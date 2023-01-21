ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Detroit News

FDA lays out annual COVID shot plan similar to flu

Americans are about to get a clearer idea of how often they’ll roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 shots when advisers to US regulators meet Thursday to discuss an immunization schedule that looks more like the one used for flu. The plan would have health officials meet each June...
Detroit News

Supreme Court seeks U.S. views on Texas, Florida social media laws

The U.S. Supreme Court asked the Biden administration for input on Florida and Texas laws that would sharply restrict the editorial discretion of the largest social media platforms in a First Amendment showdown. Two industry groups are challenging the Republican-backed laws, saying they would impose onerous requirements and put platforms...
FLORIDA STATE
Detroit News

Michigan adds 6,530 cases, 260 deaths from COVID-19 over last week

The state added 6,530 cases of COVID-19 over the past week, with 260 deaths, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday. Michigan reported an average of about 933 cases per day over the last seven days, a 33% decrease from a daily average of 1,384 cases a week prior.
MICHIGAN STATE

