Madison, WI

fox47.com

DCI agent pleads not guilty in Quadren Wilson shooting case

MADISON, Wis. -- A state law enforcement agent pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a case that has brought Wisconsin's deadly force rules into the spotlight. Dane County prosecutors charged Division of Criminal Investigation agent Mark Wagner late last year with one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety after investigators determined Wagner fired at Quadren Wilson -- who was wanted for various drug charges -- during an attempted arrest on Madison's east side in February 2022.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

US Marshals join search for man wanted in deadly north Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. -- The U.S. Marshals Service is joining the search for a 29-year-old Madison man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on the city's north side last July. Charvis Blue is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime in the July 22, 2022, shooting that killed 18-year-old Laron Bynum of Milwaukee. Bynum was found shot inside a stolen vehicle in the area of Vahlen Street and North Sherman Avenue.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Trial begins for man charged with shooting at MPD officers

MADISON, Wis. -- A man accused of shooting at Madison police officers during a chase early last year appeared in court Monday for the first day of his trial. Syngleton Smith-Harston faces a dozen various charges -- including two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. In a criminal complaint filed...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Unlikely trio of birds healing in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wildlife Center at the Dane County Humane Society is nurturing an interesting trio. Since early December, in the same room, they have a pelican, a swan, and recently, a goose. “Animal services caught him and brought him here, and turns out he had a fractured wing,”...
DANE COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Former Badger Marcus Randle El found guilty in Janesville double murder

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A jury has found former Wisconsin Badgers football player Marcus Randle El guilty in the 2020 shooting deaths of two women, 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. The jury received the case just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and deliberated for around two hours before returning the...
JANESVILLE, WI
fox47.com

Janesville woman arrested following pair of shots fired reports

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a woman early Friday following two reports of shots fired. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Pearl Street just before 2:42 a.m. for a shots fired call shell casings were found in the area. While on the scene, officers heard a gunshot in the 2300 block of Harvard Drive.
JANESVILLE, WI
fox47.com

Reedsburg man killed in crash outside Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man died Sunday after a crash outside Baraboo, Sauk County Sheriff's officials said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash along County Road W east of Pikes Peak Road at around 11:45 p.m. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala had sustained severe damage. An investigation...
BARABOO, WI
fox47.com

Richland County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Gotham burglary

GOTHAM, Wis. -- The Richland County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a suspect in a burglary at a gas station in Gotham. Officials said the suspect broke into DJ's Kwik Stop early Tuesday morning. The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. Anyone with information on...
GOTHAM, WI
fox47.com

Over $6,000 in lottery tickets stolen from Madison gas station

MADISON, Wis. -- Over $6,000 worth of lottery tickets were stolen Saturday from a gas station on Madison's north side. Police said that just before 9 p.m. two men, wearing all black clothes and black facemasks, entered the gas station in the 1000 block of North Sherman Ave. and displayed a gun.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Closing arguments expected Tuesday in trial of former Badgers football player

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- After the defense briefly called witnesses to the stand on Tuesday morning, the judge expects closing arguments to come Tuesday afternoon in the jury trial of Marcus Randle El. The former Badgers wide receiver faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related...
JANESVILLE, WI
fox47.com

After 110 years, Janesville church holds final service

JANESVILLE, Wi. — After 110 years, the First Christian Church held its final service Sunday. It leaves behind a congregation of service, but above all else, it accepts everyone with open arms. “This is a day that is filled with joy for what we have done, but also sorrow,”...
JANESVILLE, WI
fox47.com

Pro-choice activists hold "Bigger Than Roe" rally at State Capitol

MADISON, Wis. – Hundreds rallied for abortion rights at the Wisconsin State Capitol on what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade Sunday. Madison’s march was the marquee event in a series of dozens of marches across the nation in support of reproductive rights. Organizers said they chose Madison as the main event because of Wisconsin’s upcoming Supreme Court election on April 4th.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Cast your vote to name Madison's newest snow plows

MADISON, Wis. -- It's Election Day in Madison. Not for any political offices, but for the city's newest snow plowing equipment. The Madison Streets Division is rolling out four new plows and brine trucks, and they want residents to help give each vehicle a name. Over 1,200 names were submitted to the city, and now the voting is down to 15 finalists for each truck.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

How you can save money as grocery prices remain high

MADISON, Wis. -- Even as food costs remain high, there are a few things you can do to save some money at the supermarket. UW Health clinical dietitian Michelle Swader shows us some of the reasons why prices for some items remain high and how you and your family can find ways to save.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Max Klesmit to miss Badgers game at Northwestern

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team will be without one of their key contributors Monday night as they make up a game that was postponed over the weekend. Guard Max Klesmit is being ruled out for Monday's game at Northwestern with what program officials called an upper...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Wisconsin-Northwestern game rescheduled for Monday

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers’ date with the Wildcats is back on, just a few days later than planned. Wisconsin will travel to Northwestern on Monday and tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Northwestern’s team.
MADISON, WI

