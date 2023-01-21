Read full article on original website
More than 76 million T-Mobile customers can claim part of a $350 million payout, after a huge data breach of personal information.
A nearly $500 Million class action settlement has been agreed upon with T-Mobile. That makes this class action settlement the second largest data breach related class action settlement after Equifax's 2017 data breach settlement, which is accepting claims in an extended claim filings period through December 2024. The equifax class action allows claimants who were affected by a massive data breach to claim up to $20,000 in losses. While the total damages are estimated to exceed the class action settlement fund amount, there was substantial money on the table provided in the Equifax Class Action with at least $600,000,000 promised as payouts via an agreed settlement.
PayPal has issued a warning to some of its customers that their accounts have been breached, and some sensitive data compromised. In its report (opens in new tab), the company confirmed that on December 20, 2022, an unauthorized third-party accessing a number of PayPal accounts. Further investigation uncovered that whoever was behind the attack, accessed the accounts between December 6 and December 8, 2022.
A "bad actor" had access to millions of T-Mobile customers’ data for six weeks before being discovered.
According to a recent news report, millions of T-Mobile customers are eligible to file a claim to receive payments from the class action lawsuit. Photo byCoolcaesar at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
A DATA breach left 147million Americans seeking restitution, but some aren't even getting a quarter of what was promised. Equifax, a credit reporting company, experienced a data breach in 2017, resulting in a $425million consumer restitution fund being created. Those who were affected had the option to sign up for...
In March 2022, the US Government seized $3.6 Billion in stolen Bitcoin from this couple:. Yes.. really, this couple. Here’s a quick background on Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan:
PayPal is sending out notifications to customers whose accounts were accessed by hackers following a large-scale credential stuffing attack late last year.
