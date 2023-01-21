ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halawa, HI

Hawaii Man Freed After More Than 20 Years In Jail For 1991 Murder

Editor’s note: This story was written by AP reporter Jennifer Sinco Kelleher. A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released from prison immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn’t commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years locked up for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii.
Petition seeks to free Hawaiian man convicted of '91 murder

HONOLULU (AP) — A petition filed Monday outlining new evidence in one of Hawaii's biggest murder cases asks a judge to release a Native Hawaiian man who has spent more than 20 years in prison for the sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman on the Big Island.
Police In Hawaii Killed 2 People Last Year. Is It A Sign Of A Downward Trend?

Hawaii almost made it through 2022 without a civilian being shot and killed by police. That run ended Dec. 9 when Honolulu police fired at a man who had barricaded himself in a Waikiki apartment with a 9 mm ghost gun. It had been more than 15 months since the last fatal police shooting in Hawaii, according to a database of deadly police encounters since 2010 maintained by Civil Beat.
Gov. Green signs emergency proclamation on Hawaii’s homeless crisis

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Identifying top priorities of his administration, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation, Monday, to pave way toward expedited resolution to the state’s severe homelessness crisis. “As long as we are in a housing crisis, we will treat it like an emergency,” said Green during...
Fire started in dumpster causes $1M in damage to Maui building

MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire that began in a dumpster near a commercial building in Maui caused over $1 million in damage, Monday evening. The fire happened on the 1100 block of Makawao Ave, around 11:15 p.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a heavily involved dumpster fire next...
Police can’t subpoena reporter’s notes

HONOLULU — A federal judge in Hawaii issued a protective order to an investigative reporter and quashed a subpoena that requested her to turn over information gathered for a story about a police officer who used his position to establish a physical relationship with women he arrested. The information is protected under journalistic privilege.
Mystery of flying spiral over Mauna Kea solved

Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder. Updated:...
Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country

Story at a glance Hawaii’s rich natural beauty and year-round warm weather are not the only perks to calling the Aloha State home. Research shows Hawaii residents, on average, live the longest out of anyone else in the United States.   In 2021, the average life span in the U.S. followed a now years-long trend by…
