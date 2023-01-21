ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys

Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams

Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade

The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Missed Wide-Open Touchdown Sunday

Dak Prescott did not play well on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback threw two interceptions in his team's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.  Prescott and the Cowboys are going home early for the second straight year, each time losing to the 49ers. But while Prescott made some bad ...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
The Spun

Look: Micah Parsons' Postgame Text Message Revealed

Micah Parsons was fired up following the Cowboys- blowout win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday. The Cowboys went out to Tampa Bay and jumped out to a 24-0 lead over the Buc before winning 31-14. The win got them into the NFC Divisional Round against the 49ers. After the game, Parsons ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move

The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Report: Prominent Patriots Coach Could Be Fired

The New England Patriots might be making a big change to their coaching staff soon. According to Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Matt Patricia could be on his way out now that the Detroit Lions are no longer paying his salary.  Patricia was the defacto offensive coordinator this past season ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams

Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season.  It also sounds like Brady ...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2023 National Anthem Singer Revealed

The NFL has found its national anthem singer for Super Bowl LVII. On Tuesday, the league announced that Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem at the big game which will be played at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox. The NFL also announced that Babyface will sing "American the Beautiful," and Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the game. Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL). The NFL previously announced that Rihanna will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Cowboys VIDEO: Michael Irvin 'Virtual Pep Talk' to Dak & Micah vs. 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - There is no greater booster of the Dallas Cowboys than Michael Irvin, who is doing his best to fire up his 'Boys via a virtual pregame speech directed at Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard ahead of today's playoff visit at the San Francisco 49ers ... with a berth in the NFC Championship Game at stake.
DALLAS, TX
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy