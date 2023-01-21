Read full article on original website
Irritated NFL Ref Caught on Hot Mic During AFC Divisional Playoff Game
During the AFC Divisional Round game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs, a ref was caught on a hot mic. Sometimes being down on the field as a stripe can be hard. The NFL is a tough gig. This was early on in the game. Who knows...
Top Five Fantasy Landing Spots for Tony Pollard
The 2019 fourth-round running back is scheduled to become a free agent and a new team could dramatically shift his fantasy prospects.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eagles face stiffest challenge yet in red-hot San Francisco 49ers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Nick Sirianni rocked a Meek Mill “Dream Chasers” chain in the midst of a raucous locker room celebration. Jalen Hurts sported a silver chain that read “ Breed of One.”. The Eagles have a knack for dangling their mottos on sparkling jewelry. There’s one...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
