Hawaii almost made it through 2022 without a civilian being shot and killed by police. That run ended Dec. 9 when Honolulu police fired at a man who had barricaded himself in a Waikiki apartment with a 9 mm ghost gun. It had been more than 15 months since the last fatal police shooting in Hawaii, according to a database of deadly police encounters since 2010 maintained by Civil Beat.

