Regina Phillips
4d ago
So sad when your ex doesn’t want you hunni child then it’s time to move on and it’s not the new girlfriend fault and if he’s still coming by your house playing around then it’s his fault because seemingly he’s playing one of you, so take your faults out on the man and not the new girlfriend, spending unnecessary money by going to jail, is a waste.
WALA-TV FOX10
Foley woman accused of attacking man with pepper spray
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Foley police arrested a woman they say may have tracked a man down at his place of employment and attacked him with pepper spray Sunday. Officers were called to a report of an assault that occurred in front of Firehouse Subs in the 100 block of 9th Avenue. Officers were told that a woman, later identified as 23-year-old Keziah Gregoria Morales of Foley, approached an employee of Firehouse Subs while he was outside on break and sprayed him in the face with pepper spray.
WALA-TV FOX10
Whistler woman accused of ramming vehicle in road rage incident
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 37-year-old Whistler woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly rammed another vehicle. Officers responded to North Sage Avenue near Dauphin Street around 1 p.m. Monday in reference to a road rage complaint involving criminal mischief. Police said Ebony Tillman intentionally rammed her vehicle into the victim’s vehicle, which was occupied by four people.
Man arrested for allegedly strangling wife: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man after he was accused of strangling his wife. According to officials, Gerald Roberts, 26, was involved in a domestic altercation with his wife on Alderway Street, near Cottage Hill Road. Mobile police officers arrived on the scene and found that […]
Woman arrested in love triangle shooting at Mobile apartment complex: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend outside of Willow Woods Apartments Thursday has been arrested, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. According to officials, Aleesia Husband, 21, was arrested for the shooting that happened on Jan. 19. Officers were first called to Willow Woods Apartments just […]
Pensacola man who allegedly threatened to blow up deputies arrested: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After finding a Pensacola man in the woods while responding to a domestic violence situation, deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were told if they tried to arrest the man, he would blow up a house and the surrounding area. That man is now in jail. Craig Bryant, 54, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD arrests man after short pursuit
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department took a man into custody last night after he fled an attempted traffic stop, according to police. Authorities said approximately 4:15 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on St. Stephens Court when the subject sped off. MPD said the driver stopped the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man arrested on 5 counts of domestic violence Sunday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been arrested and charged with five counts of domestic violence after an incident with his wife Sunday night, according to police. MPD said they responded to the 9000 block of Alderway Drive at approximately 10:15 p.m. in reference to an assault during a domestic altercation.
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes police investigating after drug laced candy sends MGM student to the hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Semmes Police and the Mobile County Public School system are investigating after finding drug laced candy at Mary G. Montgomery High School. Virginia Guy with the Drug Education Council says it’s a huge concern in the community. “Not a week goes by that I don’t...
Pensacola contractor charged, allegedly took $20K, ‘trashed’ victim’s home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with larceny of a person older than 65, after allegedly taking money as a contractor and leaving the victim’s home “trashed,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Stromas, 38, was charged with two counts of falsely identifying as a contractor and larceny of […]
WEAR
Deputies: Pensacola man tells deputies he's armed after attempted arrest
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man who told Escambia County deputies he was armed when they showed up to a home on Little Creek Drive was arrested Monday afternoon. 53-year-old Craig Bryant, of Pensacola, was arrested outside of a home after deputies responded to the 1400 block of Little Creek Drive in response to a domestic violence injunction violation.
Man brought to Mobile Police precinct dies, police investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death that happened Saturday just after 7 p.m. According to officials, officers from MPD precinct two responded to a vehicle that was entering their parking lot. When officers got to the car they found two adult men. One of the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man jailed on 2 robbery charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 26-year-old Mobile man is in jail today after being booked over the weekend on two robbery charges, according to Mobile County Metro Jail records. The Mobile Police Department said Zedrick Raymon is responsible for two robberies that occurred on Jan. 16 on South Sage Avenue and Leroy Stevens Road.
Florida child found with rotting teeth, woman charged with neglect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — When a child lost consciousness on a ride at OWA in Foley, that was the last straw for a man who finally reported egregious alleged neglect to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A Cantonment woman, tasked with caring for the child, is now in jail. 45-year-old Sabrina Dawn Neufeldt was […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Witness records bizarre scene, as MPD investigates death at Tillman’s Corner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are still a lot of questions surrounding a bizarre incident right in the parking lot of an MPD precinct in Tillman’s Corner. Mobile Police say two men, one of them badly injured, suddenly rolled into that lot around 7:00 Saturday night. Witnesses tell FOX...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating two shootings from Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating two shootings from Saturday night, neither causing any injuries. Police said the first shooting occurred at 8:39 a.m. when officers responded to the 200 block of Berkley Avenue in reference to shots fired. MPD said upon arrival, they discovered the victims...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating death after man came to precinct two with life-threatening injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating a death after a man came to the second precinct station with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Authorities said they responded to precinct two off of Highway 90 at approximately 7:02 p.m. Saturday night after an unknown vehicle had entered the parking lot.
Man shot outside Mobile apartment complex: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man showed up Springhill Medical Center early Saturday morning with a gunshot wound. According to officials, the man told officers he was outside his apartment complex, Woodside Apartments, when he was shot. The man claimed he was outside when […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police arrest accused serial robber, crime caught on surveillance video
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint within minutes of each other earlier this week. Authorities identified Zedrick Raymond of Mobile as the suspect in two of three robberies that happened Monday. Raymond was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail...
beckersdental.com
Florida dentist pleads no contest to misdemeanor battery charges
A Florida dentist recently pleaded no contest to six misdemeanor battery charges for allegedly inappropriately touching female patients, the Pensacola News Journal reported Jan. 20. Charles Stamitoles, DDS, of Pensacola, Fla., was arrested several times in 2022 for allegedly inappropriately touching female patients and an employee. He was found guilty...
Suspect in 2 convenience store robberies identified: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have identified a man who they said was involved in two convenience store robberies. According to officials, Zedrick Raymond, 26, was identified as the person who robbed a Chevron Gas Station and Dawes Food Mart Monday, Jan. 16. Mobile Police were first called to the […]
