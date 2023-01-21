Read full article on original website
Tonight’s Vehicle Fire
2023-01-24@10:38pm–#Fairfield CT- #cttraffic– Tonight's vehicle fire in on I-95 southbound exit 19 ramp. The engine compartment is fully engulfed and firefighters are taking care of it.
Norwalk News: $5k Shoplifted
2023-01-24@5:09pm–#Norwalk CT– Police are looking for a black Honda CRV with New York plates responsible for shoplifting over $5,000 worth of merchandise from Kohls on Connecticut Avenue. The car fled towards Darien. This news report is made possible by:
Derby News: Basket Brawl
2023-01-24@7:51pm–#Derby CT– Police called to Derby High School for a fight at a basketball game. No further details.
Throwback Diner In New Milford Closes Suddenly: Report
DinerLuxe, a well-known eatery in Litchfield County, shuttered its doors earlier this month with little warning to the community or its staff, i95rock.com reported. The restaurant, which hailed itself as "An American Classic," opened in 2014 in New Milford at 108 Danbury Road as a throwback to the 1950s diner. Owners posted no notice about the closure on any of their social media sites, and most residents heard about the closure through a Facebook post, the outlet reported.
Man Injured In Fight Outside Stop & Shop In Trumbull
Two men outside a supermarket store were arrested after allegedly getting into a fight and causing a disturbance. The incident took place in Fairfield County at the Stop & Shop on Quality Street in Trumbull on Friday, Jan. 20. Robert Zacchia, age 55, of Trumbull, and Emmanuel Andriotis, age 19,...
Petition Circulates for Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to Break Away from the Rest of CT
It's my Change.org petition. Yes, another one. The idea is pretty simple, I want Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to secede from the rest of CT. Here are the reasons I posted in my Change.Org petition:. The rest of Connecticut disrespects and/or ignores Fairfield and Litchfield Counties, we have a completely...
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
Sally’s Apizza reopens New Haven location after being closed for maintenance
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As the New Haven icon put it, “We’re back.” That two-word statement heralds in the reopening of Sally’s Apizza’s New Haven location, which temporarily closed on Jan. 2 for annual maintenance without a timeline of when its classic pizza would be available again. “The following statement was released today by […]
What is the long-term plan to take out Connecticut’s trash?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For 50 years, 30% of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford. But, after the plant closed last July, Connecticut needs a new place for its waste. With 2.4 million tons of trash produced each year, the lack of a long-term plan has many town […]
Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
Police: Men charged in fight outside Trumbull grocery store
TRUMBULL — Police say two men involved in a fight outside a local supermarket late Friday afternoon have been arrested. A 55-year-old Trumbull man was charged with two counts of second-degree breach of peace, and a 19-year-old Bridgeport man was charged with one count of second-degree breach of peace, Trumbull Police Lt. Brian Weir said Monday.
Connecticut essential workers to receive ‘hero pay’ starting in February
Connecticut's "hero pay" bonuses will start going out Wednesday, Feb. 1, Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday.
Lanes reopen on Interstate 95 South in East Lyme after two crashes
Two crashes shut down a portion of Interstate 95 South in East Lyme Tuesday afternoon.
Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
One Connecticut city may see red light cameras to control speeding, erratic drivers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury wants to be the first city in Connecticut to test red light cameras, with New Haven and Hartford right behind them. It has to be approved by lawmakers first. A Waterbury lawmaker has already submitted a bill asking permission for the Brass City to test red light cameras on their […]
Robbery at gunpoint, Milford police make arrest
On December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:01 pm, Milford Police were dispatched to 3 Maple Street, on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. The victim stated that they listed a vehicle on Offer Up and was scheduled to show the vehicle to a potential buyer. A male arrived on foot and the victim accompanied him on a test drive of the vehicle.
Our Lives: Bridgeport founder of NaturalAnnie Essentials on starting her business
News 12’s Gwen Edwards was joined by founder, Annie, to hear more about her business journey.
Study: This Connecticut city is one of the nation’s worst for cheese
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — This isn’t gouda news for Connecticut. Bridgeport ranks as one of the worst cities in the nation for cheese, according to a study from LawnStarter. Coming in at third worst on the list, it only ranks higher than Laredo, Texas, and Salinas, California. The best city for cheese lovers is New […]
Darien health inspectors find broken equipment, bad sanitation in restaurants but most problems fixed quick
DARIEN — Darien health inspectors discovered broken refrigerators, failure to wash hands and unclean cooking conditions in local restaurants in the last quarter of the year. Three local restaurants and the Darien Depot failed health inspections during September through December. Under state guidelines, a fail means a restaurant received less than 80 points out of 100 or has a four-point violation, reserved for offenses that could cause harm to customers or staff and that requires immediate correction.
Police: One killed in Watertown crash on Route 8
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was killed in a crash on Route 8 in Watertown on Monday, according to state police. Authorities said a Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound on Route 8 just before the Exit 38 on-ramp in Watertown. The Jeep Wrangler then traveled off the right side of the roadway and crashed […]
