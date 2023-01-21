ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

MDPD: Person hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been transported to the hospital after a police-involved shooting, according to police. The Miami-Dade Police Department said detectives were conducting surveillance regarding a fraud investigation at the Walden Pond Apartments along 213th Street and Northwest Ninth Place, Tuesday evening. They approached by...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Pembroke Pines Police search for graffiti vandal

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a repeat vandal. The man spray-painted an electrical box and multiple banks across the city with graffiti, Monday morning. The banks affected were Wells Fargo and Bank of America, located along...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

Police ID veteran Miami-Dade officer, man he shot and killed

MIAMI -- Cell phone video captured outside of the Publix in Oasis Plaza Saturday night shows the final moments of 44-year-old Alexander Arrington's life.In the video, Arrington is seen shooting a car multiple times.Police say that's what led to him being confronted by a security guard and eventually Homestead Police.The situation escalated and an off-duty, 30-year veteran, Miami Dade Police Officer identified as Francisco Moreno, intervened."This officer is sitting with his family, he's in the car waiting while his family is in there shopping, and he hears gunfire and it just goes back... you never know where it's going to...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Police searching for missing juvenile

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a child missing in Miami. The Miami Police Department needs the public’s help finding 11-year-old Bryan Tathum who was reported missing Tuesday. He was last seen in the Little Havana area wearing a red hoodie, purple polo, khaki pants and black shoes.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigation underway in Miami Lakes neighborhood

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have gathered in a Miami Lakes neighborhood following a reported shooting in the area. Around 4 a.m., authorities were on the scene at the 6800 block of Cassia Drive, Wednesday. Miami-Dade police officers secured the area with crime scene tape as they investigated. A...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Double Stabbing In West Boca Raton, Two Hospitalized

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A double stabbing in West Boca Raton left two people hospitalized overnight. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Atlantic Circle around 8:20 p.m. and found two victims in two separate locations. Sources tell […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for man missing from SW Miami-Dade

Police are looking for a man who has gone missing out of Southwest Miami-Dade. Roberto Santiago was last seen Thursday, on Southwest 118th Avenue and 26th Court. He is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a gray sweater, short pants and black sandals.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Car wedged under 18-wheeler on I-95 in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is in the hospital after rear-ending an 18-wheeler and becoming wedged under the back of it. On Monday afternoon, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, just north of Stirling Road in Dania Beach.
DANIA BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Driver and pedestrian dead after rollover crash in Pembroke Park; four others hospitalized

A two-car car crash in Pembroke Park on Thursday night killed two people and hospitalized four others. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., a 2021 Ram 1500 TRX pick-up truck was heading west in the 5100 block of Southwest 41st Street, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. A man driving a 2018 Mercedes Benz S450 was heading east, turning left into an apartment complex when the truck hit the Mercedes. ...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
