - A missing pit bully puppy tortured, shot and left to die. Athena was eventually found and now, the owner and the Caldwell County Animal Shelter says the situation is just another example of ongoing pet abuse in the area. "They told me that she had been shot...
KFVS12
Police found skinned animal left in a bag in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a bag was located on the side of the road that contained a skinned animal. Around 1:15 p.m. on January 22, police found a small bag on the side of Route K. The bag had a near unidentifiable body of a skinned animal. While currently unclear, police believe it to have been a coyote or even a dog.
kbsi23.com
Mayfield woman facing drug charges after deputies find meth
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A woman faces drug charges after sheriff’s deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Toni R. Chambers, 39, of Mayfield faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess). Graves County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Crane responded...
