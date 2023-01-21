ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Comments / 41

Chelsea
3d ago

Dispatchers are literally first responders, if it wasn’t for them the police/fire/ambulance wouldn’t know were to go or what the potential situation is. If you don’t think dispatchers matter, don’t call 911🤷🏼‍♀️

Reply
3
Elaine Lewis
3d ago

I hope none of y'all actually need to call 911 one day. it's alot more to it then just answering a phone

Reply(11)
4
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Thousands of Hillsborough students considered homeless

Many families are facing homelessness for the first time, or they're one emergency away from it. New numbers from Hillsborough County school leaders show there are at least 4,000 homeless students. Hundreds are living in a car or a hotel, which is something the district says it hasn't seen before the housing crisis.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Local non-profit creating new program for youth gun offenders

TAMPA, Fla. - Over the past month, there have been multiple cases of young kids involved in shootings. A 13-year-old shot a 16-year-old at Curtis Hixon Park on January 1. Shortly after that shooting, a 12-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was hurt after a gun went off inside a home.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Habitat for Humanity building homes for new Manatee County community

BRADENTON, Fla. - A plot of land in Manatee County is a symbol of hope for 16 families. Ground was broken on the site where their future homes will be built. Habitat for Humanity has been building homes in Manatee County for 27 years, and now, the organization is building entire communities. They take between 80 and 90 calls every month from families asking for help in purchasing their first home.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Unborn child dies following 4-vehicle crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson

HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
HUDSON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy