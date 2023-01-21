PADUCAH — Police are searching for a man accused of stealing two vehicles and stealing money from inside a third vehicle in Paducah. Around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, a woman reported to police that her wallet, bank card and cash had been stolen from her vehicle in the 1900 block of Park Avenue, and she received an alert from her bank that someone tried to use her card at the Kroger Fuel Station on Park Avenue, the Paducah Police Department says. While at the scene, officers saw a vehicle stuck in a yard that had been reported missing in McCracken County.

