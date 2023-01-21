A space heater and something combustible is the likely cause of a fire Saturday afternoon in Edgerton that left one person with smoke inhalation. Crews were called out to 134 E. Morrison St. Officials are calling it an accidental fire, though they don’t know the exact cause. Fire was coming out of the front window by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. Fire damage was contained to a single room at the front of the house, though the rest of the house received heat and water damage. The fire was out fairly quickly, only taking water from the first truck. However, crews spent a couple hours working on hotspots. State and local investigators are looking for the cause of the blaze at this hour.

EDGERTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO