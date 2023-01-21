ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Green, AL

WAAY-TV

Madison County teen reported missing, last seen Friday

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find 17-year-old Nadalie Faith Griffin. Griffin left her home Friday and has not been seen since. She has no cell phone that family members are aware of, the sheriff's office said. Griffin is described as being 5 feet tall...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WKRN

Suspect wanted after leading police on chase in Winchester

Winchester Police continue to search for the suspect that allegedly led them on an overnight pursuit. Suspect wanted after leading police on chase in Winchester. Winchester Police continue to search for the suspect that allegedly led them on an overnight pursuit. US and Germany ready to send tanks to Ukraine.
WINCHESTER, TN
WSMV

Driver faces charges after 2 killed in Bedford Co. crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were killed and the driver of a car is facing charges after a two-vehicle crash near Shelbyville on Saturday afternoon, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said two people inside a car driven by Ezequiel Estrada, 42, died after being thrown...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
WKRN

Passenger involved in crash arrested

William “Roger” Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010. Impact of “eggstinction” epidemic on farmers...
NASHVILLE, TN
WAAY-TV

Jackson County woman killed in Tuesday morning crash

A 60-year-old Higdon woman was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash. Angela J. Nayadley was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving collided head-on with a Jeep, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Nayadley was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened about 10:50 a.m....
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Two injured in cutting incident in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department says two people are recovering after a cutting incident. It happened just before three Sunday afternoon on Holiday Drive. Police say one victim was hurt in the cutting, another was injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

