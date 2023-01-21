Read full article on original website
Historic McKittrick Farmers Mercantile of Montgomery County, Missouri surpassed turning 100 years oldCJ CoombsMontgomery County, MO
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubNorthville HeraldSaint Charles, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open new location in MissouriKristen WaltersUnion, MO
High Hill, Missouri's historic general store constructed in 1904 has supported community for over 100 yearsCJ CoombsHigh Hill, MO
edglentoday.com
Alton Man Faces Aggravated Discharge Of Firearm And Aggravated Unlawful Use Of Weapons Charges
ALTON - Alvin D. Perry, 18, of Alton faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons after the Alton Police Department received a post of gunshots fired in the vicinity of East 20th Street and North Henry Street last Friday afternoon. Alton Police Chief...
KMOV
Police: carjackings are connected
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Department is investigating a rash of carjackings that happened on Monday. Carjackers stole Andrew Wasson’s Honda Civic at gunpoint around 6:00 p.m. in the Schnucks parking lot on Hampton, near Chippewa. “Heard a tap on the window and looked over...
KMOV
Breakdown in procedures allowed gun-wielding juveniles to go free
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton man convicted of manslaughter following fatal crash
David Thurby, 28, of Fenton has been convicted of three counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a 2021 crash in Byrnes Mill that left three people dead – Lacey Newton, 25; her fiance, Cordell Williams, 30; and their child, Cordell Williams Jr., 3 months, all of Bonne Terre. The...
Police, court disagree over the release of teens 'armed with modified guns' connected with City Foundry car break-ins
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 6-1/2 years in prison for shooting up gas station
U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Monday sentenced a man from St. Louis, Missouri to 6 ½ years in prison for firing a shooting at a St. Louis gas station in 2021. Jamell Sanders, 47, pleaded guilty in July to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He admitted that on Jan. 15, 2021, at the Convenience Express at 8815 North Broadway in St. Louis, he fired into the ceiling and again into bulletproof glass surrounding the register. He admitted firing the 10mm handgun again in the parking lot.
Driver who killed Brooklyn officer on McKinley Bridge sentenced
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Florissant man who struck and killed a Brooklyn police officer while fleeing other cops will spend the rest of his life in prison. A Madison County judge sentenced Caleb Campbell to a term of life imprisonment, plus 13 years, for the death of Brian Pierce Jr. Campbell, 24, was convicted in December 2022 of first-degree murder.
Court says procedures weren't followed in City Foundry shooting
KMOV
Concrete contractor facing lawsuits for allegedly scamming people out of thousands
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Missouri concrete contractor has been working under the radar for years and taking on new jobs despite a trail of lawsuits, a police investigation, and court orders to pay back tens of thousands of dollars. Dan Carbone is based out of Franklin County. He’s been...
edglentoday.com
Haine Announces 32-Year Prison Term For Convicted Murderer
EDWARDSVILLE — A judge has handed a 32-year prison term to a Granite City man for the murder of a Madison teen in 2020, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Monday. Nicholas Rickman III, 18, received the sentence in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Sean D. Williams.
Granite City man sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for shooting death of teen in 2020
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A judge handed down a 32-year prison term to a Granite City man Monday for the murder of a Madison teen in 2020. According to a press release from the Office of the State’s Attorney in Madison County, Nicholas Rickman III, 18, received a decades-long sentence in connection with the fatal shooting of Sean D. Williams, 18.
KMOV
15-year-old boy sent home with parents after parking lot gunfight, found with fully automatic handgun
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Three juveniles, including one allegedly armed with a fully automatic handgun, were released to their parents after running from St. Louis Police following a gunfight on Saturday night. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were investigating reports of several car break-ins in the...
At least four carjacked Monday in St. Louis
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man sentenced to 12 years on felony drug charges
Scott Warren Hageman, 51, of Arnold has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for growing marijuana and manufacturing methamphetamine at a home on Pomme Road in Arnold. The home is near Lone Dell Elementary School, 2500 Tomahawk Drive, according to court documents. On Oct. 21, Hageman pleaded guilty to...
KMOV
Purses stolen from cars while drivers pump gas in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued a warning regarding a crime trend. The department reports that at least two of their precincts, South County and Affton, have received reports of thefts from vehicles at gas stations. In each case, a suspect in a stolen vehicle pulled up next to a car while the driver was pumping gas and stole a purse from the passenger’s side.
Police: 23-year-old St. Louis woman goes missing
St. Louis authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a young woman who was reported missing earlier this month.
Woman sentenced for her role in ‘Sweetie Pie’ star’s death
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman who lured a former star of a St. Louis-based reality TV show to a spot where he was killed was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison. Terica Ellis, 39, was sentenced for conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in the March 2016 death of 21-year-old Andrew Montgomery Jr.
Fully-automatic gun found after St. Louis drive-by shooting
KMOV
SLMPD: Man dies after fleeing from police, crashing in North City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man died Monday after fleeing from police officers and crashing off the road in north St. Louis, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, later identified as William Brown, III, was driving in St. Louis County on Chambers Road when a St. Louis County police officer tried to pull him over. The 20-year-old from Castle Point reportedly did not stop, and a county detective driving an unmarked vehicle then attempted to pull him over on Dunn Road.
