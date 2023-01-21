ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

KMOV

Leaders break ground on East St. Louis Public Safety Center

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Citing safety and infrastructure improvements, leaders in East St. Louis broke ground Monday on a new multi-million dollar public safety center. The building will come at a cost of more than $13 million and will replace the dated building currently at the site of the Emerson Park Transit Center. The facility will house a St. Clair County 911 Dispatch Center, a backup MetroLink control center, and office space for the sheriff’s department.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
stlmag.com

Kubrick's in St. Charles offers a film-inspired atmosphere and events

Anyone who's ever been to a bar has probably had to defend a favorite movie. At Kubrick's in St. Charles (218 N. Main), you should probably expect it. Located just behind Main Street, the bar is movie-themed, with a heavy emphasis on namesake filmmaker Stanley Kubrick. Memorabilia and imagery from the director’s films are scattered throughout the space, including on wallpaper behind the bar, with the same orange-and-brown design as the Overlook Hotel’s carpet from The Shining.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
mymoinfo.com

Bismarck Woman In Serious Car Accident

(St. Francois County) A woman from Bismarck was injured Monday afternoon in a one vehicle crash in St. Francois County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Parkway Drive at Joplin Drive, when a Saturn Vue driven by 36-year-old Elizabeth E. Smith traveled off the right edge of the road and struck a tree. Smith suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
BISMARCK, MO
KMOV

St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder running for Missouri State Senate

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder announced Wednesday that he is running for Missouri State Senate in 2024. Harder currently represents the 7th District on the St. Louis County Council, he is also the Vice Chairman of the County Council. He is running in the 15th Senate District. Currently, the seat is held by Senator Andre Koenig, who terms out next year.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) In the most recent effort to cut down on costs, Amazon announced plans to close AmazonSmile, the company's charity donation program. The program has been around since 2013 and donated $500 million over the past 10 years. Amazon says a “limited impact” is responsible for the program closing. The program is set to end The post AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMOV

Endangered Person Advisory for missing 85-year-old woman in O’Fallon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 85-year-old Janice Bruns in O’Fallon on Tuesday. Bruns was last seen leaving Delmar Assisted Living Facility in O’Fallon, Missouri around 4:30 p.m., wearing a pink sweatshirt. She was last seen driving her...
O'FALLON, MO

