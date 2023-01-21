ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright City, MO

KMOV

Police: carjackings are connected

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Department is investigating a rash of carjackings that happened on Monday. Carjackers stole Andrew Wasson’s Honda Civic at gunpoint around 6:00 p.m. in the Schnucks parking lot on Hampton, near Chippewa. “Heard a tap on the window and looked over...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Breakdown in procedures allowed gun-wielding juveniles to go free

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A breakdown in procedures allowed juveniles involved in a gunfight Saturday to go home without being detained, the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court said. Three juveniles, including one allegedly armed with a fully automatic handgun, were released to their parents after running from St. Louis Police following the gunfight near the City Foundry. 22nd Judicial Court Spokesperson Joel Currier said in a statement that the court later determined the St. Louis City Family Court’s intake staff and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department did not follow the outlined procedures for juveniles involved in a crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton man convicted of manslaughter following fatal crash

David Thurby, 28, of Fenton has been convicted of three counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a 2021 crash in Byrnes Mill that left three people dead – Lacey Newton, 25; her fiance, Cordell Williams, 30; and their child, Cordell Williams Jr., 3 months, all of Bonne Terre. The...
FENTON, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to 6-1/2 years in prison for shooting up gas station

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Monday sentenced a man from St. Louis, Missouri to 6 ½ years in prison for firing a shooting at a St. Louis gas station in 2021. Jamell Sanders, 47, pleaded guilty in July to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He admitted that on Jan. 15, 2021, at the Convenience Express at 8815 North Broadway in St. Louis, he fired into the ceiling and again into bulletproof glass surrounding the register. He admitted firing the 10mm handgun again in the parking lot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Driver who killed Brooklyn officer on McKinley Bridge sentenced

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Florissant man who struck and killed a Brooklyn police officer while fleeing other cops will spend the rest of his life in prison. A Madison County judge sentenced Caleb Campbell to a term of life imprisonment, plus 13 years, for the death of Brian Pierce Jr. Campbell, 24, was convicted in December 2022 of first-degree murder.
FLORISSANT, MO
edglentoday.com

Haine Announces 32-Year Prison Term For Convicted Murderer

EDWARDSVILLE — A judge has handed a 32-year prison term to a Granite City man for the murder of a Madison teen in 2020, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Monday. Nicholas Rickman III, 18, received the sentence in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Sean D. Williams.
GRANITE CITY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man sentenced to 12 years on felony drug charges

Scott Warren Hageman, 51, of Arnold has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for growing marijuana and manufacturing methamphetamine at a home on Pomme Road in Arnold. The home is near Lone Dell Elementary School, 2500 Tomahawk Drive, according to court documents. On Oct. 21, Hageman pleaded guilty to...
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

Purses stolen from cars while drivers pump gas in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued a warning regarding a crime trend. The department reports that at least two of their precincts, South County and Affton, have received reports of thefts from vehicles at gas stations. In each case, a suspect in a stolen vehicle pulled up next to a car while the driver was pumping gas and stole a purse from the passenger’s side.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Fully-automatic gun found after St. Louis drive-by shooting

ST. LOUIS – Police found a handgun with an illegal modification that was turned into a fully-automatic weapon Sunday. The teens caught with the firearms are accused of breaking into vehicles at The Foundry in Midtown, St. Louis. A drive-by shooting happened while police were investigating the break-ins, and multiple vehicles were damaged. St. Louis […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

SLMPD: Man dies after fleeing from police, crashing in North City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man died Monday after fleeing from police officers and crashing off the road in north St. Louis, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, later identified as William Brown, III, was driving in St. Louis County on Chambers Road when a St. Louis County police officer tried to pull him over. The 20-year-old from Castle Point reportedly did not stop, and a county detective driving an unmarked vehicle then attempted to pull him over on Dunn Road.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

