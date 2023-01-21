ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 dead, 5 injured

BERLIN — (AP) — A man fatally stabbed two people and injured five others on a train in northern Germany on Wednesday before being arrested, police said. Germany's Federal Police force said the man used a knife to attack several passengers shortly before a regional train traveling from Kiel to Hamburg arrived at the Brokstedt station.

