Joplin, MO

fourstateshomepage.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lawrence Co. Route CLOSED near Mt. Vernon

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Lawrence County Route OO between County Road 1100 and County Road 1105 northwest of Mt. Vernon will be closed Friday, January 27th between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. MoDOT crews will be replacing damaged pipe underneath the road. Traffic will be impacted. Route OO will be closed...
JC Post

Kansas woman, baby dead after head-on crash

LABETTE COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Monday in Labette County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Buick Park Avenue driven by Valerie M. Montgomery, 30, Parsons, was eastbound on U.S. 400 four miles west of U.S. 59. The Buick traveled left of center...
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

3 fire departments respond to restaurant fire near Monett

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, reports of a fire at Cubs Café, 2023 State Hwy 37, alerted Barry County E-911. Monett Rural Fire District responded with Engine 1211 Engine 1231 with 7 personnel. Monett City Fire Dept with a Engine and 4 personnel and Purdy Engine with 4 personnel responded as automatic mutual aid.
MONETT, MO
KOLR10 News

Overnight fire damages Monett restaurant

MONETT, Mo. – According to the Monett Rural Fire District, a fire broke out in the kitchen of the Cubs Cafe in Monett before dawn on Thursday, January 19. Firefighters from the Monett Rural Fire District, Monett Fire Department, and Purdy Fire Protection District arrived and contained the flames within 30 minutes of arrival. Most […]
MONETT, MO
KYTV

Republic, Mo., police arrest man hiding inside business

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - An employee at a Republic business breathed a sigh of relief after a strange and potentially dangerous experience. Police say a man wanted in a domestic violence investigation walked into Eva Ramirez’s office on Monday. He explained that he had car trouble and needed to use her phone. A few minutes later, the police showed up near her building. The man then began acting strange and began hiding.
REPUBLIC, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

SWMO cities and counties consider additional marijuana tax

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City voters are now on a list of those deciding whether to tax marijuana sales. In fact, there are more than a dozen Southwest Missouri cities and counties with a marijuana vote in April. Nine cities and seven counties in Southwest Missouri are asking...
WEBB CITY, MO
KRMG

Teens escape from Welch Skills Center, still on the run

WELCH, Okla. — The Craig County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says three teen boys who escaped from the Welch Skills Center late Tuesday still have not been found. The Skills center is group home that focuses on therapy, trades training and behavioral programs. Craig County Sheriff Heath Winfrey says...
WELCH, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Remembering Bill Scearce

JOPLIN, Mo. — A long-time Joplin public servant has passed away at the age of 81. Bill Scearce moved to Joplin to serve as director of parks and recreation and served in that role from 1969 to 1978. He then opened a number of Joplin businesses including Shanks Army...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

10 Airbnbs around Joplin for your next staycation

KSNF/KODE — October-December is one of the busiest, most expensive times of the year and the post-holiday season can be a bit of a bummer. There are not as many gatherings, gifts, or merriments to be had, but, don’t let that stop you from having a good time.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Woman attacked in Pittsburg home invasion

PITTSBURG, Kans. — One man is arrested after Pittsburg Police said he forced his way into a woman’s home where he attacked the resident and took her belongings. A call for a robbery sent officers with PPD to an address in the 900 block of E. 8th St. Sunday evening. The victim, a 62-year-old woman, told authorities a man broke into her home, struck her several times in the head, took her wallet, and broke her cell phone before running off. First responders treated the woman for her injuries while investigators began their search.
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

“The Salvation Army” needs your help to reach their goal

JOPLIN, Mo. — The numbers still aren’t great for a local organization. Officials with the “Salvation Army of Jasper-Newton county” are hoping for a last-minute financial push in hopes of meeting their latest fundraising goal. The annual campaign — which started in November and ran through...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

“Cabin Fever Fix” at Hideout Harley-Davidson

JOPLIN, Mo. — During the winter months, people tend to be stuck in the house more than they’d like to. Joplin’s “Hideout Harley-Davidson” offered a solution to that, with their “Cabin Fever Fix” event, today. It’s an open house, to allow the community...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Woman steals $6,000 in lottery scratchers and smokes from Springfield gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a series of burglaries at a convenience store on West Sunshine at West Bypass. Investigators believe the same woman may be behind the crimes. The most recent break-in happened on January 7. Security video from the Fast N Friendly in the 3500 block of West Sunshine shows a woman crawling through a space near the business’s boarded up front door. She goes right to the back office, where investigators say she stole the petty cash.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Souls Harbor partners with nonprofit organizations

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area ministry has grown beyond its existing walls. “So now we’ll be able to concentrate more on doing the housing and stuff we need to do for our clients that are here,” said Dianna Gurley, Souls Harbor Executive Director. Souls Harbor, which is...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

INTEGRIS Health cuts 200 jobs statewide

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – An INTEGRIS Heath statewide layoff affects six positions in Grove and Miami, according to hospital officials. INTEGRIS Health eliminated 200 positions across the state’s 13 sites, which includes 140 workers. “In northeast Oklahoma, a total of six positions were impacted between both hospitals in Grove...
GROVE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Crawford County hotels experience record-breaking stays

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A new report shows a record number of people stayed in Crawford County hotels last year. According to “Smith Travel Research”, in four out of the last five years, Crawford County surpassed one hundred thousand hotel room stays in a year. Last year that...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS

