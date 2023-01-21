ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, FL

PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson

HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
Deputies straighten out confusion over crash, arrest

On Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a traffic crash on Mariner Boulevard and Frontage Road, near Cortez Boulevard. As a deputy arrived on scene, one of the parties involved in the crash fired one or more shots from a handgun at...
Sheriff's office: Polk County man pulls out gun on security after being denied access to community

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A physical education teacher in Polk County has been arrested after the sheriff's office said he pulled out a gun and threatened a security officer. Devonta Gilmore, 31, is a teacher at Union Academy Magnet School in Bartow, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. He's charged with aggravated assault on a security officer.
Polk County Sheriff's Log

Deputies responded to a residence near Hatton in reference to juveniles who had run away. They were later located. Courtney Sullivan, 26 of Mena was arrested on a Felony Warrant for 2nd Degree Forgery. Deputies responded to a residence on Polk 46 near Mena in reference to dogs being shot.
