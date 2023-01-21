Read full article on original website
KGUN 9
More sub-freezing nights on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cold air will be slow to retreat through the end of the week, but there is a warming trend on the way for the weekend. Overnight lows will continue to drop below freezing through Friday morning, so keep protecting against frost and freeze conditions. By...
KOLD-TV
WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
fox10phoenix.com
Another round of snowfall in Arizona's high country
Some places in Arizona are looking like a winter wonderland! Check out the beautiful landscapes from FOX 10 viewers in Flagstaff, Sedona, Camp Verde, Payson, Prescott, Lakeside, Cordes Lakes, and Page.
KGUN 9
Hard Freeze Warnings return as colder air arrives
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cold air continues to reside over southern Arizona and drop our overnight lows below freezing. Hard Freeze Warnings remain in effect as temperatures drop into the upper 20s during the early morning hours. A slight warming trend returns by the end of the week with...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds expected to persist throughout the week
While temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 60's, strong winds will likely continue. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Deep low pressure is moving across Arizona today. Gusty northerly winds continue across Southwest Arizona and Southeast California, with hazardous crosswinds on Interstates 8 and 10. Isolated to scattered coverage of rain and snow showers is expected near and especially east of Phoenix today. Elevations mainly above 3,000 feet have a low to medium chance for minor snow accumulations. Much colder than normal temperatures will filter into Arizona through tomorrow, and a freeze warning has been issued Tuesday morning for Metro Phoenix. Moderating temperatures and dry weather are still forecast for the rest of the week.
AZFamily
Frigid temperatures across the Valley; lingering snow in Eastern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s the coldest morning in the Valley in years. A First Alert was issued through 9 a.m. with a Freeze Warning in effect through that same time across the entire Valley metro area. Temperatures are running five to ten degrees colder than yesterday morning, with outlying areas in the low 30s, below freezing.
KGUN 9
Starting the week off with a major temperature drop
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A hard freeze watch will impact most of the Southern Arizona region starting Monday night through Tuesday morning. A winter storm will bring a chance for snow to Tucson's metro area early Monday morning with some areas seeing snow flurries.
This Is Arizona's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state.
AZFamily
First alert for cold temperatures in central Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday night into Tuesday morning due to the cold temperatures we are expecting. Widespread freezing conditions are possible, and it could be the coldest night of the year, mainly south and east of the Valley. A Freeze Watch has been issued for a large majority of the Valley and into Pinal County.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Arizona
Arizona is well-known for being one of the hottest places in the United States. A huge portion of the state is hot, sandy desert only suitable for the hardiest animals, but this climate isn’t impervious to lower temperatures. In fact, there are portions of Arizona that can get downright cold! Today, we are going to discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in Arizona, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state overall. Let’s get started.
This Is Arizona's Most Destructive Tornado On Record
It caused millions of dollars worth of damage.
AZFamily
Freeze warnings across central Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It will be another cold night across Arizona. Freeze/Hard Freeze Warnings have been issued southeast of the Valley for portions of Pinal and La Paz County heading into Sunday morning. We are First Alerting for low temperatures in the 30s for much of metro Phoenix beginning today and running through at least Tuesday, which could be the coldest night.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday brings freeze warning, drop in temperatures
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cold start to our morning with a low of 38 degrees; so far we have had a high of just 49 degrees. If we stay at 49 degrees this afternoon, this would be the first time in 4 years that we have stayed under 50 degrees for a high temperature. This cold air is from a deep low-pressure system that is moving across Arizona today, bringing some strong winds across southwest Arizona and southeast California.
Lake Mead Water Shortage: Have Water Levels Risen?
The Colorado River reservoir is rapidly approaching deadpool level, which would stop electricity production at the Hoover Dam.
fox10phoenix.com
Cold, Cold, Cold: Freeze Warnings in effect in parts of Arizona
Temperatures are dropping across the state, and parts of Arizona can even expect freezing temperatures during the overnight hours. However, that is not keeping people from getting outside on a Monday night. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
azbigmedia.com
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?
Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
This Is The Most Snow Arizona Has Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. determined the most snowfall in state history.
Leaving Lake Mead: Water for California, Arizona a drain on stressed supply
As Lake Mead shrinks even more over the next two years, a reality will come clearly into focus: There's more demand for the water flowing out of Hoover Dam than there is for the water that stays in Lake Mead.
fox10phoenix.com
Stunning white winter scene in Forest Lakes
Lester Walker captured a must-see video of a winter wonderland in Forest Lakes, a community in Coconino County. Arizona's high country has seen tons and tons of snow & wet weather in January 2023 and this is just one example of how beautiful our high country can be during a white winter.
AZFamily
Grab a jacket! Lows will be near freezing in the Valley this upcoming week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Grab multiple layers! it is cold this Sunday morning across Arizona. Temperatures in the valley reached the upper 30s. This afternoon will be mostly sunny for the valley ahead of another cold system that will enter the state late Sunday into Monday. This system will...
