Port Townsend, WA

MyNorthwest

More king tides coming to Puget Sound, but flooding unlikely

With more king tides expected to start up Tuesday, communities across the Puget Sound region are preparing for the possibility of flooding. The tides will not be near as large as they were in the last round of flooding at the end of December, according to Dustin Guy, National Weather Service meteorologist, and there is currently no Coastal Flood Advisory in effect.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Convention center hopes to spark a comeback in downtown Seattle

It’s been a while since good news came out of downtown Seattle, but the opening of the convention center expansion is, by any standard, a huge step forward. The new Summit Building, with a $2 billion price tag, will double the event space at the Seattle Convention Center (SCC) to 573,770 square feet. The grand opening ribbon cutting will be tomorrow.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Mayor Harrell: Downtown has made ‘incredible progress,’ still further to go

A new year means a renewed effort to revitalize downtown Seattle, and Mayor Bruce Harrell is optimistic the city can reorient itself in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Harrell just returned from the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting in Washington D.C., where a significant focus of the conference was on revitalizing downtown areas, and spoke to Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien about strategies the city has to get people visiting downtown again.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Stolen 1930 Model A Ford Huckster found in Poulsbo

Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday they recovered a classic car stolen from a Poulsbo garage last weekend. The 1930 Model A Ford Huckster, which was in a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane Northeast, was believed to have been stolen between 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
POULSBO, WA
MyNorthwest

Woman injured by Seattle Police car in South Lake Union

A young woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Seattle Police Department cruiser Monday night. An SPD blog post says the 23-year-old pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street in the South Lake Union neighborhood just after 8 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle

In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

WSDOT announces several major weekend road closures

People may have a hard time getting around this weekend after WSDOT announced several major routes would be closed. You will not be able to drive the floating bridge from Seattle to the Eastside starting overnight Saturday, as both directions of the SR-520 Bridge will be closed for a third weekend in a row. The closure will start 11 p.m. Saturday and go until 5 a.m. Monday.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Amazon leaving Seattle’s West 8th tower after more than a decade

Amazon is moving forward without its office lease at West 8th tower in Seattle’s Denny Triangle neighborhood, the company confirmed to the Puget Sound Business Journal. This announcement came on the heels of Amazon’s decision earlier this month to cut more than 18,000 jobs. The layoffs started last year and initially fell hardest on the tech giant’s Devices and Services group, which produces the Alexa and Echo speakers.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

For some without a home, airport is source of shelter

The homelessness crisis in Seattle is often highly visible, with many people living in camps, tents, and RVs. But there are those who are trying to stay invisible, often hiding in the jam of travel at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The Port of Seattle told KUOW it’s trying to direct these...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Man found dead outside Amazon warehouse in Everett

Police are investigating after finding a man dead in a car outside an Amazon distribution warehouse in Everett. Officer Ora Hamel with Everett police told us a man who works in the building called 911 around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. He told dispatchers he walked out to his car and...
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest

Downtown Seattle Nike store to close at the end of the week

The downtown Seattle Nike store at 1500 6th Avenue opened in 1996. It will close this Friday. At the time, the store was symbolic of a growing and new downtown retail core. At one time, the store held a contest to decide who the biggest sports star in Seattle was so they could put a billboard on the front of the store. It turned out to be Sue Bird, in her prime, playing for the Seattle Storm.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

