Raleigh County Parks and Recreation seeks bids on Clear Creek Rails to Trails

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Parks and Recreation board members have opened bids to contractors on Phase One of the Clear Fork Rails to Trails Project.

Once completed, the project will add 15 miles to the state’s Rails to Trails program. Phase One is the first five miles of the trail, which runs through the Clear Fork region.

“The first phase is one of two, and so we’re excited to move forward in the construction process,” said Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Director Molly Williams on Thursday, January 19, 2023. “So, if you’re a construction company, and you’re interested in this project, definitely look us up . There will be some information online. The pre-bid meeting is mandatory, so you want to make sure you come out for that.”

