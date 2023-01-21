MADISON, Wis. -- It's Election Day in Madison. Not for any political offices, but for the city's newest snow plowing equipment. The Madison Streets Division is rolling out four new plows and brine trucks, and they want residents to help give each vehicle a name. Over 1,200 names were submitted to the city, and now the voting is down to 15 finalists for each truck.

