College degrees could become obsolete—and it could be the first step in giving your job to someone else
Gartner and LinkedIn experts agree that having a college degree will further lose its value in landing a job this year.
Tension builds between parents, educators as classroom conflicts continue
WASHINGTON (TND) — Tensions are rising between parents and school systems over several issues including failing grades, awards withheld and concerns over certain classroom materials. Academics are slipping near crisis levels in places like Baltimore County, where nearly one-third of students received a "D" or lower for the first...
ChatGPT can pass the United States Medical Licensing Exam and the Bar Exam
Ethan Mollick, associate professor at Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, pointed to the technology's capabilities in a recent post to Twitter.
A ChatGPT bot passed a Wharton business school exam, but a professor says he would've only graded the effort a B or B-minus
Wharton professor Christian Terwiesch tested ChatGPT with questions from his final exam in operations management.
A job application written by ChatGPT fooled recruiters and beat more than 80% of human candidates to an interview, report says
The owner of a consultancy wanted to see if his recruitment team would realize that one application was written by the AI software, Sky News reported.
15 Free Online Courses That Will Boost Your Career Prospects
MOOC's (Massive Open Online Courses) are becoming increasingly popular and for all the right reasons. The cost of education is rising, especially in more economically developed countries where the cost of living is correspondingly expensive. Education, a priority and a basic human right, should be both accessible and affordable to...
Report calls for Ed Department to improve process for investigating misleading colleges
WASHINGTON, D.C. — From the cost of tuition to the course requirements, incoming students consider a lot of different factors when picking a college that is right for them. But that information isn’t always clear or even accurate in some cases. Now a new watchdog report from the...
ChatGPT bot passes law school exam
A chatbot powered by reams of data from the internet has passed exams at a U.S. law school after writing essays on topics ranging from constitutional law to taxation and torts. ChatGPT, from OpenAI - a U.S. company that this week got a massive injection of cash from Microsoft - uses artificial intelligence (AI) to generate streams of text from simple prompts. The results have been so good that educators have warned it could lead to widespread cheating and even signal the end of traditional classroom teaching methods. Jonathan Choi, a professor at Minnesota University Law School, gave ChatGPT the...
Teaching activist Quintin Bostic admits selling critical race theory lessons to schools, despite ban
A Georgia teaching activist has been placed on administrative leave after bragging about really being an “evil salesman” profiting off illegally selling schools critical race theory lessons in disguise — despite a statewide ban. Former teacher Quintin Bostic was filmed by an undercover Project Veritas reporter admitting his illicit work for Teaching Lab, a nonprofit that says its “mission is to fundamentally shift the paradigm of teacher professional learning for educational equity.” “It’s like a scam lab,” Bostic stunningly admitted in one chat, cackling wildly as he insisted it was really “for profit.” “I would say I’m a good salesman, but I’m also...
Harvard Medical School dumps US News rankings following law school exodus
The dean of Harvard Medical School announced Tuesday that the school would no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report rankings less than two months after multiple law schools across the country did the same. In a letter to the school's community, Dean George Daley said that the...
Spring Involvement Fair gives students second chance to get involved this year
Ohio State students will have the opportunity to find community this semester at the Spring Involvement Fair Jan. 18-19. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The 2023 Spring Involvement Fair will take place Jan. 18-19 from 4-7 p.m. in the Ohio Union Archie M. Griffin Grand Ballroom.
Relay Robotics expands senior product leadership team
Relay Robotics, a developer of cell service robots for the hospitality, healthcare, and actual property industries, added three key executives to its product workforce. Matt Townsend joins as VP of software program engineering, Eric Nguyen was named VP of product administration and Jason Hu was named senior designer. “We’re excited...
Freelance Skills to Learn and Earn Income from Home
Being a mom is no easy job, and the hustle can be overwhelming at times. On top of that, many moms these days are looking for ways to make extra money or launch side careers to provide financial security.
Concerns mount as ChatGPT passes MBA exam given by Wharton professor
OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot has passed the final exam of an MBA programme designed for Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, according to a new study.Professor Christian Terwiesch, who authored the study, noted that educators should be concerned that their students might be cheating on homework assignments and final exams using such AI chatbots.The yet-to-be peer-reviewed research found AI chatbot GPT-3 did an “amazing job at basic operations management and process analysis questions including those that are based on case studies”.GPT-3 – an older version of the ChatGPT bot that has gained prominence – scored somewhere between a B- and B on...
Communications is too important for ChatGPT to shortcut
Many people have given it a go within the final couple of weeks: Asking ChatGPT to concoct an summary poem about dancing cows at Christmas, or to recommend a joke about some unsavory politicians (some issues write themselves), and even testing its capability to carry out the written work that paying jobs demand. It tantalizes the shortcutting reflexes in our brains — which need the whole lot now, now, now!
Enlightening Guide Teaches Us How to Optimize Children’s Education
“The human brain and the human body are very complicated, and so is human education.”. Those are the words of Donald Sung, who believes childhood education is the foundation for people, families, society, and the future of the world. Sung has addressed this belief in his scholarly work Principles of Education, in which he defines and details 81 principles that parents, educators and learners need to consider to maximize a child’s learning.
Meet MAGVIT: A Novel Masked Generative Video Transformer To Address AI Video Generation Tasks
Synthetic intelligence fashions are not too long ago changing into very highly effective as a result of enhance within the dataset measurement used for the coaching course of and in computational energy essential to run the fashions. This increment in sources and mannequin capabilities normally results in the next accuracy...
MBA Admissions Tip: Letters of Support
While business schools require candidates to submit anywhere from one to three recommendations as part of the regular MBA admissions process, we’re devoting this admissions tip to a lesser known relative of the formal recommendation: the letter of support. The letter of support is very different from a typical letter of recommendation, in ways that we will detail below. In fact, we’ll use this admissions tip to share the following information:
YouTube Launches Video Program Creating a Pathway to Real College Credits
YouTube is kicking off a series of online courses that can progress into earning official, transferable college credits, an initiative aimed at breaking down cost and accessibility barriers to higher education. The program, called College Foundations, is an extension of YouTube's existing partnership with Arizona State University and educational video...
Does Learning Loss Call for Overhaul of Ed Research, Data?
(TNS) — The Institute of Education Sciences, the U.S. Department of Education's primary research arm, today launched a $7 million project to identify and quickly scale up effective practices to help students recover academically from pandemic disruptions. The LEARN network, for Leveraging Evidence to Accelerate Recovery Nationwide, is one...
