Kansas City, KS

KCK man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing woman in 2022

By David Medina
 4 days ago
A Kansas City, Kansas, man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for shooting and killing a woman in Leavenworth last summer.

Jerrell Dewayne Martin, 28, shot and killed Ericka Hopkins on July 15, 2022. He was later charged with first-degree murder in her death.

That night, officers responded to the Woodland Village Apartments just after midnight.

When they arrived, officers located Hopkins suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.

Surveillance video captured Martin hiding at one end of the apartment and later firing at the other end of the building.

One of the bullets hit Hopkins, who was sitting on a set of stairs.

After serving 25 years, he will be eligible to apply for parole. If he's granted parole, he will be under post-release supervision for the rest of his life.

Kansas City, MO
