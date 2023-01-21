House Republicans are ushering in a new era of intervention in local D.C. affairs, and their first target is the city's handling of crime.What I’m hearing: Wielding the authority that Congress has final say over the capital city, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) is leading the charge with a bill that would block the D.C. Council’s attempts to lessen penalties for some violent crimes.Why it matters: Even if Clyde’s bill is unlikely to succeed — it would need to pass the Democratic Senate and gain President Biden’s signature — Republicans hope to drum up attention against the District with headlines and...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 HOURS AGO