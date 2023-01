On Saturday, Mount Gilead picked up a home win against Ridgedale by a 77-63 count. The game was close in the first half, with MG leading 21-17 after eight minutes and 36-31 at the half. They would extend their advantage to a 56-49 score by the end of the third quarter and then outscore their guests 21-14 in the fourth to pull away for the double-digit win.

MOUNT GILEAD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO