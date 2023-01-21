Anyone who's ever been to a bar has probably had to defend a favorite movie. At Kubrick's in St. Charles (218 N. Main), you should probably expect it. Located just behind Main Street, the bar is movie-themed, with a heavy emphasis on namesake filmmaker Stanley Kubrick. Memorabilia and imagery from the director’s films are scattered throughout the space, including on wallpaper behind the bar, with the same orange-and-brown design as the Overlook Hotel’s carpet from The Shining.

SAINT CHARLES, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO