Warn your cousins and exes and anyone else sponging off of your Netflix account. The free ride will be coming to an end very, very soon. Netflix has been threatening since October to begin charging subscribers who share their accounts, but the company has finally put a deadline on the practice. In a letter to shareholders, the company said it would prohibit free password sharing by the end of the first quarter, sometime in the next 10 weeks.

21 MINUTES AGO