ABC 33/40 News

Tension builds between parents, educators as classroom conflicts continue

WASHINGTON (TND) — Tensions are rising between parents and school systems over several issues including failing grades, awards withheld and concerns over certain classroom materials. Academics are slipping near crisis levels in places like Baltimore County, where nearly one-third of students received a "D" or lower for the first...
MICHIGAN STATE
theodysseyonline.com

15 Free Online Courses That Will Boost Your Career Prospects

MOOC's (Massive Open Online Courses) are becoming increasingly popular and for all the right reasons. The cost of education is rising, especially in more economically developed countries where the cost of living is correspondingly expensive. Education, a priority and a basic human right, should be both accessible and affordable to...
CBS Minnesota

ChatGPT bot passes law school exam

A chatbot powered by reams of data from the internet has passed exams at a U.S. law school after writing essays on topics ranging from constitutional law to taxation and torts. ChatGPT, from OpenAI - a U.S. company that this week got a massive injection of cash from Microsoft - uses artificial intelligence (AI) to generate streams of text from simple prompts. The results have been so good that educators have warned it could lead to widespread cheating and even signal the end of traditional classroom teaching methods. Jonathan Choi, a professor at Minnesota University Law School, gave ChatGPT the...
New York Post

Teaching activist Quintin Bostic admits selling critical race theory lessons to schools, despite ban

A Georgia teaching activist has been placed on administrative leave after bragging about really being an “evil salesman” profiting off illegally selling schools critical race theory lessons in disguise — despite a statewide ban. Former teacher Quintin Bostic was filmed by an undercover Project Veritas reporter admitting his illicit work for Teaching Lab, a nonprofit that says its “mission is to fundamentally shift the paradigm of teacher professional learning for educational equity.” “It’s like a scam lab,” Bostic stunningly admitted in one chat, cackling wildly as he insisted it was really “for profit.” “I would say I’m a good salesman, but I’m also...
GEORGIA STATE
aiexpress.io

Relay Robotics expands senior product leadership team

Relay Robotics, a developer of cell service robots for the hospitality, healthcare, and actual property industries, added three key executives to its product workforce. Matt Townsend joins as VP of software program engineering, Eric Nguyen was named VP of product administration and Jason Hu was named senior designer. “We’re excited...
The Independent

Concerns mount as ChatGPT passes MBA exam given by Wharton professor

OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot has passed the final exam of an MBA programme designed for Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, according to a new study.Professor Christian Terwiesch, who authored the study, noted that educators should be concerned that their students might be cheating on homework assignments and final exams using such AI chatbots.The yet-to-be peer-reviewed research found AI chatbot GPT-3 did an “amazing job at basic operations management and process analysis questions including those that are based on case studies”.GPT-3 – an older version of the ChatGPT bot that has gained prominence – scored somewhere between a B- and B on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
aiexpress.io

Communications is too important for ChatGPT to shortcut

Many people have given it a go within the final couple of weeks: Asking ChatGPT to concoct an summary poem about dancing cows at Christmas, or to recommend a joke about some unsavory politicians (some issues write themselves), and even testing its capability to carry out the written work that paying jobs demand. It tantalizes the shortcutting reflexes in our brains — which need the whole lot now, now, now!
booktrib.com

Enlightening Guide Teaches Us How to Optimize Children’s Education

“The human brain and the human body are very complicated, and so is human education.”. Those are the words of Donald Sung, who believes childhood education is the foundation for people, families, society, and the future of the world. Sung has addressed this belief in his scholarly work Principles of Education, in which he defines and details 81 principles that parents, educators and learners need to consider to maximize a child’s learning.
clearadmit.com

MBA Admissions Tip: Letters of Support

While business schools require candidates to submit anywhere from one to three recommendations as part of the regular MBA admissions process, we’re devoting this admissions tip to a lesser known relative of the formal recommendation: the letter of support. The letter of support is very different from a typical letter of recommendation, in ways that we will detail below. In fact, we’ll use this admissions tip to share the following information:
CNET

YouTube Launches Video Program Creating a Pathway to Real College Credits

YouTube is kicking off a series of online courses that can progress into earning official, transferable college credits, an initiative aimed at breaking down cost and accessibility barriers to higher education. The program, called College Foundations, is an extension of YouTube's existing partnership with Arizona State University and educational video...
Government Technology

Does Learning Loss Call for Overhaul of Ed Research, Data?

(TNS) — The Institute of Education Sciences, the U.S. Department of Education's primary research arm, today launched a $7 million project to identify and quickly scale up effective practices to help students recover academically from pandemic disruptions. The LEARN network, for Leveraging Evidence to Accelerate Recovery Nationwide, is one...

