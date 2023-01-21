Read full article on original website
More king tides coming to Puget Sound, but flooding unlikely
With more king tides expected to start up Tuesday, communities across the Puget Sound region are preparing for the possibility of flooding. The tides will not be near as large as they were in the last round of flooding at the end of December, according to Dustin Guy, National Weather Service meteorologist, and there is currently no Coastal Flood Advisory in effect.
Convention center hopes to spark a comeback in downtown Seattle
It’s been a while since good news came out of downtown Seattle, but the opening of the convention center expansion is, by any standard, a huge step forward. The new Summit Building, with a $2 billion price tag, will double the event space at the Seattle Convention Center (SCC) to 573,770 square feet. The grand opening ribbon cutting will be tomorrow.
Demolition permit delays leave squatter homes in Seattle neighborhood until Jesse Jones steps in
Two million-dollar-plus homes in Seattle were expected to be demolished more than a month ago to make room for townhomes, but the city stopped their work once they discovered the owners didn’t have a permit. “I think it’s World War Three. I mean, it’s devastating,” said neighbor Jesse Angelo....
Mayor Harrell: Downtown has made ‘incredible progress,’ still further to go
A new year means a renewed effort to revitalize downtown Seattle, and Mayor Bruce Harrell is optimistic the city can reorient itself in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Harrell just returned from the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting in Washington D.C., where a significant focus of the conference was on revitalizing downtown areas, and spoke to Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien about strategies the city has to get people visiting downtown again.
Public Health — Seattle & King County investigating confirmed case of measles
Public Health — Seattle & King County is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an adult woman who was recently at Sea-Tac Airport and Providence Swedish First Hill hospital in Seattle, the agency announced Friday. PHSKC said the woman was at both sites while infectious and while she...
Stolen 1930 Model A Ford Huckster found in Poulsbo
Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday they recovered a classic car stolen from a Poulsbo garage last weekend. The 1930 Model A Ford Huckster, which was in a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane Northeast, was believed to have been stolen between 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
Woman injured by Seattle Police car in South Lake Union
A young woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Seattle Police Department cruiser Monday night. An SPD blog post says the 23-year-old pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street in the South Lake Union neighborhood just after 8 p.m.
Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle
In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
Rats coming up toilets no tall tale in Seattle after heavy rain
With the rainy season upon us, rats coming up through people’s toilets have now become a problem. Rain pushes more rats into the sewer systems, where they could end up in your pipes. You may leap to the conclusion that you have a rat infestation, but that might not...
Young woman dies after being struck by Seattle police cruiser in South Lake Union neighborhood
A woman has died after she was struck by a marked Seattle police vehicle Monday night, according to the Seattle Police Department. The 23-year-old woman was hit while she was walking near Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street just after 8 p.m. on Monday. The King County Medical Examiner identified...
NOAA: Next set of King Tides not expected to cause major flooding
Many communities across the Puget Sound region are preparing for King Tides that are forecast to rise this weekend through early next week. The tides are set to rise less than a month after the last set caused flooding in several areas. KIRO 7′s Ranji Sinha listened to a webinar...
WSDOT announces several major weekend road closures
People may have a hard time getting around this weekend after WSDOT announced several major routes would be closed. You will not be able to drive the floating bridge from Seattle to the Eastside starting overnight Saturday, as both directions of the SR-520 Bridge will be closed for a third weekend in a row. The closure will start 11 p.m. Saturday and go until 5 a.m. Monday.
Amazon leaving Seattle’s West 8th tower after more than a decade
Amazon is moving forward without its office lease at West 8th tower in Seattle’s Denny Triangle neighborhood, the company confirmed to the Puget Sound Business Journal. This announcement came on the heels of Amazon’s decision earlier this month to cut more than 18,000 jobs. The layoffs started last year and initially fell hardest on the tech giant’s Devices and Services group, which produces the Alexa and Echo speakers.
Judge sanctions City of Seattle over CHOP missing text messages
A federal judge has handed down sanctions against the City of Seattle for deleting tens of thousands of missing text messages from the phones of top officials, including the former mayor and police chief, during the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) in the summer of 2020. U.S. District Judge Thomas...
New treatment gives Lynnwood child new chance at life after given months to live
In 2017, Farah Mirizadeh was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and given maybe seven to eight months to live, according to her parents. Today, 6-year-old Farah is alive, talking, and moving despite the disease. Her father, Aykhan Mirizadeh, and mother, Sabina Barkhu, spoke to KIRO 7 about their experience...
TSA found more guns at Sea-Tac in 2022 than any other year
Last year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit a record it did not want to hit; TSA agents found 113 firearms in people’s carry-on luggage at security. This was more than any other year on record, and it put SEA No. 14 in the nation in 2022 for number of guns found at security.
Police investigating Sunday morning drive-by shooting in Belltown
Police are investigating a Sunday morning drive-by shooting in Belltown that damaged a residential building. At 4:50 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunfire near Fifth Avenue and Bell Street. Officers arrived in the area and found ballistic damage to a residential building in the 500 block of Battery Street.
For some without a home, airport is source of shelter
The homelessness crisis in Seattle is often highly visible, with many people living in camps, tents, and RVs. But there are those who are trying to stay invisible, often hiding in the jam of travel at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The Port of Seattle told KUOW it’s trying to direct these...
Man found dead outside Amazon warehouse in Everett
Police are investigating after finding a man dead in a car outside an Amazon distribution warehouse in Everett. Officer Ora Hamel with Everett police told us a man who works in the building called 911 around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. He told dispatchers he walked out to his car and...
Downtown Seattle Nike store to close at the end of the week
The downtown Seattle Nike store at 1500 6th Avenue opened in 1996. It will close this Friday. At the time, the store was symbolic of a growing and new downtown retail core. At one time, the store held a contest to decide who the biggest sports star in Seattle was so they could put a billboard on the front of the store. It turned out to be Sue Bird, in her prime, playing for the Seattle Storm.
