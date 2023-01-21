Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westbendnews.net
Things Are Moving in Antwerp!
This past Tuesday, January 24th, residents of the village of Antwerp noticed some activities in the old River Street Market parking lot. Crews arrived with heavy equipment — Ben Kauser Excavating — and began excavating the old black top. Family Dollar is responsible for the development of this property according village of Antwerp council meeting videos (find on YouTube). Changes will be seen very soon in the area. Stay tuned!
Bowling Green Schools Superintendent Scruci to retire
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci is retiring after the school year. Scruci confirmed the news to WTOL 11 Tuesday in a text message: "I am retiring, not resigning. No plans after that at this point. Thanks for reaching out." According to multiple reports, Scruci's...
Moulton demolition makes room for something new
MOULTON — After almost 20 years of the doors officially shutting, Moulton Elementary School outside Wapakoneta is coming down. The Auglaize County commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday afternoon to accept bids for the demolition of Moulton School. The property, 14274 Moulton-Fort Amanda Road, Wapakoneta, was closed in 2004. The...
toledocitypaper.com
Roosters chicken wings opens in Sylvania
Chicken lovers unite: Rooster’s is open and ready for business. Occupying the former Ralphie’s at Starlight Plaza on Monroe Street, Rooster’s satisfies the national craze demanding wings and planks. The space was remodeled with small dining areas separated by half walls, with seating available at the bar, high top tables or low top tables and booths.
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY SPORTSMEN’S CLUB: 75th Anniversary “Coon Supper” Serves Up A Meal To Remember
GOOD FOOD AND FELLOWSHIP … Guests enjoy the all-you-care-to-eat and drink supper. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) On Friday, January 20, cars lined both sides of the circle drive leading up to the Fulton County Sportsmen’s Club in Wauseon for their 75th Anniversary “Coon Supper.”. The annual...
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
The roses smell so sweet this week, but that could be the dessert talking. Rose: To Shaniya Webb and Tavaris Williams, a pair of Lima Senior students who won a competition to have their recipes used for desserts at The Met. We love to see real-world skills taught in schools. Their desserts — a triple lemon blondie with blueberry sauce and white chocolate mousse, a strawberry shortcake with white chocolate buttercream and homemade strawberry jam and a toffee Bundt cake with caramel sauce — sound delicious.
13abc.com
Council sends Waterville amphitheater proposal to BOE for potential voter referendum
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Waterville City Council voted to leave the decision to build an amphitheater in the community to voters but there’s one more hurdle to clear first before that can happen. Council met Monday night to decide whether to repeal its previous approval to build the controversial...
wbnowqct.com
Fire In Edgerton
A space heater and something combustible is the likely cause of a fire Saturday afternoon in Edgerton that left one person with smoke inhalation. Crews were called out to 134 E. Morrison St. Officials are calling it an accidental fire, though they don’t know the exact cause. Fire was coming out of the front window by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. Fire damage was contained to a single room at the front of the house, though the rest of the house received heat and water damage. The fire was out fairly quickly, only taking water from the first truck. However, crews spent a couple hours working on hotspots. State and local investigators are looking for the cause of the blaze at this hour.
Times-Bulletin
Barn fire in Ohio City
Please fill out the form below to submit a comment. We welcome your comments at timesbulletin.com. Persons commenting must provide their full name and an email address. Anonymous comments will not be posted. Comments should remain on the topic set by the original article. Personal attacks, profanity, slander, libelous statements and texting languages will not be allowed. All comments will be reviewed prior to posting. Comments will only be posted during regular business hours. Phone numbers are optional and will not be publicized.
crawfordcountynow.com
Northwest Ohio expected to receive brunt of weather system
BOWLING GREEN—A storm system will arrive in northwest Ohio by midnight tonight, bringing several inches of snow and winds. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for the following:. The weather system is expected to enter northwest Ohio by as early as 11 p.m. or midnight tonight. The...
13abc.com
GM to invest millions in Defiance factory
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - General Motors plans to spend millions to update several of its factories, including one in Defiance Ohio. GM says it will spend more than $900 million to update four factories in Flint, Bay City, Rochester, and Defiance. The company said most the money will go to...
Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs
LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: MVPO Holds Public Hearing For 2023 CDBG With Villages
CDBG HEARING … Representatives from a number of Williams County villages turned out for the first public hearing of the 2023 Community Development Block Grant program, at the Williams County Commissioners on January 19, 2023. From left to right are Dawn Fitzcharles (Edgerton), Nikki Uribes and Justin Houk (Montpelier), Paul Green (Florence and Northwest Townships), Adam Panas (presenter from Maumee Valley Planning Organization), Mark Trausch (Florence Township) and Beth Rediger (Stryker). Not in photo, Bert Brown (Florence Township). (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?
Snow emergencies have been issued as accumulating snow falls across the region early Wednesday. Montgomery, Clinton, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Preble, and Logan County are under a LEVEL 1 SNOW EMERGENCY. >> Live Doppler 7 Radar. WHAT ARE SNOW EMERGENCIES?. Sheriff’s offices and departments collaborate with county emergency managers to determine...
Death of son spurs mom to push for drug awareness
LIMA — Diane Urban has taken on the task of making people aware of the drug problem in Ohio and other states caused by the drugs streaming across the southern border from Mexico. She shared her message with the Lima Rotary Club at their weekly meeting. The fentanyl crisis...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Courts, Jan. 13-18
Nyandrea J. Bratton, 47, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 84 days suspended. $375 fine. Tommy L. Jefferson, 38, of Lima, found guilty of failure to identify. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. George L. Liles, 56, of Lima, found guilty of assault*....
cityofdefiance.com
GM Announced $55 Million Investment in Defiance Plant
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann addresses the gathering Friday, January 20, 2023 at General Motors Defiance Operations in Defiance, Ohio, where GM announced it will invest $918 million in four U.S. manufacturing facilities to prepare for the production of sixth-generation Small Block V-8 engines as well as for castings and components to support EV production.
13abc.com
Police pull body from pond in Findlay
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
13abc.com
TFRD investigates Friday night fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a structure fire Friday night. The fire took place near the 1600 block of Kelsey Avenue. TFRD says the fire started on the porch and spread into the home, eventually reaching the attic. No one was inside the...
wktn.com
Winter Weather Advisory in Effect
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Hardin County. The snow could be heavy at times when it moves in well after midnight. There is a possibility of one to three inches on the ground just in time for your morning commute. The snow will continue...
Comments / 0