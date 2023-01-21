Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Was this Clearwater crab shack really haunted?Evie M.Clearwater, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Highly-rated local restaurant opens in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Related
Polk County Sheriff Looking For Two Men Who Failed At Doller General “Distraction-Type” Theft
MULBERRY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify these two men who attempted a distraction-type theft at the Mulberry Dollar General store located at 410 Canal St. West, on January 11th. According to deputies, Suspect 1 selected several items for purchase.
fox13news.com
Police: More than 50 shots fired at Bradenton house; officers identify 4 suspects
BRADENTON, Fla. - Four men were arrested after dozens of bullets were sprayed at a Bradenton home, sending three people to the hospital, police said. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police said the suspects approached a house on 10th Avenue West and encountered the three victims. "At least 50 rounds were...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson
HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
Florida Man Arrested For Fentanyl Trafficking While Riding His Bicycle
A Florida man who said he was just transporting the drugs for a friend was arrested while pedaling a bike with no lights. According to investigators, on Monday, at approximately 9:10 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies patrolling the area of Damac Estates in Brooksville noticed
WESH
Sheriff's office investigating after 3 dead dogs found in Central Florida dumpster
BUSHNELL, Fla. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a horrific discovery was made on Monday. Officials say deputies were called around noon for three dead dogs found in a dumpster in the area of CR-476B and SW 62nd Way in Bushnell. "Our specially-trained Animal Cruelty Detectives...
Family identifies Brooksville woman killed in fire with animals, asks for answers
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a fire in Brooksville left a woman and several animals dead on Friday. While authorities haven't given the identity of the person killed, Sharon Schwindt's family tells 10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo that they're sure she was the one killed.
Car left running outside Dollar General ends up in Polk County lake
Authorities are investigating the discovery of a vehicle found submerged in a Polk County lake over the weekend.
Polk County Deputies Searching For Suspect After Stolen Car Found Sinking In Poinciana Lake
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in Polk County are searching for a suspect that stole an idling car and dumped it in a Poinciana lake on Sunday. According to investigators, at around 8:50 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle sinking
suncoastnews.com
Deputies straighten out confusion over crash, arrest
On Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a traffic crash on Mariner Boulevard and Frontage Road, near Cortez Boulevard. As a deputy arrived on scene, one of the parties involved in the crash fired one or more shots from a handgun at...
Gibsonton Woman Killed In Riverview Crash
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – A 68-year-old Gibsonton woman was killed in a crash that happened on Thursday around 6:08 pm. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car was traveling northbound on US-41 when at the intersection ofSymmes Road turned left into the path of a pickup
Suspect arrested in murder of Tampa man found dead in pond
St. Petersburg police have arrested a suspect in a murder involving a body that was found in a retention pond off Gandy Boulevard.
Hernando deputies catch shooting suspect after motorcycle pursuit
One person is in custody following a shooting and vehicle pursuit in Hernando County Monday afternoon, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
‘You want this smoke?’: Polk County teacher accused of pulling gun on security guard
TAMPA, Fla. — A physical education teacher was arrested Sunday after he allegedly pulled a gun on a security guard who wouldn’t let him into a gated community in Davenport, according to deputies. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Devonta Gilmore, 31, of Lakeland, went to ChampionsGate to “pick up his girlfriend’s belongings” but was […]
Sheriff's office: Polk County man pulls out gun on security after being denied access to community
DAVENPORT, Fla. — A physical education teacher in Polk County has been arrested after the sheriff's office said he pulled out a gun and threatened a security officer. Devonta Gilmore, 31, is a teacher at Union Academy Magnet School in Bartow, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. He's charged with aggravated assault on a security officer.
Man Caught In Spring Hill After Firing Gun, Speeding Away On Motorcycle Following Crash
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A man has been taken into custody following a crash that happened on Monday that led to shots being fired. According to investigators, on Monday, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Traffic Crash on Mariner
Motorcyclist headbutted car, shot at family during Hernando Co. road rage incident: deputies
Hernando County deputies arrested a motorcyclist Monday afternoon after he allegedly attacked a family in a road rage incident, according to new information from authorities.
Citrus County Sheriff's Office K-9 retires after almost 7 years of service
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office announced K-9 Anakin is retiring from the force after six-and-a-half years of service with the agency. K-9 Anakin was used a total of 485 times during his time with the sheriff's office – racking in a total of 28 people located and eight apprehended, according to an agency news release.
Missing Runaway 16-Year-Old Last Seen In New Port Richey, Found Safe
PASCO COUNTY, Fla – Natalia Dalli was found and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Natalia Dalli, a missing-runaway 16-year-old. According to deputies, Dalli is 5’1”, around 115 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last
mypulsenews.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Deputies responded to a residence near Hatton in reference to juveniles who had run away. They were later located. Courtney Sullivan, 26 of Mena was arrested on a Felony Warrant for 2nd Degree Forgery. Deputies responded to a residence on Polk 46 near Mena in reference to dogs being shot.
Driver Gets 15 Years for Deadly DUI Crash
She'll also get 10 years probation and will never be allowed to drive again
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 1