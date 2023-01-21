Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
CPD searches for vandals that targeted historic local church
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police want to find the vandals who struck at an historic church. Someone spray-painted graffiti on the doors of Saint Boniface Church in Northside. The church operates a food pantry. The doors are nearly 100 years old. Church officials say they cannot be fully restored...
Ohio woman pretending to be dead mother must repay $461K in stolen VA benefits
CINCINNATI — An Ohio woman who impersonated her dead mother for nearly 50 years so she could receive government benefits was ordered to repay more than $461,000, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release on Thursday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, Irene...
Fox 19
Victim of downtown hit-and-run sending message to drivers
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim of a hit-and-run in Downtown Cincinnati is still recovering from the incident and is asking drivers to be aware of pedestrians. Colleen Williams was in a crosswalk at Broadway and 6th streets on the afternoon of Dec. 28, 2022, when she was struck. “Like I...
Fox 19
Police find 40k grams, marijuana operation in home of Evendale shooting suspect
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man accused of shooting an Asian business in Evendale is also facing drug charges after police found a marijuana operation in his home. Officers found over 40,000 grams of marijuana in 33-year-old Daniel Beckford’s home after conducting a search warrant, according to an affidavit. When...
WKRC
2 men, including one from Cincinnati, arrested for cold case murder from 1997
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two Ohio men were arrested outside Toledo for a homicide that happened in 1997. The United States Marshals Service arrested Richardo Sepulveda, a 51-year-old from Cincinnati, and Michael Sepulveda, a 49-year-old from Toledo, on Tuesday in connection to the cold case homicide of “John Doe,” according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
wnewsj.com
Cincinnati man sentenced to prison in shooting death
WILMINGTON — A Cincinnati man has been sent to prison for the shooting death of a Chillicothe teen and causing injury to a minor. Ravae Cook, 25, reached an agreement with the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter (first-degree felony) and felonious assault (second-degree felony) on Friday. Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. Rudduck imposed an agreed and recommended sentence of 15-20 years in prison.
Ohio woman stole Veteran benefits for over 48 years by pretending to be her dead mother who died in 1973
(WTRF) A 76-year-old Cincinnati, Ohio woman has been ordered to repay $461,780 that she illegally took from the Veterans Administration over 48 years by impersonating her mother, who died in 1973. Irene Ferrin was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati today to five years of probation, including one year of home detention. According to […]
whio.com
PHOTOS: 4.3 tons of narcotics, over $105M of fake goods seized at Cincinnati port in 2022
4.3 tons of narcotics, over $105M of fake goods seized at Cincinnati port in 2022 U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the Cincinnati port reported a record-breaking year for enforcement-related actions. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
WLWT 5
Middletown man sentenced to nearly 60 years in prison for shooting officer
LEBANON, Ohio — A Middletown man was sentenced to prison Monday for shooting at law enforcement officers during a traffic stop in 2020. According to a release, Christopher Hubbard, 38, was sentenced to an indefinite term of prison from 56 to 61 ½ years. Hubbard was found guilty...
WKRC
Judge calls man 'dangerous' and 'manipulative' during sentencing for shootout with police
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Warren County judge sentenced a man who injured an officer during a shootout with police to up to 61 and a half years in prison Monday. Police tried to pull over Christopher Hubbard on Aug. 31, 2020, because he had a warrant for his arrest and was a possible suspect in a homicide investigation. Hubbard led them on a chase that ended in a family's yard and next to a house on North Mason-Montgomery Road when an officer used stop sticks.
WKRC
Cincinnati native sworn in as new Hamilton County prosecutor
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton County officially has a new prosecutor. Melissa Powers took the oath of office on Tuesday. “”It is the opportunity of a lifetime. to be sworn in as the Hamilton County prosecutor. Not in my wildest dreams would I have thought that I would be in this position," Powers said.
Fox 19
Reward up to $10K for information on Clermont County homicide suspect
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The reward for information leading to a homicide suspect’s arrest is now up to $10,000. Chief Deputy Chris Stratton says deputies are looking for 22-year-old Jaydon Maurice Pierce in connection with the shooting that left 39-year-old Casey Hamblin Moss killed on Jan. 17. Moss...
DNA identifies fourth body found in Mexico as missing Butler Co. man
BUTLER COUNTY — A DNA comparison has confirmed the fourth body found in Mexico belongs to a Butler Co. man, José Gutiérrez, missing since December, according to news partners at WCPO. On Jan. 20, Mexican authorities identified three out of four bodies discovered as Gutiérrez fiancee, Daniela...
Middletown man faces 61 years in connection to officer-involved shooting
When law enforcement officers attempted to extract Hubbard using a K-9, Hubbard fired repeatedly at the officers, discharging five rounds before his gun jammed, the release states.
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead, and another was left injured after a targeted shooting in Wilmington. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they received a call reporting a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of Buck Run Road,...
WLWT 5
Officers respond to Lower Price Hill for reported assault with injuries on Nevada Street
CINCINNATI — Officers respond to Lower Price Hill for reported assault with injuries on Nevada Street. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Hamilton County sheriff's investigating Elmwood Place homicide
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place in Elmwood Place on Jan. 21. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Saint Bernard police were providing patrol services to the Village of Elmwood Place...
wvxu.org
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is having trouble recruiting deputies. Here's why
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is one of many departments across the country having trouble attracting officers. Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey says there are a lot of reasons why it's become difficult to fill the roughly 50 to 60 positions the sheriff's office needs to be at full staffing — the labor market, overtime policies and social justice issues in policing.
WLWT 5
Police respond to reported assault with injuries on Ridgeway Avenue in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Police respond to reported assault with injuries on Ridgeway Avenue in Avondale. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Court docs: Man shoots into Cincinnati Asian business with people inside
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting into an Evandale Asian business with people inside, according to court documents. Daniel Beckjord, 33, pulled up in his vehicle to Tokyo Oriental Foods Shop on Reading Road and fired several rounds into the glass with a Glock handgun, a complaint stated.
Comments / 0