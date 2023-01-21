Read full article on original website
Woman arrested in after allegedly shooting at relative in north Alabama
Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call in a Center Star subdivision Monday morning.
WTVCFOX
Marion County man shoots woman, himself in apparent murder suicide, sheriff says
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man shot a woman and then shot himself in an apparent murder suicide in Marion County Tuesday, Sheriff Bo Burnett says. The sheriff says the incident happened on 19th street in South Pittsburg:. Sheriff Burnett says the man was 23 years old and the...
Fatal shooting of Hazel Green man by MCSO deputies still being investigated
It's been nearly three weeks since a Hazel Green man was shot and killed in his home by Madison County Sheriff's deputies.
Tennessee woman allegedly robs Dollar General after being denied access to bathroom
A 29-year-old woman is behind bars after police say she robbed a Dollar General after being denied access to the bathroom.
Higdon woman killed in head-on collision
A Higdon woman was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County.
MCSO: 1 injured in apartment shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at FarmHaus apartment in Madison.
WAAY-TV
Madison County teen reported missing, last seen Friday
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find 17-year-old Nadalie Faith Griffin. Griffin left her home Friday and has not been seen since. She has no cell phone that family members are aware of, the sheriff's office said. Griffin is described as being 5 feet tall...
WKRN
Suspect wanted after leading police on chase in Winchester
Winchester Police continue to search for the suspect that allegedly led them on an overnight pursuit. Suspect wanted after leading police on chase in Winchester. Winchester Police continue to search for the suspect that allegedly led them on an overnight pursuit. US and Germany ready to send tanks to Ukraine.
Mt. Juliet man scammed $3,500 after caller claims to be Wilson County sheriff’s deputy
A Mt. Juliet man is sharing his story after he was scammed $3,500 from a spoofing call.
WSMV
Driver faces charges after 2 killed in Bedford Co. crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were killed and the driver of a car is facing charges after a two-vehicle crash near Shelbyville on Saturday afternoon, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said two people inside a car driven by Ezequiel Estrada, 42, died after being thrown...
WSMV
Scammer gets thousands by using Wilson Co. Sheriff’s Office phone number
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A scammer stole $3,500 from an elderly person in Wilson County by using the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line. The WCSO warned of the ongoing scam in a Facebook post. “Spoofing continues to lure residents through a variety of intimidation tactics,” the sheriff’s office...
One in custody after one cut, one struck in Huntsville incident
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says one person is in custody after an incident on Holiday Drive that sent two to the hospital.
WKRN
Passenger involved in crash arrested
William “Roger” Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010. Impact of “eggstinction” epidemic on farmers...
WAAY-TV
Jackson County woman killed in Tuesday morning crash
A 60-year-old Higdon woman was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash. Angela J. Nayadley was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving collided head-on with a Jeep, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Nayadley was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened about 10:50 a.m....
WAAY-TV
Two injured in cutting incident in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department says two people are recovering after a cutting incident. It happened just before three Sunday afternoon on Holiday Drive. Police say one victim was hurt in the cutting, another was injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
Two killed, six injured in Bedford Co. crash
Two people were killed in a collision involving two vehicles Saturday afternoon in Bedford County that left six others injured.
MJPD direct traffic at dismissal for Wilson County middle schools
Afternoon dismissals at Mt. Juliet and West Wilson Middle School are causing some major safety concerns.
Governor Kay Ivey offers $5,000 reward in fatal Lawrence County shooting
Tariq Steward was 21 years old when he died from a gunshot wound in a gas station parking lot on December 12, 2020.
Victims thwart abduction attempt on Broadway
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Rep. John Lewis Way and Broadway.
Shoplifter arrested after threatening to shoot ALDI employees in Brentwood
A suspected shoplifter faces multiple charges after police say he threatened to shoot employees of an ALDI'S in Brentwood.
