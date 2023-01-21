Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Property Damage and Arrests in Atlanta Violence Community Comes Together to Rebuild and Address Underlying IssuescreteAtlanta, IL
Iconic retail chain closes another store location in IllinoisKristen WaltersForsyth, IL
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in IllinoisBryan DijkhuizenForsyth, IL
Related
Photo of the Day | January 25, 2023
ST. JOSEPH - Spartans' Ellie Ward goes after a loose ball with Mattoon's Xylia Greeson during their non-conference game Monday. St. Joseph-Ogden rallied back from a 19-point second-quarter deficit to beat the Green Wave 52-49. With five more contests left in the season, the win extends the team's current win streak to three games.
SJO dance team qualifies for state finals, Unity dancers will also be there
Members of the SJO Dance Team perform during halftime of the Spartans' home game against Prairie Central. The squad finished sixth at last Saturday's sectional meet in Effingham advancing to the IHSA Competitive State Dance Finals on Friday in Bloomington. Effingham - The St. Joseph-Ogden Dance Team qualified for the...
WAND TV
Brit Miller appointed Head Football Coach at St. Teresa High School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- St. Teresa High School appoints Brit Miller as Head Football Coach for the 2023-2024 school year. Miller will replace recently retired Coach Mark Ramsey who served as Head Coach since 2016. Miller has been an assistant coach in the football program, serving as defensive coordinator for the...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois adds experience at QB with Ball State transfer commitment
Illinois added Ole Miss transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer earlier this offseason and doubled down Monday afternoon, adding a commitment from Ball State QB John Paddock. Paddock will join the team as a walk-on, but is expected to be strong competition for Altmyer as Illinois’ backup next season. He saw starting experience for the first time in 2022 after serving as Ball State’s backup for 4 seasons prior. Ball State finished 2022 with a 5-7 record under Paddock’s lead.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Rivermen heading to Bloomington on March 4th
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Bloomington will see some familiar faces in March. The Peoria Rivermen are heading to the Grossinger Motors Arena on March 4. The arena will have to prepare the locker rooms for the team, but the ice is all ready to go. Although...
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
1470 WMBD
NWS: Snow storm to impact Peoria area Wednesday, but worse south and east
LINCOLN, Ill. – A winter storm is coming, but the biggest impacts might not be in Peoria. National Weather Service Meteorologist Ed Shimon in Lincoln says the Peoria area could receive around four inches of snow during the day Wednesday. “East of the Illinois River, (storm totals are) in...
Champaign man arrested for theft at U of I basketball game
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said he stole from a student while working as a “temporary employee” at State Farm Center during a game last week. Bobby Battle, 32, was arrested on Saturday on charges of theft and obstructing justice. Brad Swanson, Assistant Director […]
smilepolitely.com
Five more delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana
Little else is more important (to me) than finding — and devouring — all the delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana. Ever since the pandemic took Sakanaya’s and Crane Alley’s wings away, I have been continually searching for more C-U wings to love. Last year, I wrote about five places for inimitable wings around C-U: Black Dog, Masijta Grill, San Maru, Stango Cuisine, and The Stuft Bird; all amazing wings that aren’t like others in town. If you have a favorite chicken wing that isn’t included in these lists, do tell.
8th grade Honor Roll students named at Unity Junior High
TOLONO - Unity Junior High School announced the 8th grade recipients achieving Honor Roll and High Honor Roll status for their academic performance during the second quarter two weeks ago. Congratulations to all the students who earned the requisite grade point average to celebrate the honor. High Honor Roll. Honor...
Unity 2022-23 First Semester Honor Roll Announced
TOLONO - Almost two weeks ago, Unity High School announced the names of the first semester honor students. Students who achived a grade point average of 3.75 or better at the high school earn High Honor Roll recognition. Students earning a GPA of 3.20 to 3.74 are recognized as Honor students below. Congratulations to all the students listed below on the academic performance.
Seventy-eight sixth-grade students earn spot on Honor Roll at Unity Jr. High
TOLONO - Two weeks ago, Unity Junior High School announced the names of sixth-grade students who achieved honor roll and high honor roll status for the second quarter. Congratulations to the students who earned the requisite grade point average to celebrate the honor. High Honor Roll. Honor Roll. Kelsey Marie...
Unity Jr. High second quarter 7th grade Honor Roll Students
TOLONO - Two weeks ago, Unity Junior High School announced the names of seventh-grade students who achieved honor roll and high honor roll status after the second quarter. Congratulations to the students who earned the requisite grade point average to celebrate the honor. High Honor Roll. Honor Roll. Joseph William...
wmay.com
National Weather Service Increases Snow Forecast For Winter Storm
The National Weather Service is increasing its estimate for snowfall from the winter storm taking aim on Central Illinois. The Springfield area is now under a Winter Weather Advisory through Wednesday evening, with snow totals now expected to range from two to six inches. Areas to the south and east of Springfield… including Taylorville and Decatur… are under a Winter Storm Warning, with snow totals of four to eight inches expected.
Man hit by train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was hit by a train Tuesday morning in northeastern Springfield. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the railroad crossing near the intersection of Camp Butler and Laverna Rd. at 10:15 a.m. after a railroad employee called 911, who said they possibly hit someone. Deputies found a man around […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria announces winter weather plan ahead of possible snow storm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ahead of a potential winter storm, the City of Peoria published several storm preparation reminders to keep residents safe through the snowfall. A storm is expected to impact Central Illinois beginning Tuesday night, with anticipated snow accumulation between 2 and 4 inches. If the snow...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois woman indicted with 4 counts of burglary in 5 days at Bartonville KFC
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman has been charged with burglary at the Bartonville KFC on four different occasions. According to a Grand Jury press release, 32-year-old Rachel Sansale was arrested for four burglary attempts between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 at the KFC on Washington St, Bartonville. All...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Arrest after shooting reported in Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Police in Peoria Heights are now saying one person is in custody in connection with an early morning shooting Tuesday. Police did not release the name of the man arrested, but say he faces charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Discharge, Possession of a Firearm with No Valid FOID card, Possession of Ammunition with No FOID Card, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Central Illinois Proud
Decatur man identified after death in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner’s Office has identified the Decatur man who was killed by gunfire Sunday as 35-year-old Stashaun L. Wheeler. Wheeler, of W. Marietta Street in Decatur, was found dead in a Casey’s parking lot just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Preliminary...
One person hurt, several displaced after accidental Champaign cooking fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt and several people have been displaced after an accidental fire in Champaign. It happened on the 900 block of Crescent Dr. at a two-story apartment building on Saturday evening. Officials say when crews arrived they saw light smoke coming from the back of the building and were […]
OurSentinel
Saint Joseph, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT
The Sentinel is an online news source serving the communities of Philo, Tolono, Sidney, St. Joseph, Royal & Ogden in Illinois. Visit our site daily at www.oursentinel.com.http://www.oursentinel.com
Comments / 0