Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Charles McGonigal, a former senior FBI counterintelligence agent, is accused of breaking the sanctions on Russia.Sherif SaadNew York City, NY
Related
Driver hits NYPD officer while fleeing Bronx traffic stop, suspect at-large
A driver hit a police officer while fleeing a traffic stop in the Bronx on Tuesday, according to the NYPD. Officers pulled over a black Mercedes Benz for a traffic violation around 5:20 p.m. near East 173rd Street and Clay Avenue in Claremont.
Police: Suspects steal unmarked police car, crash it by Bruckner Expressway
Sources tell Eyewitness News that two of four people of interest are being questioned.
Guns, Ecstasy, Ammo Seized In Newark Bust: Sheriff
Ecstasy tablets, ammunition, handguns and marijuana were found in a raid of a Newark man's home this week, authorities said. As a result of the Monday, Jan. 23 search, Tykequan T. Hollis was charged with various drugs and weapons offenses, Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura said. The court ordered...
Brooklyn ex-con arrested for fatal December stabbing over drug dispute
An ex-con wanted in a fatal December Brooklyn stabbing over a drug dispute has been nabbed, police said Tuesday. Deshawn James, 29, was arrested Friday for murder and weapons possession for allegedly killing James Ballard, 54. Both men served time in state prison. James is accused of stabbing the victim multiple times in the back and neck on Livonia Ave. near Rockaway Ave. in Brownsville ...
Son Of High-Ranking Mount Vernon Police Official Shot On Bus, Report Says
A high-ranking Westchester County police official's son was injured in a shooting in the Bronx, according to a report by the New York Post. The 17-year-old son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Lackard was shot on an MTA bus in the Soundview neighborhood of the Bronx on Saturday evening, Jan. 21, the media outlet reported.
Trio charged with armed robbery of woman in N.J. Costco parking lot
Three men were charged with an armed robbery last year in the Costco parking lot in Teterboro, authorities said. The robbery occurred about 4:30 p.m. May 26, 2022, in the lot next to Costco at 2 Teterboro Landing Driving, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. TapInto.net reported last year...
Bronx jail officer hospitalized after exposed to fentanyl in mail
On Friday night while sorting mail in the Bronx, the officer's hands went numb despite wearing gloves.
Cops capture man wanted for allegedly killing his wife in front of daughter in NJ
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A man is in custody following an all-day search after he shot and killed his estranged wife in front of her high school-aged daughter, according to investigators. According to Jersey City Public Schools, the daughter dialed 911 in an effort to save the life of her mother, a well-known and […]
PIX11 rides along as Sheriff’s Office raids Queens smoke shops
QUEENS (PIX11) — Marijuana has been decriminalized in New York City, but there are only two licensed stores that can sell it; the Sheriff’s Office has the task of ensuring unlicensed stores don’t sell unregulated cannabis products. PIX11 rode along as New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda and his team of deputies raided three smoke […]
Man brutally beaten in Brooklyn robbery, 2 sought
A 39-year-old man was beaten up in a Brooklyn daylight robbery earlier this month, police said as they released photos of the suspects they’re seeking.
News 12
Mount Vernon officials: Teen shot on MTA bus is son of deputy police commissioner
Mount Vernon officials say a teen shot on an MTA bus over the weekend is the son of Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard. Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said in a statement that they are "saddened by this tragic news" and that they are praying for Lackard's family. Police say the 17-year-old...
Suffolk police: Man arrested for 11 felonies, including slashing tires in Ronkonkoma
Suffolk County police say they responded to a 911 call just after 11 a.m. Saturday about a man slashing tires in the parking lot of the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center.
essexnewsdaily.com
Man charged with aggravated murder for shooting in Irvington
IRVINGTON, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers announced Jan. 19 that the ECPO Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force has charged Jonathan Quallis, 32, with aggravated murder relating to the fatal shooting of Ibn Vincent, 37, of Irvington. On Jan. 18...
Teen boy shot on NYC bus is son of top area police official: sources
A teenager who was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend was wounded during a gang-related fight with other youngsters — and is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official, law enforcement sources told The Post. The 17-year-old victim in the Saturday evening shooting is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jeniffer Lackard, according to the sources. The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had boarded the BX5 bus in Soundview around 6 p.m. with three other boys, two of them 12 and one 10-year-old, the sources said. A pair of teenagers...
NBC New York
15-Year-Old's NYC Apartment Death Investigated as Strangulation: Cops
A 15-year-old boy was apparently strangled in the Bronx, authorities said early Tuesday -- and they're questioning the teen's stepfather in the case. NYPD officers responding to a call the prior afternoon, around 4:20 p.m. Monday, in a Doris Street apartment in Westchester Square found the boy, whom they identified as Corde Scott, unresponsive.
Sanitation worker smacked in head with pipe after chasing burglar in NYC facility
A sanitation worker was smacked in the head with a pipe on Saturday when he chased a burglar through a sanitation facility, sources said. The 60-year-old superintendent was closing up the facility Saturday around 11 p.m. in Woodside when he saw a man leaving an office wearing a sanitation jacket that had a badge on it, sources said. The worker yelled and ran after the suspect who picked up a pipe and threw it at him, striking him in the head. The assault suspect then dropped the jacket and fled, sources said. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a head wound. The sanitation department was checking to see if anything was stolen.
Man, 42, dies after losing control, crashing vehicle on Bronx highway
A 42-year-old man died when he lost control and crashed the vehicle he was driving in the Bronx over the weekend, the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad said Monday.
Nassau police: Multiple people arrested in connection to South American crime ring
Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says four individuals from Venezuela stole $12,000 worth of merchandise from Macy’s at Roosevelt Field Mall.
trumbulltimes.com
Danbury man gets 10 years for shooting death of friend: 'I wish this never happened'
DANBURY — David Ramos received a 10-year prison sentence Monday afternoon in the fatal shooting of his friend Jason Hoffman in 2019. The sentence came as no surprise as Ramos had reached a plea agreement in October. In exchange for his guilty pleas, including second-degree manslaughter, he was offered a 10-year sentence, two years being a mandatory period of incarceration.
NYC scammer steals thousands of dollars from good Samaritans who lent phone: police
A man stole thousands of dollars from two people who lent him their phones after he told them a bogus story about being locked out of his apartment, police said.
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press
Hightstown, NJ
374
Followers
1K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news fro Cranbury , Hightstown, East & West Windsor in Mercer County, NJ.https://centraljersey.com/windsor-hights-herald/
Comments / 1