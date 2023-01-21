ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Det. Patrick Harrison - Golden Shield Winner

Three abandoned properties on N. MacArthur Dr. to be torn down - clipped version. Demolition has been approved for three abandoned, run-down properties on N. MacArthur Dr. that have sat vacant for years and that Alexandria officials said have attracted homeless groups and crime. Project RESTOR: Alexandria releases new details...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Red Cross urges updating fire detectors

ALEXANDRIA, LA
Rapides superintendent discusses importance of early literacy

Literacy advocate & Super Bowl champion Malcolm Mitchell returns to Cenla. Literacy advocate and Super Bowl Champion Malcolm Mitchell returned to Central Louisiana on Monday, Jan. 23, to continue inspiring students in Rapides Parish to read. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
American Red Cross launching ‘Sound the Alarm’ campaign

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The American Red Cross is launching the “Sound the Alarm” campaign to reduce the number of injuries and deaths related to house fires. Since 2014, the campaign has installed over 40,000 smoke detectors helping to make 22,000 homes safer. Locally, the Red Cross is...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Natchitoches: 401 Jefferson St. sink hole repaired

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The City of Natchitoches said a sinkhole located at 401 Jefferson St. has been repaired and will not get any worse. The existing sewer line has been abandoned and filled with concrete. The sewer line will remain on bypass as materials for the new sewer line and manholes arrive throughout this week.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Former APSO booking officer arrested for malfeasance in office

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office booking officer has been arrested for malfeasance in office, among other charges. APSO received a complaint on Dec. 12 about a booking officer employed at the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility. Following an investigation, Hope Theriot, 22, of Simmesport, resigned from APSO. The investigation revealed that Theriot used her position to compel or coerce a first-time offender to provide her with funds that she was not entitled to.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Rosepine man arrested on domestic abuse charges

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Rosepine man has been arrested on two domestic abuse charges. Shawn Michael Williamson, 38, was charged with one count of aggravated domestic abuse battery and one count of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. Bond has not been set. Williamson remains in the VPSO...
ROSEPINE, LA

