Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Proposed tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26 million per yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
thatoregonlife.com
49 Extraordinary Photos of What Oregon Life Was Like During World War II
His name was Al Monner and he never became a world-famous photographer (unlike his peers Ray Atkeson, Minor White, and Dorothea Lange). As far as Oregon is concerned though, I would argue that Monner gave us a priceless look into life during WWII. Born and raised in Portland and small...
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
fsrmagazine.com
The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
foodieflashpacker.com
8 Must-Visit Portland Rooftop Bars | Top 8 Rooftop Bars in Portland, OR
Portland is a port city in the Pacific Northwest. It’s the largest city in the U.S. state of Oregon and the 26th most populated city in the United States. Our today’s subject is the city, the activities you can do there and of course Portland Rooftop Bars. The...
opb.org
Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?
Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
These Portland plant shops rank as some of the best in the U.S.
Portland anthophiles rejoice, you are surrounded by some of the best plant shops around. According to Yelp.com, three of the 50 best plant stores in the U.S. and Canada are here in Portland.
Readers respond: Apologies for Portland theater behavior
To the cast and crew of Moulin Rouge, performed at Keller Auditorium on January 15, I would like to apologize on behalf of the entire audience and the people of the greater Portland area. I was horrified to see at least 10% of the audience leaving the theater during the last song of the first half so they could get in line to get booze faster. It was equally disgusting to see at least 15% of the audience or more leaving during the final song of the show, presumably to beat the traffic.
Portland Bollywood dancer, LGBTQ advocate Brittany Newton-Miller dies at 31
Saturday night was supposed to be Prashant Kakad’s 13th annual Bollywood-inspired Jai Ho dance party. Instead, Kakad – better known as DJ Prashant – turned the occasion into a celebration of life for his close friend and one of his first Jai Ho dance troupe members, Brittany Newton-Miller, who passed away unexpectedly from leukemia Jan. 18. She was 31.
Residents from Portland Safe Rest program find permanent housing
As the city gets closer to starting its third village, KOIN 6 News has learned 72 people have found housing from the Safe Rest program.
KGW
Downtown Portland Ritz-Carlton tower condo goes for nearly $8M
PORTLAND, Ore. — A penthouse at the top of the Ritz-Carlton tower is going for $7.85 million. The 34th-floor condo is one of eight that are unfinished, and it's the largest still on the market inside, according to Terry Sprague, owner of LUXE Forbes Global Properties. The penthouse features...
‘Boom! Trailer blew up’: Portland residents share concerns
Residents in a North Portland neighborhood want action from city leaders after the explosion of a camper-trailer parked on a busy street corner in the early hours of Saturday.
Portlanders will soon get a chance to pay $150 for a cup of coffee
Be careful what you order when you stop by Proud Mary Cafe for some caffeine in February because starting Monday, Feb. 6, the menu at the Alberta Street coffee shop will feature a $150 cup of coffee. What makes a $150 cup of coffee? It’s the awards, baby. “The...
kptv.com
Over-the-top Korean corndogs are newest food trend to hit Oregon
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Korean-style corndogs have been trending around the country for the last few years, with local spots and chains popping up to serving them. One of those chains, Two Hands Fresh Corndogs, just opened up it’s first Oregon location in Hillsboro!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise...
9-acre wooden roof lifted into place at PDX
The new 9-acre wooden roof at Portland International Airport, which has been under construction since last year in a remote corner of the airfield, was transported in pieces and carefully lifted into place.
kptv.com
Winter isn’t finished yet; colder days return in final days of January
We all know January as been very mild. Temperatures are running several degrees above average; the official climate station at PDX hasn’t even dropped below 32 degrees! That mild weather continues through Friday and probably Saturday too, but then we see a change in the last 4 days of the month.
audioinkradio.com
Shinedown Announce Tour with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New
Shinedown will spend this April and May on a US tour with fellow modern rockers Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New. Brent Smith and the guys of Shinedown have announced a spring 2023 US tour to promote their newest album, 2022’s “Planet Zero.” They’re bringing some rock friends along for the ride, too, with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New.
opb.org
A history of rubber bullets and other crowd control projectiles
Protesters who have participated in demonstrations in Portland are familiar with rubber bullets, pepper balls, teargas canisters, and other kinetic impact projectiles (KIPs). Just last week, the city agreed to a $75,000 settlement with a protester who says he was hit multiple times with ‘FN 303 less-lethal’ projectiles during the 2020 protests. Freelance journalist Linda Rodriguez McRobbie has been looking into the history of the use of these devices by law enforcement. She joins us to talk about what she found.
hereisoregon.com
Candlelight concerts come to Portland: Listen to everything from Taylor Swift covers to Beethoven classics under a gentle glow
Add it to your things-to-do-in-Portland-on-a-rainy-day list: concerts by candlelight. The Candlelight concert series presents music in a glowing, candlelight setting. The experience has traveled to dozens of venues around the world – everywhere from the International Church of Cannabis in Denver to the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Now, it’s...
kptv.com
‘This is absolutely horrible:’ Local Asian American community reacts to mass shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It was the first day of the Lunar New Year over the weekend, but this year it started off on a somber note. Venus Sun is the Senior Director of Culture and Community Engagement for the Lan Su Chinese Garden in Northwest Portland. She said she learned about the shooting that morning before they kicked off their Lunar New Year Celebration. The shooting did weigh on people’s minds, but Sun said they wanted to continue with their festivities.
tourcounsel.com
Jantzen Beach Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
Jantzen Beach Center, is a very practical shopping center. Since, you can find everything you need for the home, your closet, or any gift you want to make. This complex has different department stores, boutiques, and restaurants, in case you want to eat something delicious. Featured Shopping Stores: Sierra, Target,...
Comments / 1