WSVN-TV
MDPD: Person hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been transported to the hospital after a police-involved shooting, according to police. The Miami-Dade Police Department said detectives were conducting surveillance regarding a fraud investigation at the Walden Pond Apartments along 213th Street and Northwest Ninth Place, Tuesday evening. They approached by...
WSVN-TV
Man seen punching, kicking soccer referees in viral video turns himself in
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was recorded punching a soccer referee and kicking another in the head in Southwest Miami-Dade has turned himself in. According to Miami-Dade Police, 33-year-old Nelson Aviles-Rolon surrendered himself to police, Tuesday morning, who charged him with multiple counts of battery. “He proceeds...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for suspected shooter in Lauderdale Lakes; 1 victim airlifted to hospital
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Bullets flew outside a South Florida convenience store, and now deputies are searching for a suspect. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 19th Place, Tuesday afternoon, to find a man shot. The shooting happened...
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Pines Police search for graffiti vandal
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a repeat vandal. The man spray-painted an electrical box and multiple banks across the city with graffiti, Monday morning. The banks affected were Wells Fargo and Bank of America, located along...
Police ID veteran Miami-Dade officer, man he shot and killed
WSVN-TV
Man accused of shooting, killing teacher on I-95 faces judge, enters not-guilty plea
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An accused highway killer faced a South Florida judge to enter his plea. Twenty-one-year-old Jahkobi Williams is charged with first-degree murder and pleaded not guilty, Monday, in the heinous killing of a young, South Florida teacher. Police said he shot and killed 23-year-old Ana Estevez,...
WSVN-TV
Man accused in fatal shooting of preschool teacher on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale faces judge
WSVN-TV
Miami Police searching for missing juvenile
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a child missing in Miami. The Miami Police Department needs the public’s help finding 11-year-old Bryan Tathum who was reported missing Tuesday. He was last seen in the Little Havana area wearing a red hoodie, purple polo, khaki pants and black shoes.
WSVN-TV
Police investigation underway in Miami Lakes neighborhood
MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have gathered in a Miami Lakes neighborhood following a reported shooting in the area. Around 4 a.m., authorities were on the scene at the 6800 block of Cassia Drive, Wednesday. Miami-Dade police officers secured the area with crime scene tape as they investigated. A...
WSVN-TV
Car rolls over off US 1 and SW 152 Ave., ends up in patio of restaurant, driver hurt
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car flipped over and ended up in the patio area of the restaurant, injuring only the driver. It happened just after 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, near Southwest 152 Avenue and South Dixie Highway. Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene...
Double Stabbing In West Boca Raton, Two Hospitalized
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A double stabbing in West Boca Raton left two people hospitalized overnight. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Atlantic Circle around 8:20 p.m. and found two victims in two separate locations. Sources tell […]
WSVN-TV
Police search for man missing from SW Miami-Dade
Police are looking for a man who has gone missing out of Southwest Miami-Dade. Roberto Santiago was last seen Thursday, on Southwest 118th Avenue and 26th Court. He is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a gray sweater, short pants and black sandals.
Off-duty Florida officer kills gunman in videotaped shooting outside a Publix
An off-duty police officer fatally shot a gunman during a confrontation outside a South Florida supermarket Saturday night in an encounter captured on video.
WSVN-TV
Homeowner has message for thief who took American flag in Little Havana
MIAMI (WSVN) - A homeowner can’t believe someone would take his American flag, and he has a message for the thief. Should the crook choose to return, it’s posted for everyone to see. A new American flag is now flying proudly outside of Aldo Ducci’s home in Little...
Murder trial begins for man accused of beating woman, setting her on fire
WPBF News 25
Opening Statements begin in trial for man accused of beating woman to death, setting her on fire during home delivery
WSVN-TV
Passengers cause disruption at MIA again, raising concern as trend continues
MIAMI (WSVN) - Passengers are again being accused of causing trouble in the terminal, leading to a tough takedown. It’s not the first time something like this has happened at Miami International Airport. Jerry was catching a flight when he captured it all on his cellphone at around 11...
WSVN-TV
Car wedged under 18-wheeler on I-95 in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is in the hospital after rear-ending an 18-wheeler and becoming wedged under the back of it. On Monday afternoon, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, just north of Stirling Road in Dania Beach.
Driver and pedestrian dead after rollover crash in Pembroke Park; four others hospitalized
A two-car car crash in Pembroke Park on Thursday night killed two people and hospitalized four others. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., a 2021 Ram 1500 TRX pick-up truck was heading west in the 5100 block of Southwest 41st Street, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. A man driving a 2018 Mercedes Benz S450 was heading east, turning left into an apartment complex when the truck hit the Mercedes. ...
Man shot, killed by veteran off-duty Miami-Dade officer in Homestead
