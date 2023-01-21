BRADENTON, Fla. - A plot of land in Manatee County is a symbol of hope for 16 families. Ground was broken on the site where their future homes will be built. Habitat for Humanity has been building homes in Manatee County for 27 years, and now, the organization is building entire communities. They take between 80 and 90 calls every month from families asking for help in purchasing their first home.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO