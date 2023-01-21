Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Killed In San Mateo Mass Shooting; Suspect In CustodyWestmont Community NewsSan Francisco, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Former NFL Star and Coach DiesOnlyHomers
The Unique San Francisco Restaurant that Has a Lagoon InsideDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
Pelosi Evokes Catholic Church to Expel SF Home of Evil, According to DaughterThe Veracity Report - New York Edition
Related
Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys
Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
Did Dallas Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons call out QB Dak Prescott after 49ers loss?
Micah Parsons said the said the Cowboys defense did it’s job, holding the 49ers to one touchdown and keeping their playmakers in check
Erin Andrews' Husband Is Obsessed With 1 NFL Quarterback
Erin Andrews is supposed to be unbiased when covering the National Football League, but that doesn't mean her husband has to be an impartial fan. The husband of the longtime NFL sideline reporter is a massive fan of Tom Brady. Andrews explained how she caught her husband obsessing over Brady ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade
The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
Look: Dak Prescott Missed Wide-Open Touchdown Sunday
Dak Prescott did not play well on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback threw two interceptions in his team's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Prescott and the Cowboys are going home early for the second straight year, each time losing to the 49ers. But while Prescott made some bad ...
A classless Mike McCarthy was seen pushing a cameraman after embarrassing final play of loss
The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end in humiliating fashion Sunday night when they ran one of the silliest plays ever that had fans laughing at them long after the final whistle was blown in San Francisco. Seriously, there needs to be all sorts of documentaries on...
49ers fans trapped in 'worst traffic jam in Levi's Stadium history'
Before fans could get into Levi's Stadium to watch the 49ers face the Cowboys, they had to deal with a nightmare on the road.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Look: Micah Parsons' Postgame Text Message Revealed
Micah Parsons was fired up following the Cowboys- blowout win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday. The Cowboys went out to Tampa Bay and jumped out to a 24-0 lead over the Buc before winning 31-14. The win got them into the NFC Divisional Round against the 49ers. After the game, Parsons ...
49ers' Levi's Stadium serving burger referencing Brock Purdy's PG-13 nickname
Even Levi's Stadium can't deny "BCB" fever.
Look: Brett Maher Video Is Going Viral Ahead Of Cowboys-49ers
The Dallas Cowboys' wild-card victory was a nightmare for kicker Brett Maher. The veteran kicker missed four straight extra points before finally making his fifth attempt. Luckily, the misses didn't cost Dallas as it went on to beat Tampa Bay 31-14. There was speculation Jerry Jones and Co. ...
Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move
The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
Report: Prominent Patriots Coach Could Be Fired
The New England Patriots might be making a big change to their coaching staff soon. According to Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Matt Patricia could be on his way out now that the Detroit Lions are no longer paying his salary. Patricia was the defacto offensive coordinator this past season ...
Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams
Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season. It also sounds like Brady ...
Popculture
Super Bowl 2023 National Anthem Singer Revealed
The NFL has found its national anthem singer for Super Bowl LVII. On Tuesday, the league announced that Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem at the big game which will be played at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox. The NFL also announced that Babyface will sing "American the Beautiful," and Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the game. Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL). The NFL previously announced that Rihanna will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Angry Cowboys Fans Smash Televisions After Brutal Loss to 49ers
Dallas fans were upset with the team’s result on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Cowboys VIDEO: Michael Irvin 'Virtual Pep Talk' to Dak & Micah vs. 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - There is no greater booster of the Dallas Cowboys than Michael Irvin, who is doing his best to fire up his 'Boys via a virtual pregame speech directed at Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard ahead of today's playoff visit at the San Francisco 49ers ... with a berth in the NFC Championship Game at stake.
Get a custom 49ers jersey at a hefty discount ahead of the NFC Championship
Save $93 on the 49ers Nike Vapor Untouchable Custom Elite Jersey while supplies last.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 1