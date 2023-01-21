Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Starting lineup for 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona
Defending race winner Meyer Shank Racing will be on the pole position in the starting lineup for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona, seeking to begin a new era in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship the same way the team started the last. The No. 60 Acura bookended the 2022...
Carscoops
This Bugatti Centodieci Was Built As A Tribute To EB 110 S Race Car From Le Mans
Bugatti conceived the Chiron-based Centodieci as a homage to the iconic EB 110 but not simply satisfied with paying respect to the road-going EB 110, the owner of this particular Centodieci wanted its design to mimic that of a race car. Production of this Centodieci recently wrapped up and it...
Carscoops
Italian Race Track Forced To Pay $543 Fine After Allowing A V8 F1 Car In For Being Too Loud
They just don’t make them like they used to, and by “them,” I mean sounds, and “they” I mean F1 cars. That was the lesson learned by the Imola Grand Prix track after it allowed a 2013 Red Bull Racing RB9 on its track in October.
NASCAR Creates New Controversy With Last-Minute Decision to Add Something Different to the Cup Series Race in LA Coliseum, and Fans Are Divided
NASCAR is already creating controversy before the 2023 Cup Series season with a last-minute change in the Clash at the Coliseum that is dividing fans. The post NASCAR Creates New Controversy With Last-Minute Decision to Add Something Different to the Cup Series Race in LA Coliseum, and Fans Are Divided appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ford F-250 Six Door Is Rick Ross’s Newest Piece Of Art
It’s hard to remember when the Rick Ross automotive collection consisted of just 100 classic and vintage automobiles. Those were simpler times, and practically defined by the artist's innate ability to subvert expectations. He told us all that there was more plans in the making, and apparently he is a man of his word. Nowadays, that number has nearly doubled And now Mr. Ross just can’t seem to resist showing the people what sort of cars they might expect at the next Rick Ross auto show.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Countach with 155 miles, original tires heads to auction
Imagine buying a factory-fresh Lamborghini, parking it, and then never driving it for decades. That's essentially what the owner, or in this case owners, of this 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition did. (It also happened to a McLaren F1, which seems even crazier.) The car, which bears chassis number...
Top Speed
A 2025 Dodge Magnum SUV Would Give The Mercedes EQS SUV A Run For Its Money
The automotive industry is no constant, and many iconic models are either being discontinued for good or reimagined into something completely different. The Mustang now has an all-electric SUV version in the face of the Mach-E, the Corvette became a mid-engine model, and the Eclipse was degraded from an iconic Japanese sports car to a bland crossover. Dodge is no stranger to such transmutations either, as we recently saw the return of the Charger nameplate as the first EV Muscle car. But when it comes to fast MOPARS, there is one model that’s both quick and utilitarian – the Magnum – and recently, TopSpeed teamed up with graphic designer Bimble Designs to reimagine the model as something completely different.
Pantera kicked off Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festival bills: "we have decided to remove the band from the program"
The controversial Pantera reunion has hit its first major roadblock as two of Europe's biggest festivals have decided to remove the band from their lineups
Carscoops
Chevy Silverado-Based ‘Razorbak’ Might As Well Be The Next Batmobile
Believe it or not but this insane-looking vehicle was not built from the ground up for a Hollywood blockbuster like Batman and actually started out life as a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Duramax. It shares almost nothing in common with its former self. The vehicle is currently up for sale...
Carscoops
Circuit Florida Promises Luxury Condos With Your Very Own Private Club Racetrack
Before the end of the year, the team at Circuit Florida, the newest membership-based luxury motorsports club & resort in the state that’s located between the metropolitan cities of Tampa and Orlando, expects to open its all-new 1.7-mile race track to members. It’s the first private club raceway with residential condos in the state. Of course, to get in you’ll have to start by paying the $80,000 membership fee.
Carscoops
Next C9 Corvette Rumored To Debut In 2028, Feature A Gasoline Engine
Even though the C8 Corvette still feels pretty new, Chevrolet’s product planners are already preparing for the next generation, which, according to a new report, will arrive in 2029. Citing unnamed internal sources, GM Authority says that the ninth-generation Corvette will be unveiled in 2028, and its first model...
Comments / 0