Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
Related
Missouri Ranch Installs Meat Vending Machine At Coffee House
'If a beef vending machine was going to work anywhere, why not Kansas City?'
St. Louis Schnucks sells winning $50,000 scratchers ticket
The top prize of $50,000 in the Missouri Lottery's "Deck the Halls" Scratchers game was found on a ticket purchased at Schnucks Market, 1032 Lemay Ferry Road, in St. Louis.
KMOV
Leaders break ground on East St. Louis Public Safety Center
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Citing safety and infrastructure improvements, leaders in East St. Louis broke ground Monday on a new multi-million dollar public safety center. The building will come at a cost of more than $13 million and will replace the dated building currently at the site of the Emerson Park Transit Center. The facility will house a St. Clair County 911 Dispatch Center, a backup MetroLink control center, and office space for the sheriff’s department.
Check Out What’s Likely the Most Epic Tubing Hill in Missouri
It's true that we don't have a lot of mountains in the Midwest, but that doesn't mean we don't have some great hills for tubing in the winter. There is one that rises above the others (literally) when it comes to tubing hills in Missouri. Have you ever been sledding...
KMOV
Hours before boy drowned at St. Louis County summer camp, records show he was injured ice skating
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - The News 4 Investigates team recently obtained records that showed hours before TJ Mister drowned at a summer camp run by St. Louis County that he was injured while ice skating. The county records showed the 6-year-old fell and hit his head while ice...
KMOV
Parkway students, parents, and even the schools celebrate early news of a snow day
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Schools across the St. Louis region are making the call to cancel classes for Wednesday ahead of a snow system tracking toward the metro that could bring a wide range of snowfall. In the list of schools with students staying home is the Parkway School...
stlmag.com
Kubrick's in St. Charles offers a film-inspired atmosphere and events
Anyone who's ever been to a bar has probably had to defend a favorite movie. At Kubrick's in St. Charles (218 N. Main), you should probably expect it. Located just behind Main Street, the bar is movie-themed, with a heavy emphasis on namesake filmmaker Stanley Kubrick. Memorabilia and imagery from the director’s films are scattered throughout the space, including on wallpaper behind the bar, with the same orange-and-brown design as the Overlook Hotel’s carpet from The Shining.
Police: Thieves hit south St. Louis County gas stations, steal purses from cars
The St. Louis County Police Department is warning the public about a rise in thefts at south country gas stations. More specifically, police say thieves are taking off with women's purses left behind in cars at several gas stations.
kcur.org
Former St. Charles mayor: 'I'm losing my memory, I'm not not losing my mind'
Former St. Charles mayor and Missouri state representative Sally Faith says she makes a concerted effort to be social and keep in touch with her friends. It was friends of hers, in fact, who first pointed out that something seemed off — and contacted her son about their concerns.
5-year-old will get to enroll in school after being denied admission
The Pattonville School District denied admission to a 5-year-old, whose family is desperately trying to enroll.
St. Charles County Ambulance District reports record number of calls
The St. Charles County Ambulance District received more than 50,000 calls in 2022, according to Kyle Gaines, the district’s director of community relations.
The Best Missouri Burger is Allegedly in a St. Louis Burger Bar
If you really just gotta have the best burger possible and you don't want to travel far to get it, "experts" say that the best you're gonna find in Missouri is inside a St. Louis burger bar. This is a brand new burger ranking by Business Insider. For each state,...
St. Louis County Quietly Removes Racist Historical Marker
Critics say the removal was a missed opportunity to discuss history, racism in county
KMOV
Humane Society of Missouri’s Second Annual Day of Giving Taking Place Feb. 7
Join the Humane Society of Missouri on February 7th for their second annual Day of Giving, a 24-hour giving campaign to help thousands of animals get the second chances they deserve. The Humane Society is encouraging supporters to become “Humane Heroes” by signing up for monthly giving. Your consistent and...
mymoinfo.com
Bismarck Woman In Serious Car Accident
(St. Francois County) A woman from Bismarck was injured Monday afternoon in a one vehicle crash in St. Francois County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Parkway Drive at Joplin Drive, when a Saturn Vue driven by 36-year-old Elizabeth E. Smith traveled off the right edge of the road and struck a tree. Smith suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
One of the Best Pools in Missouri is Hiding Behind this Home
There's a lot to love about this Missouri home. Inside it's immaculate and it's close to the Katy Trail which is one of the best bike trails in America. But, the big secret is what's hiding in the backyard - maybe one of the best pools in Missouri. This fancy...
KMOV
St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder running for Missouri State Senate
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder announced Wednesday that he is running for Missouri State Senate in 2024. Harder currently represents the 7th District on the St. Louis County Council, he is also the Vice Chairman of the County Council. He is running in the 15th Senate District. Currently, the seat is held by Senator Andre Koenig, who terms out next year.
AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) In the most recent effort to cut down on costs, Amazon announced plans to close AmazonSmile, the company's charity donation program. The program has been around since 2013 and donated $500 million over the past 10 years. Amazon says a “limited impact” is responsible for the program closing. The program is set to end The post AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMOV
Endangered Person Advisory for missing 85-year-old woman in O’Fallon
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 85-year-old Janice Bruns in O’Fallon on Tuesday. Bruns was last seen leaving Delmar Assisted Living Facility in O’Fallon, Missouri around 4:30 p.m., wearing a pink sweatshirt. She was last seen driving her...
Comments / 0