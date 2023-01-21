Read full article on original website
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Jimmy Kimmel Spots ‘Crazy Thing’ About Trump’s Off-The-Rails Eulogy Speech
"That person was our president," the exasperated late-night host exclaimed.
McCarthy shoots down national sales tax bill as GOP members balk
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday told reporters he opposes legislation to abolish the IRS and replace federal taxes with a 30% sales tax. Why it matters: The move effectively kills the legislation, which was part of a deal McCarthy made with hardliners in his conference to secure the speakership this month.
Biden's new tax hammer
President Biden will deliver a major economic speech this week spotlighting fringe economic proposals championed by House Republicans — including a controversial bill to abolish the IRS and replace it with a 30% national sales tax. Why it matters: With a divided Congress, the political battle over the economy...
Kevin McCarthy's math problem
Negotiations to raise the country's debt ceiling will likely put Republicans in a vise, torn among competing conservative pressures, the inevitable need to work with Democrats and the realities of basic budgetary math. The big picture: Fiscal conservatives want to balance the federal budget. Former President Trump has warned his...
McCarthy says Santos will be removed if probe finds he broke law
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday said Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds he broke the law. Why it matters: It's the closest McCarthy has come to outlining potential consequences for the Long Island freshman amid a battery of investigations into revelations he fabricated huge swaths of his resume.
McCarthy blocks Schiff, Swalwell from seats on Intelligence Committee
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that he will block California Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from appointments to the House Intelligence Committee, according to The Washington Post. “This is not anything political,” McCarthy, R-California, told reporters Tuesday. “This is not similar to what the Democrats did....
Pence complicates GOP's classified documents messaging
The discovery of classified documents at former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home has thrown yet another wrench in a bizarre saga that has now ensnared three of the top candidates for president in 2024. Why it matters: Politically, this makes things a lot more complicated for the Republicans eager...
Democrats tee up showdown with McCarthy on committee seats
House Democrats are forcing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to make good on his vow to remove several high-profile members from their committees – including one that would require a risky floor vote. Why it matters: It’s the latest battle in an increasingly heated partisan conflict over committee assignments...
GOP opposition to kicking Dems off committees grows
Another member of the House Republican conference, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), said Tuesday she opposes Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) plan to strip committee assignments from several House Democrats. Why it matters: Her comments put an expected vote to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off the Foreign Affairs Committee in...
Report: MTG wants to be Trump’s vice president, Bannon says
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is bullish on her prospects of becoming former President Trump's running mate in 2024, former Trump aide Steve Bannon said, NBC News reports. Why it matters: Greene is following a new playbook to gain legitimacy and influence within the Republican Party — and she's hopeful...
Jeffries says GOP has “double standard” on committees assignments
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) nominated Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) to the Intelligence Committee in a letter to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Saturday first obtained by Punchbowl News. Why it matters: McCarthy has said he will deny Schiff's and Swalwell's nominations to...
Democrats bash McCarthy's decision to elevate Marjorie Taylor Greene
Democratic lawmakers are blasting the "tragic" decision by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Cal.) to elevate Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and other far-right lawmakers in Washington to highly influential committees. Driving the news: McCarthy appointed Greene on Tuesday to a new House Oversight select subcommittee to investigate COVID policies after...
Here comes the "most exciting committee" in Congress
House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) is excited about the additions of firebrand Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar and Lauren Boebert, telling Axios "it's probably the most exciting committee" in congressional history. Why it matters: Comer admitted in an interview on Friday, before the revelation of classified documents at...
Scoop: Congress comes for D.C. crime laws
House Republicans are ushering in a new era of intervention in local D.C. affairs, and their first target is the city's handling of crime.What I’m hearing: Wielding the authority that Congress has final say over the capital city, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) is leading the charge with a bill that would block the D.C. Council’s attempts to lessen penalties for some violent crimes.Why it matters: Even if Clyde’s bill is unlikely to succeed — it would need to pass the Democratic Senate and gain President Biden’s signature — Republicans hope to drum up attention against the District with headlines and...
