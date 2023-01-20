Read full article on original website
Bullish Chinese Demand Signals Push Brent Higher
Oil prices settled mixed on Monday as investors cashed in on a jump to a seven-week high on optimism about a possible recovery in Chinese demand. Sources say the US is reconsidering a sale of SPR crude scheduled for before the end of September as Washington looks instead to refill the reserve.
Greater Tortue FPSO Sets Sail
The floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG export project, offshore Senegal and Mauritania, has set sail from China to its final destination off the coast of the two West African countries. Request sends gas futures upward as market watches progress. US natural gas...
Geopolitics' New Frontier in Space
A recent statement by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) head Bill Nelson that the US was in a space race with China, when combined with recent moves by both the US and China to militarize space, could send the US on a policy trajectory that transforms established policy regarding space-based activities as being exclusively exploration-driven in nature, to one where conquest and domination become the dominating factors. Such a move would be a sharp departure from past practice and inconsistent with existing treaty obligations banning such conduct. However, the current level of anti-Chinese rhetoric in the US and an historical willingness to walk away from treaty vehicles that fall foul of US interests, could combine and result in Bill Nelson’s self-declared “space race,” becoming the foundation of future US declaratory policy — especially once billions of dollars are allocated by the US Congress premised on such a notion.
