ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Sheriff's Department IDs man fatally shot by San Diego police in East County

By Caleb Lunetta
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Sheriff's officials identified the 77-year-old man who was shot and killed Tuesday by two San Diego police officers during a confrontation outside the man's home east of Granite Hills in East County.

Police Officers Salvador Laurel-Torres and Robert Raynor fatally shot Frank Brower about 5 p.m. in front of his home on La Cresta Boulevard near Mountain View Road, sheriff's Lt. Chris Steffen said Friday in a news release.

Earlier the same day, Brower allegedly stabbed Mary Ellen Carter, 66, just before 4 p.m. at Alvarado Pharmacy Services on Reservoir Drive near Alvarado Road in the College Area, according to police.

Brower and Carter co-owned the pharmacy , investigators said. The attack appeared to have been sudden, and Carter suffered multiple stab wounds to her upper torso.

She died at a hospital.

Police received a description of Brower and located him near his vehicle, which was parked near the rear of his home, Steffen said.

He said the suspect failed to comply with officers’ commands, prompting them to fire bean bag rounds, which “had no effect” on Brower. The suspect then reached for a shotgun from inside the vehicle, and Laurel-Torres and Ranyor fired their guns, Steffen said.

The suspect died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Each of the officers has been employed with the San Diego Police Department for seven years, Steffen said. They are currently assigned to Eastern Division.

In accordance with a countywide protocol, the Sheriff’s Department was called in to investigate the shooting. It marked the first shooting this year by law enforcement officers in the county.

The shooting was captured on officers’ body-worn cameras. State law requires agencies to release video of police shootings within 45 days. The San Diego Police Department plans to release the body-worn camera video of the shooting next week, officials said.

As in all officer-involved shootings, the officers in this case are currently on administrative assignment until they are cleared to return to full duty, Steffen said.

Authorities asked that anyone with information about the case call the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Man Killed By Gunfire in Gaslamp ID'd By San Diego Officials

Authorities Monday publicly identified a 29-year-old man who was fatally shot last week during a predawn confrontation with a group of people near Petco Park. Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire about 4:30 a.m. Friday found John Reed of San Diego on a sidewalk in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue in the East Village, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, according to police. Reed died at the scene.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Investigators address recent arrests and gun/narcotic seizures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 19, the San Diego Police Dept. serviced multiple search and arrest warrants addressing illegal guns and narcotics in the City of San Diego. On Jan. 24, investigators held a press conference to give the public more information on the arrests. KUSI’s Matt Prichard...
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Innocent Pedestrian Killed After Possible Drunk Driver Pins Him Under Vehicle | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1/22/2023 1:28 am LOCATION: 3400 Block of Riviera Dr. CITY: San Diego DETAILS: San Diego Police along with San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to a vehicle rollover accident on the 3400 block of Riviera Dr. in Pacific Beach. Upon arrival, Officers, and Firefighters found a white Toyota Tacoma on its side with a male that was partially pinned underneath the vehicle. Firefighters managed to free the male who was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. A female was found unresponsive near the crash and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. A witness stated that a White Chevrolet Tahoe was partially parked on the sidewalk on the Westside of Riviera Dr. with a male and female who were having a domestic dispute. A White Toyota Tacoma traveling Southbound on Riviera Dr. struck the Chevy Tahoe and both the male and female who were standing outside of the vehicle as it rolled over. The 3 male occupants of the Toyota Tacoma were able to self-extricate out of the vehicle. One of the passengers of the Tacoma was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The male driver of the Toyota Tacoma was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the incident. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Suspect Speaks Out After Attacking Japanese Church | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-23-23 10:30 am approx LOCATION: 1920 E St CITY: San Diego DETAILS: A SDPD officer was sitting in his patrol vehicle doing reports in the parking lot of the San Diego Japanese Christian Church. A male walked through the parking lot with a concrete block. The suspect yelled at the officer “You want to arrest me”? The male then walked up to the front doors of the church and threw the concrete block through the door and started to kick the panels out of the door and then broke the announcement board on the wall. The officer called for back-up and the male was arrested. The damages are in the $4-$5000 range. The male will face felony vandalism and possible hate crime charges. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

21-Year-Old Sentenced Over 23 Years for Mount Hope Shooting, Dragging Death

A man who pleaded guilty to killing another man who was shot and dragged by a car in Mount Hope was sentenced Monday to nearly two dozen years in state prison. Fernando Arellano, 21, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the June 20, 2021, death of 56-year-old San Diego resident David Aviles, who police found pinned beneath a car at 4100 F St. at around 8:15 p.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

23-Year-Old Sentenced to Eight Years for National City Jewelry Store Robbery

A young man who pleaded guilty to orchestrating an armed robbery at a National City jewelry store was sentenced Monday to eight years in federal prison. Trenelle Cannon, 23, of San Diego, admitted to his role in the March 26, 2019, holdup, which included “instructing other individuals on what materials to obtain for the armed robbery and instructing them on what to do during the robbery,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
NBC San Diego

17-Year-Old Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Injuries After Oceanside Fight

A 17-year-old boy was taken by helicopter to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a 15-year-old boy's vehicle struck the older teen following an alcohol-induced altercation in Oceanside, police said Tuesday. Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, the Oceanside Police Department responded to a fight near 1200 North Harbor Drive. While...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Conviction, Death Sentence Overturned for Man Convicted of 3 San Diego Killings in 1985

The California Supreme Court overturned the murder convictions and death sentence Monday for a man found guilty of murdering three people in San Diego nearly 40 years ago. Billy Ray Waldon was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder, as well as arson, robbery, sex crimes and other offenses for an alleged crime spree committed across a two-week period in December 1985.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
82K+
Followers
127K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy