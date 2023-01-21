ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Daily Voice

Guns, Ecstasy, Ammo Seized In Newark Bust: Sheriff

Ecstasy tablets, ammunition, handguns and marijuana were found in a raid of a Newark man's home this week, authorities said. As a result of the Monday, Jan. 23 search, Tykequan T. Hollis was charged with various drugs and weapons offenses, Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura said. The court ordered...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily News

Brooklyn ex-con arrested for fatal December stabbing over drug dispute

An ex-con wanted in a fatal December Brooklyn stabbing over a drug dispute has been nabbed, police said Tuesday. Deshawn James, 29, was arrested Friday for murder and weapons possession for allegedly killing James Ballard, 54. Both men served time in state prison. James is accused of stabbing the victim multiple times in the back and neck on Livonia Ave. near Rockaway Ave. in Brownsville ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11 rides along as Sheriff’s Office raids Queens smoke shops

QUEENS (PIX11) — Marijuana has been decriminalized in New York City, but there are only two licensed stores that can sell it; the Sheriff’s Office has the task of ensuring unlicensed stores don’t sell unregulated cannabis products.  PIX11 rode along as New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda and his team of deputies raided three smoke […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Man charged with aggravated murder for shooting in Irvington

IRVINGTON, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers announced Jan. 19 that the ECPO Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force has charged Jonathan Quallis, 32, with aggravated murder relating to the fatal shooting of Ibn Vincent, 37, of Irvington. On Jan. 18...
IRVINGTON, NJ
New York Post

Teen boy shot on NYC bus is son of top area police official: sources

A teenager who was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend was wounded during a gang-related fight with other youngsters — and is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official, law enforcement sources told The Post. The 17-year-old victim in the Saturday evening shooting is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jeniffer Lackard, according to the sources. The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had boarded the BX5 bus in Soundview around 6 p.m. with three other boys, two of them 12 and one 10-year-old, the sources said. A pair of teenagers...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

15-Year-Old's NYC Apartment Death Investigated as Strangulation: Cops

A 15-year-old boy was apparently strangled in the Bronx, authorities said early Tuesday -- and they're questioning the teen's stepfather in the case. NYPD officers responding to a call the prior afternoon, around 4:20 p.m. Monday, in a Doris Street apartment in Westchester Square found the boy, whom they identified as Corde Scott, unresponsive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Sanitation worker smacked in head with pipe after chasing burglar in NYC facility

A sanitation worker was smacked in the head with a pipe on Saturday when he chased a burglar through a sanitation facility, sources said. The 60-year-old superintendent was closing up the facility Saturday around 11 p.m. in Woodside when he saw a man leaving an office wearing a sanitation jacket that had a badge on it, sources said. The worker yelled and ran after the suspect who picked up a pipe and threw it at him, striking him in the head. The assault suspect then dropped the jacket and fled, sources said. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a head wound. The sanitation department was checking to see if anything was stolen. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
trumbulltimes.com

Danbury man gets 10 years for shooting death of friend: 'I wish this never happened'

DANBURY — David Ramos received a 10-year prison sentence Monday afternoon in the fatal shooting of his friend Jason Hoffman in 2019. The sentence came as no surprise as Ramos had reached a plea agreement in October. In exchange for his guilty pleas, including second-degree manslaughter, he was offered a 10-year sentence, two years being a mandatory period of incarceration.
DANBURY, CT
