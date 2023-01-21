ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

New UW La Crosse Fieldhouse to open on Saturday

By Alexia Walz
 4 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – UW La Crosse is going to unveil a new building that is nine years in the making.

The new $49 million UWL Fieldhouse will open to students, athletes and the public on Saturday.

The 144,000-square-foot facility has a 200-meter indoor track with a second level, locker, training rooms and space for offices and team meetings.

“When the scale of the building was really seen, I think folks really kind of recognized it was going to be an impressive facility when it’s done.” said UWL’s Director of Planning and Construction, Scott Schumacher.

According to UWL’s Men’s and Women’s Track coaches, the Fieldhouse has already been a benefit for athletes with an additional track to help make training smoother and state-of-the-art features that “changes the game”.

“Just the ability to run more efficient practices,” said UWL’s Women’s Track and Field Head Coach, Nickolas Davis. “To have a new place to call home has been really, I don’t know, it’s just been incredible.”

UWL’s Track and Field team will host their first meet in the new fieldhouse on Saturday.

