Sheriff’s office: Man stole two trucks, led deputies in three-county chase
Deputies were involved in a chase on Tuesday.
WILX-TV
Stolen truck pursuit across Calhoun, Barry, Eaton counties ends in crash
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A 45-year-old man from Bellevue was taken into custody Tuesday after reportedly stealing two trucks and leading a pursuit across Calhoun, Barry and Eaton counties. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began at about 11:20 a.m. when deputies were dispatched to Garden Brothers...
WILX-TV
2 arrested in 1997 cold case of body found without head, hands in Michigan farm
BLISSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - United States Marshals arrested two brothers in Ohio Tuesday in connection with a 25-year-old cold case. According to authorities, a farmer in Lenawee County, just east of Adrian, found human remains in his field in November 1997. Police said the victim’s head and hands had been removed, which made identification difficult.
WILX-TV
Lansing police identify 6 arrested in Frandor vandalism incident
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police released the identities of the six suspects that were accused of vandalizing a Bank of America at The Frandor Shopping Center on Saturday. According to authorities, just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Lansing police went to the Frandor area to find a large group of 30 people throwing glass candles at the windows of the Bank of America and smashing them. Police said that they were aware of a national protest relating to a police shooting in Atlanta, but did not expect it to become something local.
Woman sentenced for crash that killed motorcyclist
A woman has been sentenced to serve time in prison for a deadly crash in 2021.
WILX-TV
Troopers investigate fatal crash in Emmett Township
EMMETT TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Troopers are investigating a fatal rollover car crash that occurred on Wednesday morning around 6:45 a.m. on eastbound I-94 Hwy on Beadle Lake Rd. entry ramp, in Emmett Township. The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, a 55-year-old Kalamazoo man was traveling eastbound on I-94...
Washtenaw County man dies along with dog in vehicle fire; Police suspect drunk driving
Alcohol appears to be a factor in a collision and car fire that killed a Dexter man and his dog in Washtenaw County. Michigan State Police responded to the crash in Lima Township on Saturday morning.
Lansing Police K9 tracks down armed robbery suspect over a mile away
On Sunday, Lansing Police said officers were sent out to an armed robbery call near Washington Avenue and Holmes Road.
Kalamazoo police seize 2 guns during traffic stop
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police overnight seized two firearms, including a semi-automatic that had been converted to fully automatic. The guns were recovered during a traffic stop around 1:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the 600 block of East Michigan Avenue near Harrison Street. Police stopped a vehicle for a...
Lansing Police Department charges protestors in Frandor Shopping Center incident
When officers arrived on scene, they found a group of roughly 30 protestors who were vandalizing the Bank of America building and throwing glass candles at the building's windows.
wtvbam.com
Three men arrested in Marshall after attempting to lure 14-year-old children on the internet
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Three men were arrested on Thursday in Marshall after they allegedly thought they were chatting with 14-year-old children on social media and were actually communicating with police officers. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department said the arrests came as part of an investigation involving their human...
WWMT
Otsego father dies, daughters escape vehicle driven into Lake Macatawa
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two girls survived hours of shivering cold temperatures after they escaped their father's vehicle submerged in Lake Macatawa early Sunday morning, according to investigators. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office dive team pulled the body of 52-year-old Otsego resident John Dower from a Nissan Rogue at...
WILX-TV
East Lansing police aware of masked person with scissors
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in East Lansing want residents to know that they have been in contact with a person who has been wearing a black mask and carrying a hammer and scissors downtown. The department said they appreciate the concerns shared by community members. According to authorities,...
Fox17
New details emerge on fraud allegations against KDPS officer
(WXMI) — New details have emerged regarding a Kalamazoo officer who was charged with fraud in Georgia this month. Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) Officer Catrice Lockett and fiancée Brian Lee filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, which is located just east of Atlanta.
WILX-TV
MSU Police seeks individuals in Spartan Stadium break-in
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in identifying people. According to MSU Police, the individuals are wanted in connection with a breaking and entering investigation at Spartan Stadium. Further details were not revealed at...
Jackson County family grieving through unimaginable loss
Inside the home of Patricia Kerton, you'll find pictures on the kitchen table, and above the fireplace. Each one tells the story of a heartbreaking tragedy.
WWMTCw
Dramatic rescue caught on video, former OBGYN charged & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Portage firefighters rescue man in vehicle overturned on train tracks. Firefighters arrived to a man stuck on the train tracks Friday, and within seconds, the train crossing lights began flashing, according to Portage Public Safety.
Masked man with hammer, scissors allegedly harassed MSU students
Have you run into the masked man in East Lansing?
Lansing troopers find stolen Potterville husky
Loki the Siberian husky was safely reunited with his family on Sunday.
WILX-TV
Michigan gun trafficker sentenced to 37 months behind bars
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A guns trafficker was sentenced to more than three years in prison according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Jerreil LaMounta Martin from Grand Rapids was sentenced to 37 months in prison for illegally buying and trafficking more than 40 guns of which several were used in crimes across Michigan. The DOJ said Martin’s illegal gun trafficking business would participate in “straw purchasing,” which involved him charging customers up to $100 for each firearm to lie on the forms saying he was buying the guns for himself when he was really purchasing them for others.
