Emmitsburg, Md. (January 21, 2023) – Mount St. Mary's swim and dive's regular season has come to an end after today's meet versus St. Francis Brooklyn. The women's team stole a win in a close meet by winning their final event, the final score 116-104. The men's team wasn't so lucky as they lost an exciting meet by a score 116-101.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO