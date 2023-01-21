Four Corsicana High School students were arrested Monday after being found in possession of a firearm in a vehicle located in the school's parking lot. According to the district, an administrator who was doing a routine parking lot check noticed the individuals sitting in the vehicle around noon. After questioning the students, Corsicana ISD police were requested and the weapon was discovered in the back seat of the vehicle.

CORSICANA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO