Oklahoma City, OK

kswo.com

Man in critical condition after Grady County crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in critical condition, after crashing the car he was driving in snowy conditions in Grady County on Tuesday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened on OK-19/County Street 2800, one mile west of Ninnekah, shortly after 11:30 a.m. OHP says Manjit Singh, 50,...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
News On 6

People Find Joy Sledding During Oklahoma City Snowstorm

Life is all about what someone makes of it. Families in Oklahoma City used Tuesday’s snow to build memories with the people they love. Christine Williamson lives just down the street from a park across Interstate 44. Several of the park's hills make it an excellent place for sledding.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YAHOO!

Oklahoma town grieves 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, many unanswered questions remain

CYRIL — Amid haunting questions surrounding the short life of a blue-eyed little girl, residents of this rural town, about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, likely got the answer they feared most, when an intensive search for Athena Brownfield led to the discovery of a child’s remains in tangled brush off a desolate road in a neighboring county.
CYRIL, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon convenience store worker accused of embezzlement

A former Yukon convenience store worker faces prison time for allegedly embezzling more than $7,000 from the business. El Reno’s Stephannie Louise Myers, 41, was charged Jan. 9 in Canadian County District Court with embezzlement. The felony crime is punishable by up to five years in state prison, a maximum $5,000 fine and restitution.
YUKON, OK
KRMG

Indian Brotherhood gang member sentenced for role in 2 homicides

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A 33-year-old man from Seminole was sentenced for his role in two separate homicides, according to the The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. For his role in the murder of Scotty Candler, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong was sentenced to 10 years...
SEMINOLE, OK
News On 6

OKCFD Release Call Audio From House Fire Rescue

The Oklahoma City Fire Department has released 911 audio of a call they received last month where dispatchers helped guide firefighters on scene in rescuing a victim from a house fire. "In the instance that you should have to call 911, we need you as calm as possible so that...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

News 9's Jordan Dafnis Builds A Snowman

In Yukon, Oklahoma's Own Jordan Dafnis attempts to create a snowman with help from photojournalist Jobe McAdams. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
YUKON, OK

