Read full article on original website
Related
myalbertlea.com
Weekend Recap in Prep Sports from 1/20-1/21
-Albert Lea 59, Red Wing 51 TJ Collins Jr with 24 points in the win. Albert Lea now 3-6 in the Big Nine and 4-9 overall. -Mabel Canton 77 Alden Conger 64 Knights were led by Kyle Honstad with 13, and Lucas Hensche with 10. Alden Conger is now 6-7.
WSAW
Newman Catholic ends Immanuel Lutheran’s five-game winning streak with 72-50 victory
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Newman Catholic builds to their dominant season by moving their record to 12-2 thanks to a 72-50 win over Immanuel Lutheran. After an immediate three-point bucket by Immanuel’s Vance Havemeier to start the contest, Newman would run away with a 22-point victory. Immanuel Lutheran entered...
scsuhuskies.com
No. 5 Huskies blank (RV) Minnesota State-Mankato 40-0
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – For the first time in their storied rivalry that began in 1951, No. 5 St. Cloud State Wrestling shut out (RV) Minnesota State-Mankato with a 40-0 drubbing at Halenbeck Hall on Saturday afternoon. The Huskies won all nine bouts wrestled at the dual with two pins and a major decision, adding a forfeit win at 125 pounds.
fox9.com
Truck plunges partially through ice on southern Minnesota lake
(FOX 9) - Deputies are warning people to be careful on the ice after a truck got stuck on a southern Minnesota lake after its front end broke through the ice. In Brown County, just west of the Mankato area, deputies reported a pick-up truck went through the ice on Lake Hanska around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Minnesota?
Glen Taylor is a businessman and philanthropist from Minnesota, known for his success in the printing and publishing industries. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Taylor Corporation, a privately-held printing and technology company based in Mankato, Minnesota. He is also the majority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, a professional basketball team in the National Basketball Association (NBA).
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato woman injured in snowmobile crash
A Mankato woman was injured in a snowmobile crash south of Wells Saturday afternoon. The Faribault County Sheriff says a Polaris sled operated by Thomas Lee Cain, 51, of Wells, was southbound in the west ditch of Highway 22 when Cain’s passenger was thrown from the machine, near 150th St.
Southern Minnesota News
2 babies, 2 adults injured in Highway 68 crash
Two babies and two adults were injured in a crash on Highway 68 near Evan Friday morning. A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says two pickups collided in Prairieville Township, in Brown County just before 6 a.m. McKenzie Rose Metzler, 23, of Lake Crystal, was driving a GMC Sierra eastbound,...
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino
There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
marshallradio.net
Southern Minnesota Restaurant Owner Charged with 29 Tax-Related Felonies
ST. PAUL –The owner of a few restaurants in Southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Juan Manuel Ocampa-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Loma...
KEYC
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
We are tracking a powerful winter storm system that will bring a plowable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this week. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Wednesday through much of Thursday and includes locations along and south of a line from Sioux Falls, SD to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities metro area. 4 to 7 inches of snow will be possible in Mankato with lighter amounts to the north and west; heavier amounts to the south and east. Snow will likely reach the I-90 corridor late Wednesday afternoon and move northeast Wednesday evening. Snow will be heavy at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with snow gradually ending from southwest to northeast on Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned for updates… There will likely be some adjustments to the snow forecast based on the storm track. The Weather Team will be watching the system closely and will have updates as it develops.
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
Friday at 11:09 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig possession. 11:24 a.m. 42-Year old Jason Hall arrested on Mower County warrant and local charges. 9:09 p.m. 46-Year old Adam Enhollow arrested on local warrants, with new charges. 11p.m. 44-Year old Arnoldo Barrientos Jr. cited for...
Eggs from Local SE Minnesota Farmers Cost the Same as Buying from the Store
Egg prices are absolutely nuts right now. I never buy many eggs but I'm pretty sure in the past I'd be able to get my usual 6-pack of eggs for a little over a dollar. Now I'm spending over $3 on the same amount and the same brand. It's crazy. But I recently learned that the cost to buy local eggs from farmers in southeast Minnesota costs about the same as buying them from a big grocery store.
krrw.com
Mayo Clinic researchers identify women with twice the risk of cancer in both breasts
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Women with cancer in one breast may be at higher risk of developing cancer in the opposite breast if they are carriers of specific genetic changes that predispose them to develop breast cancer, according to a study led by the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center. The findings, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, will help personalize approaches to breast cancer screening and risk factors, study authors say.
Comments / 0