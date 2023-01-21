(Anita) Thursday night brings a big non-conference clash for the CAM girls basketball team. The Cougars will host #14 Stanton. The Viqueens eliminated the Cougars in the regional semifinals last year by a score of 56-47. Coach Joe Wollum believes this challenging non-conference matchup comes at a good time for his team. “We are still trying to find ourselves and what our identity is for this year. We’ve been trying a lot of different things and mixing it up, but we need to settle in on a few things. It’s a quality opponent and one that’s had our number the last few years. We get them at home and we are excited. We are trying to play our best basketball as we head towards the postseason.”

ANITA, IA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO