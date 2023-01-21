ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Related
WILX-TV

Stolen truck pursuit across Calhoun, Barry, Eaton counties ends in crash

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A 45-year-old man from Bellevue was taken into custody Tuesday after reportedly stealing two trucks and leading a pursuit across Calhoun, Barry and Eaton counties. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began at about 11:20 a.m. when deputies were dispatched to Garden Brothers...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

2 arrested in 1997 cold case of body found without head, hands in Michigan farm

BLISSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - United States Marshals arrested two brothers in Ohio Tuesday in connection with a 25-year-old cold case. According to authorities, a farmer in Lenawee County, just east of Adrian, found human remains in his field in November 1997. Police said the victim’s head and hands had been removed, which made identification difficult.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police identify 6 arrested in Frandor vandalism incident

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police released the identities of the six suspects that were accused of vandalizing a Bank of America at The Frandor Shopping Center on Saturday. According to authorities, just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Lansing police went to the Frandor area to find a large group of 30 people throwing glass candles at the windows of the Bank of America and smashing them. Police said that they were aware of a national protest relating to a police shooting in Atlanta, but did not expect it to become something local.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Troopers investigate fatal crash in Emmett Township

EMMETT TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Troopers are investigating a fatal rollover car crash that occurred on Wednesday morning around 6:45 a.m. on eastbound I-94 Hwy on Beadle Lake Rd. entry ramp, in Emmett Township. The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, a 55-year-old Kalamazoo man was traveling eastbound on I-94...
EMMETT, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo police seize 2 guns during traffic stop

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police overnight seized two firearms, including a semi-automatic that had been converted to fully automatic. The guns were recovered during a traffic stop around 1:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the 600 block of East Michigan Avenue near Harrison Street. Police stopped a vehicle for a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Otsego father dies, daughters escape vehicle driven into Lake Macatawa

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two girls survived hours of shivering cold temperatures after they escaped their father's vehicle submerged in Lake Macatawa early Sunday morning, according to investigators. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office dive team pulled the body of 52-year-old Otsego resident John Dower from a Nissan Rogue at...
OTSEGO, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing police aware of masked person with scissors

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in East Lansing want residents to know that they have been in contact with a person who has been wearing a black mask and carrying a hammer and scissors downtown. The department said they appreciate the concerns shared by community members. According to authorities,...
EAST LANSING, MI
Fox17

New details emerge on fraud allegations against KDPS officer

(WXMI) — New details have emerged regarding a Kalamazoo officer who was charged with fraud in Georgia this month. Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) Officer Catrice Lockett and fiancée Brian Lee filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, which is located just east of Atlanta.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Police seeks individuals in Spartan Stadium break-in

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in identifying people. According to MSU Police, the individuals are wanted in connection with a breaking and entering investigation at Spartan Stadium. Further details were not revealed at...
EAST LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Dramatic rescue caught on video, former OBGYN charged & more top stories

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Portage firefighters rescue man in vehicle overturned on train tracks. Firefighters arrived to a man stuck on the train tracks Friday, and within seconds, the train crossing lights began flashing, according to Portage Public Safety.
PORTAGE, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan gun trafficker sentenced to 37 months behind bars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A guns trafficker was sentenced to more than three years in prison according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Jerreil LaMounta Martin from Grand Rapids was sentenced to 37 months in prison for illegally buying and trafficking more than 40 guns of which several were used in crimes across Michigan. The DOJ said Martin’s illegal gun trafficking business would participate in “straw purchasing,” which involved him charging customers up to $100 for each firearm to lie on the forms saying he was buying the guns for himself when he was really purchasing them for others.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

