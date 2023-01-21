Read full article on original website
Hawaii Man Freed After More Than 20 Years In Jail For 1991 Murder
Editor’s note: This story was written by AP reporter Jennifer Sinco Kelleher. A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released from prison immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn’t commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years locked up for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Judge to decide whether North Shore killer will ever be eligible for parole
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge will decide in May whether North Shore killer Stephen Brown should spent the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. On Tuesday, a jury ruled the extended sentence should be considered in the case, saying he posed a continued risk to the public.
KITV.com
Petition seeks to free Hawaiian man convicted of '91 murder
HONOLULU (AP) — A petition filed Monday outlining new evidence in one of Hawaii's biggest murder cases asks a judge to release a Native Hawaiian man who has spent more than 20 years in prison for the sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman on the Big Island.
hawaiinewsnow.com
The teenage survivor and her family say they’re prepared to face her abductor in court
Live Nation’s President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold apologized to fans and to Swift on Tuesday, and said the company knows it must do better. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Releasing balloons...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder
Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hacked road sign along Pali Highway tied to deadly environmentalist protests in GA
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening. It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”. It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.
Police In Hawaii Killed 2 People Last Year. Is It A Sign Of A Downward Trend?
Hawaii almost made it through 2022 without a civilian being shot and killed by police. That run ended Dec. 9 when Honolulu police fired at a man who had barricaded himself in a Waikiki apartment with a 9 mm ghost gun. It had been more than 15 months since the last fatal police shooting in Hawaii, according to a database of deadly police encounters since 2010 maintained by Civil Beat.
hawaiinewsnow.com
During State of the State, Green signs emergency proclamation to address housing crisis
HNN News Brief (Jan. 23, 2022) -- On Oahu, authorities are still looking into the cause of a deadly fire at an Aiea high rise. -- Darker vehicle tints may soon be allowed in Hawaii if House Bill 23 becomes law. UH President David Lassner discusses updates to university system.
KITV.com
Gov. Green signs emergency proclamation on Hawaii’s homeless crisis
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Identifying top priorities of his administration, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation, Monday, to pave way toward expedited resolution to the state’s severe homelessness crisis. “As long as we are in a housing crisis, we will treat it like an emergency,” said Green during...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fire started in dumpster causes $1M in damage to Maui building
MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire that began in a dumpster near a commercial building in Maui caused over $1 million in damage, Monday evening. The fire happened on the 1100 block of Makawao Ave, around 11:15 p.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a heavily involved dumpster fire next...
Courthouse News Service
Police can’t subpoena reporter’s notes
HONOLULU — A federal judge in Hawaii issued a protective order to an investigative reporter and quashed a subpoena that requested her to turn over information gathered for a story about a police officer who used his position to establish a physical relationship with women he arrested. The information is protected under journalistic privilege.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After just 4 hours, jury returns guilty verdict in gruesome North Shore murder
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After less than four hours of deliberations, a jury on Friday found Stephen Brown guilty of murder and kidnapping in the gruesome 2017 killing of teacher, wife and mother Telma Boinville at a North Shore vacation rental. Brown was convicted of murder, two counts of kidnapping and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 arrested amid ongoing dispute over ownership of Maui land slated for affordable housing
WAIEHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A land dispute in Waiehu escalated on Tuesday after two people were arrested for trespassing at a site being developed for affordable housing. About noon Tuesday, MPD arrested a woman who was living on the Waiehu site and refused to leave. Just two hours later, a second...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahead of Kawananakoa's private funeral, one friend shares fond memories of the time they spent together
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mystery of flying spiral over Mauna Kea solved
42 new conservation resource officers join DLNR
There is a slew of new officers coming of age in the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, 42 to be exact.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HTA: ‘Room for improvement’ in efforts to discourage bad behavior among visitors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Tourism Authority is responding to incidents bad behavior among visitors that have gone viral on social media. And they’re acknowledging the need for more education. “One of the challenges in measuring the work in visitor education is that it is hard to quantify how...
Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
Story at a glance Hawaii’s rich natural beauty and year-round warm weather are not the only perks to calling the Aloha State home. Research shows Hawaii residents, on average, live the longest out of anyone else in the United States. In 2021, the average life span in the U.S. followed a now years-long trend by…
Fentanyl Test Strips Save Lives. Why Are They Illegal In Hawaii?
With one person dying every 11 days on the Big Island from a drug overdose, often involving fentanyl, experts say it’s hard to believe that fentanyl test kits are not readily available at local drug stores, health clinics or nonprofits that serve addicts in Hawaii. The U.S. Centers for...
Former Chief Investigator Sues Hawaii Attorney General’s Office
The state’s former chief investigator is suing the state Department of the Attorney General over allegations that the department discriminated against him because of his age when it fired him last year. Daniel Hanagami, who is in his early 70s, was the AG’s chief special investigator between August 2013...
