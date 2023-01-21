Read full article on original website
ABC13 Houston
7 killed, 1 critically injured after shootings at 2 farms in Half Moon Bay in CA; suspect in custody
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. -- Seven people are dead and one is critically injured following shootings at two farms in Northern California this afternoon, a source confirmed to our sister station, ABC7 News. The shootings were reported at Mountain Mushroom Farm on San Mateo Road in Half Moon Bay. First...
ABC13 Houston
Performer hospitalized after stunt accident at Universal Studios Hollywood
LOS ANGELES -- A performer at Universal Studios Hollywood was rushed to the hospital after a stunt accident was reported Monday afternoon. According to a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson, it happened during an afternoon performance. Initial reports indicated there was a possible drowning. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said...
Where to get help in wake of damaging severe storms in SE Texas
Meteorologists have called Tuesday's battering a historical weather event, which, unfortunately, means people are being forced to pick up the pieces.
ABC13 Houston
Severe weather causes destruction in southeast Texas
Severe weather caused significant damage across southeast Texas on Tuesday, as dangerous tornadoes were confirmed. A "large and destructive" tornado was confirmed moving over Deer Park, in the Houston metro region, around 2:30 p.m. local time, the National Weather Service said. The agency later warned of a "large and extremely...
ABC13 Houston
Texas senator proposes laws allowing school shooting victims to sue state
Austin, Texas -- After multiple mass shootings across the country this week, Uvalde families gathered Tuesday as Texas legislators introduced four new bills that would tighten gun laws in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting last May. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, introduced bills that, if enacted,...
Avoid getting ripped off by a bad contractor promising to fix damages from storm with these tips
If your home was damaged, you have to get things fixed, but you can avoid getting ripped off by a bad contractor. These are signs to look out for.
Severe storms left homes in Baytown damaged, without power, and gas line ruptures
CenterPoint Energy crews fixed a ruptured gas line that ignited a fire near an auto repair shop, destroying a nearby resident's home.
This Week in Texas: New legislators and the 2023 inauguration
ABC13 sits down with two new members of the state legislature and looks into Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's third term.
