California State

ABC13 Houston

Performer hospitalized after stunt accident at Universal Studios Hollywood

LOS ANGELES -- A performer at Universal Studios Hollywood was rushed to the hospital after a stunt accident was reported Monday afternoon. According to a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson, it happened during an afternoon performance. Initial reports indicated there was a possible drowning. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said...
ABC13 Houston

Severe weather causes destruction in southeast Texas

Severe weather caused significant damage across southeast Texas on Tuesday, as dangerous tornadoes were confirmed. A "large and destructive" tornado was confirmed moving over Deer Park, in the Houston metro region, around 2:30 p.m. local time, the National Weather Service said. The agency later warned of a "large and extremely...
TEXAS STATE
ABC13 Houston

Texas senator proposes laws allowing school shooting victims to sue state

Austin, Texas -- After multiple mass shootings across the country this week, Uvalde families gathered Tuesday as Texas legislators introduced four new bills that would tighten gun laws in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting last May. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, introduced bills that, if enacted,...
TEXAS STATE

