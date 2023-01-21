ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Say Deadly Car Crash Tied to Intersection Take Over

Fort Worth Police believe a fatal car crash that killed two people and injured two others was tied to an intersection takeover, where cars blocked the road and were speeding and drifting. Sunday night just around 11:07 p.m., Fort Worth Police said officers were called to University Drive near West...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Expands Homebuyer Assistance Program

As home prices soar in North Texas, especially in Dallas, the city of Dallas has expanded a home buyer assistance program. Here is a link to the program details and application. It is one of many programs at the City of Dallas Housing Department. It uses $1 million from the...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

4 Corsicana HS Students Arrested For Gun Possession

Four Corsicana High School students were arrested Monday after being found in possession of a firearm in a vehicle located in the school's parking lot. According to the district, an administrator who was doing a routine parking lot check noticed the individuals sitting in the vehicle around noon. After questioning the students, Corsicana ISD police were requested and the weapon was discovered in the back seat of the vehicle.
CORSICANA, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass

Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas

A strong storm system moved across Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chilly rain to all of North Texas before changing over to snow. The rainfall was needed after a dry start to the year. By mid-evening, many areas had received an average of a half inch to an inch of rain, with some spots reporting well over an inch.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce Promotes Development on MLK Boulevard

Sledgehammers that swung in the rain Tuesday for a demolition were also part of a celebration for the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce. The group paid off the mortgage and now owns the former headquarters building on Martin Luther King Boulevard. It has the power to create a new future for the property instead.
DALLAS, TX

