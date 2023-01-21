Read full article on original website
Henry J. McCormick, Jr., Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry J. McCormick, Jr., 77, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Shepherd of the Valley in Girard after a short illness. Born November 23, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, Henry was the son of the late Henry A. and Mabel (Jones) McCormick. Henry was...
James E. Ferguson, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” E. Ferguson, of Masury, Ohio, passed from this life on Sunday, January 22, 2023, while a patient in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown, Ohio, following a brief illness. He was 82. James was born November 9, 1940, at home in Grove...
Carole A. Pesa, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole A. Pesa, 83, died Monday afternoon, January 23, 2023 at her home. She was born July 30, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of Paul F. and Carolyn Geidner Dominic. Mrs. Pesa was a 1957 graduate of Hubbard High School and a 1960 graduate of...
Dennis A. McNeal, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis A. McNeal, age 83, of Columbiana, died on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Hospice House, Poland. He was born on July 27, 1939, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, son of the late Marshall and Mildred Mulford McNeal. Dennis served in the United States Army in...
Tyler James McCaslin, Salem, Ohio-obit
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tyler James McCaslin, 34, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Aultman Hospital in Canton. He was born March 14, 1988, in Bradenton, Florida, son of Duane McCaslin, Sr. and the late Kathleen (Martineau) McCaslin. Tyler attended school at Riverside High School in Ellwood City,...
Mildred “Pat” E. Daugherty, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred “Pat” E. Daugherty was called to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at her daughter’s home, after a short illness. Family was there as she took her last beautiful breath. She was born October 14, 1940,...
Robert E. Wolfe, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Wolfe, 77, of Salem, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born to the late Robert and Florence (Reidsone) Wolfe in Lewisburg, PA on September 11, 1945. Bob was a graduate of Lewisburg High School...
Joyce Lowry Laughlin, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Lowry Laughlin passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born in Salem, Ohio on June 13, 1929, to Raymond F. and Gertrude (Layden) Lowry. She attended St. Paul School and graduated from Salem High School...
Joseph Kraynak, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Kraynak, 84, formerly of Hermitage, passed away Sunday evening, January 22, 2023, in his home. Mr. Kraynak was born December 7, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph and Jennie (Maddy) Kraynak. He was a 1956 graduate of Hubbard High School...
Bertha M. Sattler, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha M. Sattler, 95, of Niles passed away on January 23, 2023 at the Hospice House. She was born on March 11, 1927 in Mineral Ridge Ohio; the daughter of the late George and Elsie (Fusselman) Parker. Bertha was a lifelong resident of Niles. Prior...
Laura N. Fowler, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura N. Fowler age 54 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center. She was born on February 20, 1967 in Rome, Georgia, the daughter of the late Norman David New and...
Charles Franklin Gubany, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Franklin Gubany, age 55, passed away unexpectedly at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman, Ohio on Sunday, January 1, 2023. He was born on August 25, 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio to Frank and Patricia (Bickel) Gubany. Charles was employed as a laborer for a...
Brian Keith Watt, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Keith Watt, 54 of Struthers, passed away on Sunday morning, January 15, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital under the care of Hospice. He was born August 5, 1968, in Youngstown, the son of the late James and Esther (Yauman) Watt and spent...
Ralph J. “Jim” Campana, Jr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph J. “Jim” Campana, Jr., 72, died Saturday morning January 21, 2023 at his home. He was born March 30, 1950 in Youngstown, a son of Ralph J. and Virginia M. Landolfi Campana, Sr. Mr. Campana, a 1968 graduate of East High School...
Irene M. Smart, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene M. Smart, 95, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at Austintown Health Care. She was born March 2, 1927 in Toronto, Ontario Canada, the daughter of William and Lena (Flowers) Page. Irene was a home-maker. She was a member of the former St. Andrews...
Mary L. Pratt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Pratt, 72, passed away peacefully in hospice care on Thursday, January 19. She was born in Youngstown, a daughter of Michal and Gladys Waback. Mary leaves behind four sons, Donald J. Pratt, John Pratt, Damien Pratt and Brandon Darby; one daughter, Penny Pratt;...
Jeffrey C. Wolbert, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Curtis Wolbert, 63, died Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Jeff was born on April 16, 1959 in Norton, Virginia, the son of the late William and Laura J. (Drugmand) Wolbert. He was a 1977 graduate of West Allegheny High School.
Charles David Gall, Hanoverton, Ohio
HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles David Gall, 82, passed away peacefully at 12:35 p.m., Sunday, January 22, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. David was born June 1, 1940 in Moultrie, Ohio, a son of the late George and Anna (Cooper) Gall and was a life resident of the area.
Deborah Kovacic Ehrenberg, Dublin, Ohio
DUBLIN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Kovacic Ehrenberg, 69, formerly of Youngstown, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 22, 2023, surrounded by her family. Waiting for her in Heaven are her parents and many dear friends. She is survived by her beloved husband of...
Jim Ciavarella, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jim Ciavarella, 87, passed away at home, on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Jim was born May 8, 1935 in Youngstown, the son of Luigi and Jennie Torchio Ciavarella. He was a 1953 graduate of East High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1955...
