A sinkhole was discovered over the weekend at the Cape Kiwanda natural area near Pacific City. The sinkhole in the sandstone outcropping is about 20 feet wide and 15 feet deep. It’s been cordoned off, but Oregon State Parks officials are asking people to stay clear of the area for safety and to keep children and pets away. They say the hole could change in size at any time, and there’s a chance other holes may appear nearby. The parks department is monitoring the situation and working to find the cause of the sinkhole. (OPB Staff)

PACIFIC CITY, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO