Portland, OR

fsrmagazine.com

The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February

The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
SEATTLE, WA
opb.org

Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?

Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Apologies for Portland theater behavior

To the cast and crew of Moulin Rouge, performed at Keller Auditorium on January 15, I would like to apologize on behalf of the entire audience and the people of the greater Portland area. I was horrified to see at least 10% of the audience leaving the theater during the last song of the first half so they could get in line to get booze faster. It was equally disgusting to see at least 15% of the audience or more leaving during the final song of the show, presumably to beat the traffic.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Downtown Portland Ritz-Carlton tower condo goes for nearly $8M

PORTLAND, Ore. — A penthouse at the top of the Ritz-Carlton tower is going for $7.85 million. The 34th-floor condo is one of eight that are unfinished, and it's the largest still on the market inside, according to Terry Sprague, owner of LUXE Forbes Global Properties. The penthouse features...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Over-the-top Korean corndogs are newest food trend to hit Oregon

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Korean-style corndogs have been trending around the country for the last few years, with local spots and chains popping up to serving them. One of those chains, Two Hands Fresh Corndogs, just opened up it’s first Oregon location in Hillsboro!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise...
HILLSBORO, OR
audioinkradio.com

Shinedown Announce Tour with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New

Shinedown will spend this April and May on a US tour with fellow modern rockers Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New. Brent Smith and the guys of Shinedown have announced a spring 2023 US tour to promote their newest album, 2022’s “Planet Zero.” They’re bringing some rock friends along for the ride, too, with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

A history of rubber bullets and other crowd control projectiles

Protesters who have participated in demonstrations in Portland are familiar with rubber bullets, pepper balls, teargas canisters, and other kinetic impact projectiles (KIPs). Just last week, the city agreed to a $75,000 settlement with a protester who says he was hit multiple times with ‘FN 303 less-lethal’ projectiles during the 2020 protests. Freelance journalist Linda Rodriguez McRobbie has been looking into the history of the use of these devices by law enforcement. She joins us to talk about what she found.
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Candlelight concerts come to Portland: Listen to everything from Taylor Swift covers to Beethoven classics under a gentle glow

Add it to your things-to-do-in-Portland-on-a-rainy-day list: concerts by candlelight. The Candlelight concert series presents music in a glowing, candlelight setting. The experience has traveled to dozens of venues around the world – everywhere from the International Church of Cannabis in Denver to the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Now, it’s...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘This is absolutely horrible:’ Local Asian American community reacts to mass shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It was the first day of the Lunar New Year over the weekend, but this year it started off on a somber note. Venus Sun is the Senior Director of Culture and Community Engagement for the Lan Su Chinese Garden in Northwest Portland. She said she learned about the shooting that morning before they kicked off their Lunar New Year Celebration. The shooting did weigh on people’s minds, but Sun said they wanted to continue with their festivities.
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Jantzen Beach Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Jantzen Beach Center, is a very practical shopping center. Since, you can find everything you need for the home, your closet, or any gift you want to make. This complex has different department stores, boutiques, and restaurants, in case you want to eat something delicious. Featured Shopping Stores: Sierra, Target,...
PORTLAND, OR

