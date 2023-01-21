Read full article on original website
KDRV
Oregon Senate Republicans share their policy priorities for 2023's legislature
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Senate Republicans are offering their policy priorities today for this year's state legislative session. The Senate Republican leadership team outlined its Equitable Oregon agenda (watch the video recording here). Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) said, "It is important for [our Caucus] that all citizens of...
Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law
A proposal in the Legislature would expand Oregon’s intoxicated driving law to cover all drugs, including legal medications that can be abused and impair drivers. Oregon is one of four states that fails to include all drugs in its law that dictates when a driver can be charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. […] The post Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Sees Sharp Decline In Population For First Time Since 1983
Long before our world drastically changed in 2020, Americans have made a habit of packing up in search of a better quality life. It wasn’t too long ago, Oregon was the number one place to move to in 2016. In fact, for three years in a row, more people were moving to Oregon than anywhere else in the country. You could say our secret was out. Oregon was number one and seemingly favored for not only its vast beauty with endless outdoor activities, but its rich diversity.
thatoregonlife.com
49 Extraordinary Photos of What Oregon Life Was Like During World War II
His name was Al Monner and he never became a world-famous photographer (unlike his peers Ray Atkeson, Minor White, and Dorothea Lange). As far as Oregon is concerned though, I would argue that Monner gave us a priceless look into life during WWII. Born and raised in Portland and small...
opb.org
Local leaders respond to governor’s executive orders
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek recently announced three executive orders to address housing and homelessness and asked lawmakers to put $130 million toward unsheltered Oregonians. We’ll hear from Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty, Hermiston Mayor Dave Drotzmann and Lincoln County Commissioner Claire Hall about what they’d like to see next.
Bill banning sale of kangaroo parts introduced in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — A bill that would ban the sale of kangaroo parts has been introduced in the Oregon Legislature, taking aim at sports apparel manufacturers that use leather from the animals to make their products. Soccer cleats are one of the only products made from...
opb.org
Revised Oregon wildfire risk map delayed while lawmakers debate changes
A revised wildfire risk map in Oregon could be delayed for at least six months. The original map, championed by State Senator Jeff Golden, D-Ashland, was recalled after intense public outcry last summer. A draft map — which identifies communities most at risk from wildfires — was supposed to come...
kptv.com
Oregon lawmakers announce $3 million in new rental assistance funding
OREGON. (KPTV) – Oregon lawmakers announced more than $3 million in additional rental assistance funding in a release Tuesday. The funding follows Gov. Tina Kotek declaring a “Homelessness State of Emergency” following her inauguration and unveiling a $130 million budget plan. “This funding comes at a crucial...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Sinkhole opens up at Cape Kiwanda
A sinkhole was discovered over the weekend at the Cape Kiwanda natural area near Pacific City. The sinkhole in the sandstone outcropping is about 20 feet wide and 15 feet deep. It’s been cordoned off, but Oregon State Parks officials are asking people to stay clear of the area for safety and to keep children and pets away. They say the hole could change in size at any time, and there’s a chance other holes may appear nearby. The parks department is monitoring the situation and working to find the cause of the sinkhole. (OPB Staff)
focushillsboro.com
State Must Avoid Mistakes In Drug Policy Of Oregon
More information is becoming available on what not to do, such as directing individuals to treatment that is difficult to locate or nonexistent, as Washington lawmakers examine changes to the state’s drug laws. A statewide proposal decriminalizing small amounts of even the most deadly drugs for personal use was approved by Oregon voters in 2020. Instead of focusing on punishment, the strategy called for treatment groups to receive hundreds of millions of dollars in marijuana tax money.
WWEEK
Oregon Department of Justice Is Investigating the Taft Home and Its Former Operator
WW has learned the Oregon Department of Justice’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is conducting an ongoing investigation into a residential home for low-income and disabled seniors that shut down in December 2021, displacing its 70 vulnerable residents, at least two of whom ended up homeless. The investigation is now...
anash.org
40 Years In, Oregon Shluchim Are Still Fighting Fires
Shluchim to Oregon gathered on Monday to mark 40 years since head shluchim Rabbi Moshe and Devori Wilhelm arrived in the state. Rabbi Wilhelm shared a powerful statement that was shared with him before he moved. Shluchim and shluchos to Oregon gathered on Monday to mark 40 years since Chabad...
opb.org
Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?
Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Oregon generates buzz with its newest license plate design
Oregon is taking pre-orders for its newest license plate design, and it’s already generating buzz with some people. “I think it’s a big deal,” said Sarah Kincaid, faculty research assistant in Oregon State University’s horticulture department. That big deal is a colorful new “pollinator paradise” plate featuring a honey bee, a native bumble bee and hives in a field of clover. If 3,000 of the plates are ordered, the state will begin official production of the plates. Kincaid wants to see it happen. “In a state like Oregon where so many people are passionate about bees, we should have a license plate celebrating that.” (Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press)
opb.org
As colleges seek new normal, Oregon State weighs academic expectations and compassion on campus
It’s been more than a year since many Oregon public universities officially brought students back into the classroom. But Zoe Arinsberg feels students like them are still getting back in the swing of academics. Arinsberg, a fourth-year student at Oregon State University studying education and psychology, said in-person classes...
Phys.org
Latest climate assessment says Oregon is getting warmer
The Sixth Oregon Climate Assessment—a legislatively mandated biennial assessment of the state of Oregon-related climate change science and the likely effects of climate change on the state's natural and human systems—was released in January by the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute, housed at Oregon State University. More than 60 collaborators from around the state contributed to the report, including Portland State researchers Paul Loikith, Andrés Holz and Andrew Fountain.
opb.org
Oregon launches free legal help line for people seeking abortions
The Oregon Department of Justice and various law firms in the state announced a hotline Monday that will provide advice for people seeking access to abortions. Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, which was overturned last year by the same court in a decision known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
focushillsboro.com
Readers respond: Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek’s homeless emergency declaration necessary
Congratulations to Gov. Tina Kotek. Her state of emergency declaration on homelessness was needed several years ago, (“Gov. Tina Kotek sworn into office,” Jan. 9). I hope she includes people like Katrina Holland and Jessie Burke as she works forward on a path to resolve the crisis. The...
