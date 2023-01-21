Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
OKC man convicted after shooting ex-girlfriend multiple times during carjacking at INTEGRIS hospital
A federal jury recently convicted an Oklahoma City man of carjacking and other crimes after shooting a woman multiple times in the parking garage of INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center back in 2022.
Police search for suspect after person stabbed to death outside SW Oklahoma City convenience store
One person was killed Monday night after a stabbing in a southwest Oklahoma City convenience store parking lot.
Man Found Guilty Of Beating Woman At Oklahoma City Hospital
An Oklahoma City man is found guilty of attacking his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking garage last March. Robert Harrison beat and shot the victim nine times and then left the scene before being caught. Harrison faces up to life in prison for carjacking and kidnapping charges. He scheduled in...
Oklahoma City police looking for suspect who shot a man walking home from work
OKLAOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man was shot while walking home from work when a stranger approached him wearing a mask, pulled out a gun and started firing at him. It happened at a home near Bryant and Southeast 44th street in Southeast Oklahoma City. The victim...
Anadarko man facing charges after assault at hospital, claimed police were devils
An Anadarko man is facing several charges after attacking emergency room health care professionals.
Viewer Video Catches Moment Police Arrest Suspect In Fire Truck Theft
A stolen Mustang fire truck followed by a police chase through the metro all ends at the Tower Theater on NW 23rd Street in Oklahoma City Friday night. One witness caught the whole aftermath on camera. Oscar Pallares had plans to meet up with his friends at the venue that...
Three people escape house fire in SW OKC
Three people escaped an overnight house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.
Road Closed North Of Will Rogers World Airport After Semitruck Fire
Westbound Airport Road in Oklahoma City has been closed after a fire involving a semitruck. Authorities said the road will be closed for an extended period of time while crews work to get traffic off the roadway. The driver was not injured, according to authorities on scene, and the truck...
Man in critical condition after Grady County crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in critical condition, after crashing the car he was driving in snowy conditions in Grady County on Tuesday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened on OK-19/County Street 2800, one mile west of Ninnekah, shortly after 11:30 a.m. OHP says Manjit Singh, 50,...
People Find Joy Sledding During Oklahoma City Snowstorm
Life is all about what someone makes of it. Families in Oklahoma City used Tuesday’s snow to build memories with the people they love. Christine Williamson lives just down the street from a park across Interstate 44. Several of the park's hills make it an excellent place for sledding.
Oklahoma City professor, student transforming hospital rooms for young patients
A local nurse and a nursing student are on a special mission to brighten the days of children who are in the hospital.
Oklahoma town grieves 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, many unanswered questions remain
CYRIL — Amid haunting questions surrounding the short life of a blue-eyed little girl, residents of this rural town, about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, likely got the answer they feared most, when an intensive search for Athena Brownfield led to the discovery of a child’s remains in tangled brush off a desolate road in a neighboring county.
Snow Sticking For Sledding In NW Oklahoma City
The winter storm is dropping snow across parts of Oklahoma on Tuesday. News 9's Jordan Fremstad found a good place for sledding in NW Oklahoma City since the snow was sticking and slide down the hill at 4 p.m.
Yukon convenience store worker accused of embezzlement
A former Yukon convenience store worker faces prison time for allegedly embezzling more than $7,000 from the business. El Reno’s Stephannie Louise Myers, 41, was charged Jan. 9 in Canadian County District Court with embezzlement. The felony crime is punishable by up to five years in state prison, a maximum $5,000 fine and restitution.
Indian Brotherhood gang member sentenced for role in 2 homicides
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A 33-year-old man from Seminole was sentenced for his role in two separate homicides, according to the The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. For his role in the murder of Scotty Candler, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong was sentenced to 10 years...
OKCFD Release Call Audio From House Fire Rescue
The Oklahoma City Fire Department has released 911 audio of a call they received last month where dispatchers helped guide firefighters on scene in rescuing a victim from a house fire. "In the instance that you should have to call 911, we need you as calm as possible so that...
Mural Stolen From City Hall Returned To Artist, Wins Local Competition
In late December, Oklahoma City police were searching for the person responsible for stealing a mural outside of City Hall. Police said they located the mural and returned it to the artist. The artist said her mural, Sacred Fire Woman, was part of the Arts Council's Fresh Paint: OKC NYE...
Memorial Held For Those Who Died In The Oklahoma County Detention Center
An emotional ceremony was held Saturday at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. The People's Council for Justice met to honor those who have died inside the jail while giving hope to those still inside. A moment of silence was held for the 37 lives lost while in jail, 16 of...
News 9's Jordan Dafnis Builds A Snowman
In Yukon, Oklahoma's Own Jordan Dafnis attempts to create a snowman with help from photojournalist Jobe McAdams. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
